The best 2021 Black Friday deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more

By Stan Horaczek
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zKvT_0XcCjxLG00 Amazon

If you’re trying to score the best Black Friday deals, then you’re in the right place. As 2021 comes to a close, right now is the time to get your holiday shopping done. Maybe you’re looking for common Black Friday deals like the best laptops or the best TVs. Or perhaps you’re looking for something more specific like the best air fryer or even the best juicer. No matter what deals come along, we’ll be keeping an eye out on the best prices for the products people actually want.

New Apple AirPods Pro $159 (Was $249)

If you’re on the hunt for AirPods Pro this weekend, both Amazon and Walmart have had them for $159, which is $90 off and the cheapest price we’ve ever seen them new from major retailers.

Major savings from Samsung

If you’re looking for just about any Samsung product, the company has some serious discounts on its own site right now. It covers everything from smartphones and laptops to home appliances.

All the best Apple Black Friday deals

Whether you’re looking for a new M1 MacBook Air, AirPods, or an iPad, you can find a deal for Black Friday.

Big savings on high-end TVs and audio from Crutchfield

If you’re looking for a fancy TV or serious audio equipment, check out Crutchfield’s Black Friday sales.

The best Black Friday deals by category

If you’re looking for a specific product on-sale, we’ll highlight some of the absolute best deals we find across different product segments here in this list.

The best laptop Black Friday deals

SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 4, 11.6-inch $180 (Was $250)

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop $1,500 (Was $2,000)

LG Gram 15Z90P – 15.6″ Full HD IPS $1,597 (Was $1,900)

Galaxy Book Pro 360 $1,010 (Was $1,500)

HP Chromebook 14-Inch Laptop $149 (Was $319)

Gateway 15.6-inch Windows laptop $179 (Was $249)

Asus 14-inch Ryzen 2-in-1 laptop $529 (Was $599)

The best TV Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV $329 (Was $469)

RCA 70-inch 4K UHD smart TV $430 (Was $699)

Sony X90J 75-inch 4K HDR TV $1,598 (Was $2,559)

Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K Smart Android TV $549 (Was $849)

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series $1,298 (Was $1,800)

Insignia 32-Inch F20 Series Fire TV $150 (Was $220)

LG 50″ Class UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $400 (Was $460)

The best monitor Black Friday deals

Dell 24-inch LED Curved gaming monitor $179 (Was $249)

SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor $1,000 (Was $1,400)

SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 27-Inch WQHD Gaming Monitor $500 (Was $700)

The best earbud Black Friday deals

Jabra Elite 85T True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $149 (Was $229)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199 (Was $279)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds $100 (Was $170)

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $70 (Was $120)

The best headphone Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Canceling InEar Headphones $248 (Was $279)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $99 (Was $169)

Sennheiser RS120 II On-Ear Wireless RF Headphones with Charging Cradle $65.95 (Was $129)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $179 (Was $349)

Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $170 (Was $350)

JBL Live 660 NC $99.95 (Was $199.95)

The best Smartwatch Black Friday deals

Garmin Instinct with GPS $169 ($299)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch $119 (Was $200)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Sport Band Aluminum Case $118 (Was $199)

The best streaming device Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $24 (Was $49)

Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player $15 (Was $30)

The best kitchen gadget Black Friday deals

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $399 (Was $499)

Mainstays 3-Piece 18 inch Jumbo Roasting Pan with Lid and Basting Rack $30 (Was $49)

The best video game Black Friday deals

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership $40 (Was $60)

Reclining Gaming Chair with Footrest $162 (Was $249)

Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening – Nintendo Switch $39 (Was $60)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nintendo Switch $35 (Was $60)

Health and wellness Black Friday deals

TheraGun Elite Massage Gun $299 (Was $399)

More great Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Friday deals

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Walmart Black Friday deals

Target Black Friday deals

Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday laptop deals

How to find the best Black Friday deals

It’s in a retailer’s best interest to direct you to their deals, so it certainly doesn’t take any tricky manipulation to find Black Friday discounts. But there are also several easy ways you can ensure you’re finding the best deals.

  • Bookmark this page! We’ll be regularly updating our Black Friday coverage with the best deals you can find on appliances, TVs, and electronics, so be sure to check back here regularly.
  • Join Honey: Honey is an extension available for most of the most popular web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. It’s a constantly updated repository of coupons, and when you go to one of the thousands of sites it supports, it’ll automatically check to see if the product in your virtual cart has a coupon available.
  • Check Google Shopping: Sometimes an item catches your eye, but you may not know what the standard pricing actually is. (MSRP is next-to-irrelevant these days in many categories.) Simply search for the item in Google, then click the “Shopping” tab just below the search bar to get a quick look at the prices of that item around the web.
  • Keepa extension: If you’re shopping on Amazon, Keepa is an amazing, full-featured tool. It tracks prices over time, alerts you to price drops, and rounds up daily deals, all in one place.Don’t ignore curbside pickup: Shopping online at a store that has physical outlets—think Target, Walmart, and Best Buy—and then picking up at the curb can save you shipping costs.
  • Do your research: Just because something’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s a great product. Sometimes, retailers may be trying to clear out products that don’t sell well otherwise. Make sure to read reviews—professional ones as well as consumer reviews on the retailer’s site.
  • Don’t forget YouTube: Especially for more niche products, YouTube is an underrated source of information to see how a product actually works. Simply search for your product name, and you can see an array of videos of it in use.

Q: What is Black Friday?

Black Friday’s historical meaning traces back roughly half a century when it referred to a day full of heavy traffic and also the day in which businesses in the US started turning a profit for the year. It refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving. Most of that is irrelevant now, though, and Black Friday has become shorthand for the shopping frenzy that happens between the end of October and the beginning of December.

Q: When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 is on Nov. 26. That said, the actual date isn’t nearly as important as it used to be. Black Friday is now more of a month-long deal and sale party, so keep an eye out for discounts coming from every direction from the moment Halloween ends until the bitter end of Cyber Monday.

Comments / 0

