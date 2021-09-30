13 Reasons Why You Aren’t Losing Weight—Plus, Expert-Backed Tips on What to Do About It
You’ve been diligently sticking to your fitness routine, cooking your own nutrient-rich meals at home and ordering the healthiest options on the menu whenever you get takeout. So, you’re probably wondering: Why am I not losing weight? Before you get frustrated, take a breath. Remember that the most important thing is that you’re living a healthy lifestyle—and that bodies are beautiful at any size.parade.com
