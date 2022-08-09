If you need the best iPhone 12 mini cases, we've got a wide selection for you to check out below. Your mini iPhone deserves top notch protection and that's exactly what these cases will provide.

There's more to these cases than just keeping your iPhone 12 mini safe from harm. Cases come in a wide variety of designs too, which can help make your particular iPhone look unique. Some of them have useful extra features too, like slots for your cards.

You can still buy the iPhone 12 mini even though the iPhone 13 mini , along with the rest of the iPhone 13 series, is now available. However make sure to check out this updated phone, and the best iPhone 13 mini cases , if you want to spend a little more in return for Apple's latest upgrades.

Here are the best iPhone 12 mini cases we’ve seen — the ones that strike the right balance between form and function.

What are the best iPhone 12 mini cases?

There are many different iPhone 12 mini cases out on the market. While some are obviously better than others, the best iPhone 12 mini case depends on what you’re looking for in an accessory. You'll first need to decide what aspects of a case are important to you before you can determine this — material, color, price, level of protection, and so on.

Apple’s own iPhone 12 mini Clear Case with MagSafe lets the design of the phone shine through while also taking advantage of the MagSafe feature in the iPhone 12 line to simplify wireless charging. For thin, weightless protection, the Totallee iPhone 12 mini Case keeps your phone safe while maintaining a low profile.

If you're interested in something tougher that has the added function of offering a wallet, go with the Spigen iPhone 12 mini Slim Armor Wallet, which wraps your phone in double layers of protection but gives you a way to tote around cards and cash as well.

Some iPhone 12 mini users just want to go with the most aesthetically pleasing case they can find. In that case, turn to Casetify's iPhone 12 mini Ultra Impact Case. For something that's great for a night out on the town, you could opt for the Casely Black Vegan Leather Wallet Case, which can serve either as a wristlet or a substitute for a purse.

The best iPhone 12 mini cases available right now

1. Apple iPhone 12 mini Clear Case with MagSafe

The best iPhone 12 mini case for charging

Size: 5.9 x 3.2 x 0.57 inches | Weight: 2.19 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate

Get protection for your iPhone 12 mini straight from the source with Apple's iPhone 12 mini Clear Case with MagSafe. This lightweight case is created with a blend of clear polycarbonate and flexible materials. It also comes standard with scratch-resistant and anti-yellowing coatings to stay as crystal clear as possible for the foreseeable future.

Most importantly, Apple’s Clear Case for the iPhone 12 mini comes standard with a MagSafe attachment point, so you can attach a wireless charger, leave it on a charging stand, or even add on a modular wallet if you'd like.

2. Totallee Thin iPhone 12 mini Case

Best lightweight iPhone 12 mini case

Colors: Clear, Black, Blue, Green | Materials: Polypropylene (matte); Thermoplastic polyurethane (transparent)

Totallee specializes in some of the thinnest iPhone cases around that still deliver protection from drops. And that’s still the case with its accessory for the iPhone 12 mini.

The Totallee Thin uses ultra-thin transparent, flexible TPU or frosted polypropylene to protect your phone without adding bulk or anything that isn't absolutely necessary. The case offers protection against scratches and drops, featuring a raised lip around the camera to prevent lens damage.

3. Case-Mate iPhone 12 mini Pelican Voyager

Best rugged iPhone 12 mini case

Size: 5.6 x 3.3 x 1.4 inches | Weight: 3.27 ounces | Colors: Clear, Black | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic rubber

The Pelican Voyager offers ultimate protection for your phone against shock, impact, dust, and sharp edges. Crafted out of four layers of polycarbonate and TPR and PU rubber, the case can diffuse any impact from unexpected drops. It’s also pretty thin for a rugged case.

You get an integrated holster with a swiveling belt clip and kickstand so that the Pelican Voyager can easily be utilized for stable video viewing. Plus, if you happen to have any issues with the case, Case-Mate offers a lifetime guarantee.

4. Casetify iPhone 12 mini Ultra Impact Case

The best customized iPhone 12 mini case

Size: TBA | Weight: TBA | Colors: Clear, Green, Red, Yellow, Purple | Materials: Recycled polycarbonate

Grab a custom Casetify iPhone 12 mini Ultra Impact Case to show off your personality while still offering the best protection you can muster for your new phone. Made with Casetify's proprietary shock-absorbing material, the Ultra Impact case has been drop-tested to 9.8 feet.

It’s not just drops that the case safeguards against. Casetify uses an antimicrobial coating to keep bacteria away.

As for the customization with the Ultra Impact Case, you can change up the color, lettering, and design before you buy. That way, your iPhone 12 mini case looks just the way you want it.

5. OtterBox iPhone 12 mini Commuter Series Case

Best drop protection for an iPhone 12 mini case

Size: 5.4 x 2.8 x 0.51 inches | Weight: 0.15 ounces | Colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Ocean | Materials: Rubber, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

OtterBox's Commuter Series remains a trusted name in the phone case world. The iPhone 12 mini version of the Commuter Series comes in four different colors that should nicely complement the diminutive iPhone.

The Commuter Series is a slim case that's still just protective enough to keep your phone safe against three times as many drops as the military standard. It also features a raised edge to protect the iPhone 12 mini’s screen as well as its cameras.

The case’s dual-layer design includes a soft inner slipcover as well as a hard outer shell for twice the protection. The entirety of the case is infused with a silver-based additive to discourage bacterial growth, and plus it supports wireless charging and MagSafe.

The OtterBox Commuter Series has just about everything you'd need, and the polycarbonate shell will ensure your phone remains safe yet accessible.

6. Speck iPhone 12 mini Presidio2 Armor Cloud

Most complete protection for an iPhone 12 mini case

Colors: Clear, Black, White | Materials: Polycarbonate

Speck's dual-layer Presidio2 Armor Cloud case for iPhone 12 mini is a protective wonder, but it remains slim and attractive on your smaller phone. The case protects against drops up to 16 feet, thanks to its proprietary Armor Cloud technology, which utilizes air capsules that compress and suspend your phone in a protective cushion, similar to an airbag in a vehicle.

The Presidio2 also comes complete with both scratch-resistance coating and Microban antimicrobial protection. Spec uses raised bezels on the case to protect your screen for an added bit of peace of mind if you happen to drop your phone.

7. Spigen iPhone 12 mini Slim Armor Wallet

A tough iPhone 12 mini case that also has room for your cards

Size: 5.5 x 2.7 x 0.62 inches | Weight: 1.5 ounces | Colors: Black, Silver, Blue, Gray | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Spigen can always be counted on for inventive and practical cases that still manage to look slick on your phone. The iPhone 12 mini Slim Armor Wallet is no different.

Not only does does this case give you four colors to choose from, it also preserves your phone's integrity, saving it from drops, scratches, and other incidents while keeping your cards and cash safe and at hand.

Spigen’s case is dual-layered for the best possible drop protection, and remains slim enough to fit in your pocket or bag. Plus, it’s very affordable, especially if you’re just looking for a case to carry around your cards and money in.

8. Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 mini Case

Most attractive iPhone 12 case

Size: 5.4 x 2.8 x 0.48 inches | Weight: 1.55 ounces | Colors: Black | Materials: Walnut, fiber, leather, fabric

The Mous Limitless 3.0 case is an eye-catching option for your iPhone 12 mini. You can expect both superior drop protection as well as a slim design.

This iPhone 12 mini case comes in five different colors, crafted from Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, and even Walnut. The Speckled version features PU-coated fabric to give it an even more unique look.

All of the Mous Limitless 3.0 models support Qi wireless charging and also include face-down protection to keep your iPhone safe even if it clatters to the floor. You also get proprietary functionality with Mous's various magnetic accessories, such as car mounts. There's even a space for you to attach a wrist strap and an extra sim card holder, should you need one.

9. ESR iPhone 12 mini Cloud Soft Silicone Case

Best iPhone 12 mini case to grip

Size: 4.8 x 2.5 0.4 inches | Weight: 0.9 ounces | Colors: Orange, Black, Blue | Materials: Silicone

Sometimes, you want a softer, less rigid phone case that not only keeps your iPhone 12 mini safe, but feels good in the hand. This ESR Cloud Soft Silicone Case has both things going for it.

This case offers slimline protection with soft lining and raised bezels to protect both the screen and camera array. It comes in three different colors and fits snugly over your phone to ensure you have the perfect fit each time. Plus, with its grippy texture, you don't have to worry about dropping it as often.

10. Casely Black Vegan Leather Wallet Case

Best iPhone 12 mini case for professionals

Colors: Black | Materials: Vegan Leather

If you need a professional-looking, though still highly functional case, the Casely Black Vegan Leather Wallet Case offers sophistication and usefulness in a single iPhone 12 mini accessory. It's a classic wristlet that includes a two-snap button design to secure your phone as well as an included wallet to store cash and card slots along with a clear ID window.

The faux leather adds a touch of class to the case as well, and the Casely Leather Wallet Case can eliminate the need for carrying a purse or additional items on a night out. When you aren't planning on hitting the town, the wristlet can simply be removed to make Casely’s offering more like a regular case.

11. Incipio Organicore

Best iPhone 12 mini case with sustainable materials

Size: 5.31 x 2.64 x 0.39 in | Weight: 2.7 ounces | Colors: Charcoal, Eucalyptus, Natural | Materials: Compostable bio-material

If the health of the planet is something you consider when buying a case, then you can't get much better than the Organicore. Once you're done with the case, it can be composted thanks to its 100% biodegradable construction. A tree gets planted for every case sold too.

The case still works as a case though, providing protection from up to 8ft drops and a raised bezel to avoid scratching your display. It even works with MagSafe or wireless charging, meaning you needn't sacrifice usability to be eco-friendly.

12. Native Union Clic Heritage

The best iPhone 12 mini case for a premium look and feel

Size: 5.31 x 2.76 x 0.43 inches / 13.5 x 7.0 x 1.1 cm | Weight: 0.6 ounces/20g | Colors: PC, Leather, Polyester | Materials: Sapin, Ocre

Wrap your iPhone 12 mini in luxurious leather with this Native Union Clic Heritage case. Blending smooth and cross-grained leather, the case will develop a unique patina over time, meaning it only gets more handsome with age.

The case itself is a thin, unobtrusive design, but still offers raised edges to prevent uneccessary scratches to your screen or camera lenses. It also features a soft interior to make sure the case doesn't cause any damage to the phone either. If you don't mind the expense of this particular case, this is one fancy-looking all-rounder case.

13. Spigen Liquid Air

Best iPhone 12 mini case for protection in a small frame

Size: 2.68 x 5.33 x 0.41 inches/13.54 x 1.06 x 6.82 cm | Weight: 0.9 ounces/25 grams | Colors: Matte black | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethene

This case aims to give you the most protection possible for the smallest possible increase in size to your iPhone 12 mini. The case itself features a stylish triangular-patterened back, which helps with grip, while remaining thin enough that you can still wirelessly charge without any issues too.

The Liquid Air covers the back and sides (including the buttons) of your phone, but offers raised lips around the display and the camera bump to ensure whichever way up you leave your phone, the delicate glass components are kept safe from scratches. Meanwhile "air cushions" in the four corners help to prevent damage from bigger drops.

14. Flaunt Square iPhone Case

Best iPhone 12 mini case for a completely unique look

Size: N/a | Weight: N/a | Colors: Neon pink, neon yellow, white, nude almond, matte black, blush, holographic marble, opal shell, white marble, black marble, clear, checkered, tortoise print, leopard print, cow print, python | Materials: TPU

The iPhone 12 mini has flat sides, but what if you want nice sharp corners to go with them? Flaunt's stepped in with its Square case, which completely changes the outline of your iPhone to give it a unique profile, plus one of several bold colors or patterns for the back.

You get the protection you need for your phone too. Flaunt's built its case of soft but tough TPU plastic, and the design offers a raised lip around the display to avoid scratches and cushioned corners that protect to up to an 8-foot drop. The case is compatible with wireless charging too.

What to look for in an iPhone 12 mini case

When choosing the best iPhone 12 mini case for your needs, you should keep in mind that it's a smaller device than you may be used to. Keeping it safe from unexpected drops and tumbling around in your pocket or bag should be at the top of your laundry list of concerns to address.

The better the drop rating you opt for, the more protection you can expect from your case. If that's not as much of a concern as your phone case looking as good as it possibly can, you can opt for thinner, less rugged cases or skins that make your phone more aesthetically pleasing.

It's important to remember that phone cases, like everything else in the world, do vary in price. But you can expect to spend differing amounts on cases that work. You'll have to end up making the choices that feel right for you when outfitting the iPhone 12 mini in a case that satisfies your needs. Just keep in mind that the iPhone 12 mini’s smaller size may necessitate grippier cases and higher-grade protection depending on where you plan on carrying your phone.

