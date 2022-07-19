Best PS5 accessories 2022

Looking to get your hands on some accessories for one of the best consoles ever? While you're getting ready to play some of the best PS5 games coming to the console, here's a look at some of the best PS5 accessories that are available right now.

The best accessories for the PS5

DualSense wireless controller

The best pick of the bunch



The DualSense is the official controller for the PS5, so it's hard to go wrong here. After running into complaints regarding the size of the PS4's DualShock 4, Sony made the DualSense controller bigger, and also enhanced it with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The result is a comfortable controller that provides an immersive experience the way not many other controllers can. It's simply the best PS5 controller out.

Razer Raiju Ultimate

A stellar secondary controller

It's important to note that if you're looking to play some of the newer PS5 titles and experience many of what the new games have to offer, your only option is the DualSense. However, if you're in the market for a controller that will also work with many of the PS5's backward-compatible games, the Razer Raiju Ultimate , which we've reviewed, is one of the best out there. It's comfortable and features customizable thumbsticks as well as other interchangeable parts.

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Game-changing audio

The PULSE 3D wireless headset is the official headset for the PS5 and is the latest headset in Sony's long line of first-party peripherals. It features 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones for ultimate audio clarity, which we loved during testing. Much like many of the newer PS5 accessories, it can be hard to track down right now, but it is available from various retailers.

Razer Kraken X

Surround sound comfort

Razer is known for its many gaming accessories, and the Razer Kraken X , which we tested hands-on, is one of many affordable and comfortable headsets that it makes. While it's not the most premium option, it features 7.1 surround sound capability and is incredibly comfortable, coming equipped with a plush headband to make sure you don't get too sore from keeping it on. If you're in the market for a wired headset and you're not ready to dive into the official PS5 options, this is for you.

DualSense Charging Station

Be ready at all times

A charging station may not be something you consider a key accessory, but always having a working controller is a huge deal, and a station can also help declutter an area from tons of charging cables. When we reviewed the DualSense Charging Station we loved its fairly simplistic design and the fact that it can charge two controllers at once. They're hard to track down but if you can find one, they offer great convenience.

PS5 Media Remote

Control everything with ease

One of the biggest pros of the PS5 is its ability to be an entertainment center as well as a gaming console. With a 4K Blu-ray disc drive built into the standard edition of the console, players may be using it for much more than just playing games. With that in mind, the PS5 Media Remote becomes a key accessory since it allows you to navigate through the entertainment side of the console much easier than with a controller. Scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, or even something like Twitch is made easier.

PS5 HD Camera

Crystal clear communication

If you're looking to get into streaming once your PS5 arrives, the PS5 HD Camera is one of the best accessories you can pick up. Not only does it feature dual lenses for 1080p capture, but it also comes with a built-in stand, and works well with the PS5's background removal tools once you begin streaming.

What will you be picking up?

These are the best PS5 main and third-party accessories available at the moment. Hopefully, new picks will continue to come out for what is one of the best gaming consoles. Out of all of these options, the one we recommend the most is the DualSense controller, which comes packaged with the PS5 itself, but is also available for those looking to secure a spare. As of right now, it's the only controller that will fully work with some of the PS5's newer mechanics, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so if you want the full experience of the PS5, the DualSense is a must for playing most of, if not all, of the best PS5 games .

For those looking to get deeper into the game or even use the PS5 as an entertainment option, Sony also has you covered. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is the official headset for the PS5, and the PS5's Media Remote is a sleek and stylish option for those not looking to navigate streaming menus with the DualSense controller.

Regardless of what accessories certain players will be picking up, the options for many are out there, with Sony making sure every base is covered. Luckily, many accessories from the previous generation of consoles are slated to work fine with the PS5 too, but having the ability to pick up some new accessories is always an exciting thought.

