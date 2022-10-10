A Towel Warmer Will Ensure Toasty Towels for Those Cold First Steps Out of the Shower

Is there anything better after a relaxing shower than wrapping your body in a big, warm fluffy towel ? One of life’s great joys is wrapping yourself with that toasty towel, but generally, we can only have that warm and luxurious experience in hotel bathrooms. But a home towel warmer can change everything.

Unlike using a dryer, which drains electricity, or a radiator, which can be dirty and dangerous, towel warmers are specifically designed to warm and dry towels. In addition to warm towels just feeling awesome, the best towel warmers can also help dry out your towels faster, which helps cut down on the growth and spread of smelly bacteria. Some towel warmers are also safe for use with wet bathing suits, which is great news for swimmers.

There are two kinds of towel warmers – racks and buckets. Racks run the gamut in terms of size, from smaller, standing racks better for hand towels to bigger racks that you mount on a wall for larger bath towels. Buckets tend to be more compact overall but also vary in size. You can expect to fit one to two large towels in a bucket towel warmer.

So, what is the best towel warmer? When searching for the best towel heater, here are a few other basic things to keep in mind.

Heat temperature : You want to check the heat-up temperature if available for whichever towel warmer you land on. Our picks provide sufficient heat, but the temperature will affect how warm your towel feels and how long the warmer will need to heat it thoroughly.

: You want to check the heat-up temperature if available for whichever towel warmer you land on. Our picks provide sufficient heat, but the temperature will affect how warm your towel feels and how long the warmer will need to heat it thoroughly. Timers : An automatic on/off switch or timed settings aren’t must-haves, but they’re really convenient so you never have to remember to turn off the warmer. You don’t want to accidentally always leave it on, which is guaranteed to drive up your electric bill.

: An automatic on/off switch or timed settings aren’t must-haves, but they’re really convenient so you never have to remember to turn off the warmer. You don’t want to accidentally always leave it on, which is guaranteed to drive up your electric bill. Size and weight : If you’re leaning more toward the idea of a wall-mounted towel warmer because they’re bigger and heftier, you’re going to need to know how to install it into the studs and possibly get the power through the wall if you don’t have a convenient outlet close by. Buckets don’t require assembly or installation, but they’re bigger than you imagine and need some floor space, so you’ll want to ensure you have an outlet-friendly spot to put them.

: If you’re leaning more toward the idea of a wall-mounted towel warmer because they’re bigger and heftier, you’re going to need to know how to install it into the studs and possibly get the power through the wall if you don’t have a convenient outlet close by. Buckets don’t require assembly or installation, but they’re bigger than you imagine and need some floor space, so you’ll want to ensure you have an outlet-friendly spot to put them. Price : Towel warmers are pretty expensive as a category and though it’s not a hard rule, generally the cheaper you go, the more likely your unit will fail over time.

: Towel warmers are pretty expensive as a category and though it’s not a hard rule, generally the cheaper you go, the more likely your unit will fail over time. Towel warmers ≠ towel dryers : If you see a product labeled as a towel dryer, be wary. Though a great towel warmer will also function as a great towel dryer, some products are marketed as both and oftentimes towel dryers won’t get warm enough to actually make the towel feel thoroughly warm.

One last thing to note before checking out some towel warmers. Brookstone used to make a great towel warmer, but it’s since been discontinued and was also known to short-out, which can start a fire. So if you’re looking for that, check out some of our great towel warmer picks below instead.

1. Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

BEST OVERALL

Heat your towels quickly with the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer, which includes a rapid heat option that warms towels in as little as one minute and reaches its top temperature in only six minutes. The user-friendly Keenray has a one-button control and not only heats quickly but evenly as well. The Keenray will keep towels warm for up to 60 minutes before automatically shutting off. We also like the compartment in the lid for optional fragrance discs.

Buy: Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer $146.99

2. Live Fine Towel Warmer

RUNNER UP

This top-of-the-heap towel warmer has a 15-minute automatic timer, safety indicator lights, and is even programmable with the touch of a button. It’s like having a spa attendant right in your own home bathroom.



Buy: Live Fine Towel Warmer $84.99 (orig. $99.99) 15% OFF

3. Zadro Ultra Large Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer

BEST TOWEL WARMER FOR BATHROOM

This Zadro Ultra Large Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer is another great bucket-style warmer. It’s very classy and traditional looking, so it won’t be the eyesore of your bathroom, and the bucket holds up to two oversized towels. It has nice bamboo accents on the feet and the lid of the bucket and also comes with four different timers, 15, 30, 45, and 60 minutes, so you can get your towels a little toasty or a lotta toasty.

Buy: Zadro Ultra Large Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer $152.22 (orig. $159.99) 5% OFF

4. The Countertop Towel Warmer by Hammacher Schlemmer

BEST TABLETOP DESIGN

Don’t let your small bathroom stop you from enjoying a toasty towel. The Countertop Towel Warmer has a small footprint but can still hold two bath towels or a bath sheet. The built-in timer allows users to choose from 15-minute increments up to one hour, with an automatic shut-off for added safety. The towel warmer has an AC plug and woodgrain accents for a classy look you won’t mind keeping on your counter.

Buy: The Countertop Towel Warmer by Hammacher Schlemmer $159.95

5. Heatgene Towel Warmer

HIGHEST TEMPERATURE

The Heatgene Towel Warmer will ensure you never have to use cool towels again. This wall-mounted towel warmer has a 12-bar curved design for two large towels or bathrobes. As long as the towels don’t overlap, you can put as many on there as you can fit, like if you wish to warm hand towels. It takes about 45 minutes to reach its optimum temperature of 149°F on 140 watts of power, but Heagene says it’ll start to warm towels 15 minutes after you turn it on.

Buy: Heatgene Towel Warmer $298.99

6. Brandon Basics Wall Mounted Towel Warmer

INCLUDES BATHROBE HOOK

You could check out the Brandon Basics Wall Mounted Towel Warmer for another great wall-mounted towel warmer option. This stainless steel towel warmer has 12 bars for improved heat distribution, two movable garment hooks for bathrobes or other clothes, and boasts up to 190 watts of power for quick heating and drying. Thankfully it also features one-hour and two-hour timer buttons in addition to a straight-up on/off button, so you can run the warmer for as long as you need to dry out your towels or just get them nice and cozy warm.

Buy: Brandon Basics Wall Mounted Towel Warmer $298.85

7. ANZZI Wall Mounted 8 Bar Towel Warmers

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES

You may want a towel warmer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have space for one. This towel warmer utilizes negative space and doesn’t take up valuable apartment real estate by being wall-mounted. This towel warmer is ideal for those living in small spaces that still require a bit of pampering. With various finishes and all the mounting hardware you need included, you can’t get much simpler than this.



Buy: ANZZI Wall Mounted 8 Bar Towel Warmers $283.99

8. ZeHuoGe Hot Towel Warmer and Steamer 2 in 1 Ozone Cabinet Box

COMPACT

One of the best parts of getting a manicure or pedicure at the spa is being greeted with those warm towels right after a treatment to dry off our hands or feet. Get that same feeling at home with this handy warmer and steamer that has two shelves for all your towel and wet garment needs.



Buy: Hot Towel Warmer and Steamer $90.49

9. bbee.tech Heated Towel Rack

RUST-PROOF

Safety should always be top of mind with a towel warmer and this one has an auto-shut-off feature that will automatically turn off after a few hours of not being used. The bars are rust-proof, water-resistant, and can heat up in just a few minutes.



Buy: bbee.tech Heated Towel Rack, Towel Warmer with Timer $215.00

10. Sharper Image® SpaStudio Towel Warmer

INCLUDES ESSENTIAL OIL DIFFUSER

The Sharper Image® SpaStudio Towel Warmer features a slim design that allows users to warm their towels without losing much floor space. The compact towel warmer can hold up to three towels or two bath sheets, with a one-button design for ease of use. The towel warmer plugs into a standard wall outlet and has a color-changing light to indicate when it’s in heating mode. We also like its built-in essential oil diffuser that can help add to your relaxation.

Buy: Sharper Image® SpaStudio Towel Warmer $199.99

11. JSLOVE Towel Warmer

INCLUDES TIMER

The JSLOVE Towel Warmer can fit any bathroom thanks to its four size options, including four, eight, 10 or 12 bars. Made from durable 304 stainless steel, the JSLOVE Towel Warmer has 50 Watts of heating power and a built-in timer that keeps towels warm for two or four hours. An LED indicator lets users know they’ve correctly set the timer function on their towel rack and we like that the JSLOVE Towel Warmer has an automatic shut-off for safety. Great for homeowners or renters, the JSLOVE Towel Warmer can be hard-wired or plugged into an electrical outlet and reaches a temperature of 131°F within 25 mins.

Buy: JSLOVE Towel Warmer $109.99 (orig. $129.99) 15% OFF

12. KEG Towel Warmer

BEST FREE-STANDING DESIGN

Don’t want to drill holes in your wall but still want to warm several towels at once? You can with the KEG Towel Warmer. The KEG is available in four, six, eight, and 12 bar options and several finishes to match any décor. The aluminum towel warmer is rated IP65 Waterproof and has a timer and LED indicators, allowing users to select two or four-hour warming cycles with an auto-shutoff. Using 100 Watts of power, the KEG can reach 104°F in 15 minutes and has a six-foot-long power cord.

Buy: KEG Towel Warmer $79.99

13. Solo Freestanding Electric Towel Warmer by Amba

BEST OVERSIZED FREESTANDING WARMER

If you have a lot of towels you need to warm quickly, the Solo Freestanding Electric Towel Warmer by Amba. An excellent pick for renters, dorm rooms or spas, the Solo by Amba is made from 304 stainless steel and has 10 wide bars for ample coverage. All the bars on the Amba heat evenly and a one-button control is placed next to a pilot light at the top of the vertical bar for ease of use.

Buy: Solo Freestanding Electric Towel Warmer by Amba $280.00

14. Personal Household Use Hot Moist Towels Steamer and Warmer

BEST FOR WASHCLOTHS

Impress guests with a hot towel after a meal or create your own spa in your home with the Personal Household Use Hot Moist Towels Steamer and Warmer. The compact and affordable steamer can fit up to 15 towels measure 12” by 12” and heats them in under 15 minutes. The steamed towels will remain hot for up to one hour. We also like that the small unit can be used to warm massage stones.

Buy: Personal Household Use Hot Moist Towels Steamer and Warmer $47.99

15. Classic Towel Warmer by Pottery Barn

SPLURGE-WORTHY

Pottery Barn sells a handful of styles of towel warms and their Classic style is the most affordable but still packs a lot of sticker shock. While coming in at a high price point, the Classic Towel Warmer has the quality craftsmanship customers expect from Pottery Barn. Available in four sizes and three finishes, the Classic Towel Warmer is a 110-volt unit with one heat setting and a moisture-resistant finish that is easy to clean and can be used with delicate towels.

Buy: Classic Towel Warmer by Pottery Barn $629 – $889

16. HSRS Warmrails Regent Wall Mount Towel Warmer Rack

PLUG-IN STYLE

Heat your towels quickly with the HSRS Warmrails Regent Wall Mount Towel Warmer Rack, which can be plugged into an outlet immediately after wall mounting is complete. The electric towel warmer has five bars and 50 Watts of power, which help to heat the unit up to 120°F in 20 minutes. The 125 Volt warmer does not have an automatic shut-off, so users must keep this in mind when using their warmer rack.

Buy: HSRS Warmrails Regent Wall Mount Towel Warmer Rack $137.12

17. Svelte Rounded 13-Bar Hardwired Towel Warmer by Ancona

BEST FOR LARGE GROUPS

Heat and dry several towels and bathing suits at once with the oversized stainless steel Svelte Rounded 13-Bar Hardwired Towel Warmer by Ancona. A great option for homes with pools or near lakes, the large towel warmer has a slim design but can still handle several towels at once. The 13 bars can hold oversized towels and heats up in 15 minutes. Two adjustable hooks on the wall-mounted unit are also perfect for bathrobes.

Buy: Svelte Rounded 13-Bar Hardwired Towel Warmer by Ancona $723.89