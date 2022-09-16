ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In It for the Wrong Reasons: ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Who Came on the Show in a Relationship

By Life & Style Staff
 3 days ago

There's always drama in Bachelor Nation ! The point of The Bachelor , The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise is to find love, but some contestants admitted that they actually came on the show already having a significant other at home.

Perhaps the biggest franchise villain ever — for just that reason — was Jed Wyatt . The crooner was an early frontrunner in the race for Hannah Brown 's heart in 2019. While their romance flourished onscreen, drama unfolded offscreen. A girl named Haley Stevens claimed she was seriously dating the dog food jingle singer and believed he just went on the show to promote his music career.

All the 'Bachelor' Couples Still Together — For Now!

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” she told People of their four-month relationship while the season was airing. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle, and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Unfortunately, Hannah was not privy to that information while filming, and she fell fast and hard for Jed. She even accepted his proposal during the finale! The relationship didn't last long, though. Before the After the Final Rose special, the two parted ways due to his dishonesty (and even more rumors that he was seeing other girls).

"It's not the same thing I was told," she said while dumping him. "The extent of that, and what was withheld from me, after I had already said yes, is not OK."

"I don't know if he understands the depths of how this hurts me," she added during a private interview, calling the situation "humiliating" and "unfair" to both her and Haley .

Is 'The Bachelor' Scripted? What Former Contestants Have to Say

Of course, not everyone was caught red-handed. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe actually put herself on blast for joining The Bachelor while dating someone back home years after first appearing on Chris Soules' season.

“I had a boyfriend when I went on The Bachelor !” she admitted on an episode of the LadyGang on E! in May 2019. “His name was Trevor. He was great!" It's easy to joke about after the fact, but she sure is lucky no one knew about it during the season!

Scroll through the gallery below to find out all the scandalous contestants who came on the show with a boyfriend or girlfriend back home.

