Best email services of 2021: paid, free and business providers

The Perception Point Free Plan, with no limit on number of users, scale and time, allows quick interception of advanced threats missed by other services. Perception Point, a leading email and cloud collaboration channel security company, offering fast interception of content-borne attacks as a service, announced today the avemailailability of the Perception Point Free Plan with no usage limits: unlimited number of users, any scale and no time limit. The Perception Point Free Plan is the first free email security plan of its kind, protecting organizations from any inbound threat via email and other cloud collaboration channels. Supported applications include Google Gmail, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Salesforce.
