Why November 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, The Faces released “You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything,” which would become their last single since Rod Stewart would later announce he was leaving the band.

In 1990, David Bowie opened on Broadway in the title role of The Elephant Man.

In 1969, Janis Joplin was arrested during a show in Tampa after badmouthing a cop and using vulgar language. She was upset the police came into the venue and moved fans back to their seats. As she left the stage, she called a detective a “son of a bitch” and said she’d kick his face in. She was released on $504 bail.

In 1965, The Rolling Stones made their American TV debut on the NBC musical variety show Hullabaloo . They performed “Get Off of My Cloud.”

In 1992, Ozzy Osbourne said his show in Costa Mesa, California would be his last concert ever. He was joined onstage by Black Sabbath ’s Tony Iommi , Geezer Butler and Bill Ward in an emotional reunion. Not surprisingly, he was eventually convinced to return to performing.

In 1986, The Beastie Boys released their debut album, Licensed to Ill , which became the first rap record ever to top the album chart.

And in 1988, Metallica kicked off their And Justice for All tour in Toledo, Ohio with Queensryche opening.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

