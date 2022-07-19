ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best PS5 accessories 2022

By Anthony J Nash
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

Looking to get your hands on some accessories for one of the best consoles ever? While you're getting ready to play some of the best PS5 games coming to the console, here's a look at some of the best PS5 accessories that are available right now.

The best accessories for the PS5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYGC1_0XarCPhe00

DualSense wireless controller

The best pick of the bunch

The DualSense is the official controller for the PS5, so it's hard to go wrong here. After running into complaints regarding the size of the PS4's DualShock 4, Sony made the DualSense controller bigger, and also enhanced it with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The result is a comfortable controller that provides an immersive experience the way not many other controllers can. It's simply the best PS5 controller out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMyTP_0XarCPhe00

Razer Raiju Ultimate

A stellar secondary controller

It's important to note that if you're looking to play some of the newer PS5 titles and experience many of what the new games have to offer, your only option is the DualSense. However, if you're in the market for a controller that will also work with many of the PS5's backward-compatible games, the Razer Raiju Ultimate , which we've reviewed, is one of the best out there. It's comfortable and features customizable thumbsticks as well as other interchangeable parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkuNV_0XarCPhe00

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Game-changing audio

The PULSE 3D wireless headset is the official headset for the PS5 and is the latest headset in Sony's long line of first-party peripherals. It features 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones for ultimate audio clarity, which we loved during testing. Much like many of the newer PS5 accessories, it can be hard to track down right now, but it is available from various retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZ3Ft_0XarCPhe00

Razer Kraken X

Surround sound comfort

Razer is known for its many gaming accessories, and the Razer Kraken X , which we tested hands-on, is one of many affordable and comfortable headsets that it makes. While it's not the most premium option, it features 7.1 surround sound capability and is incredibly comfortable, coming equipped with a plush headband to make sure you don't get too sore from keeping it on. If you're in the market for a wired headset and you're not ready to dive into the official PS5 options, this is for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giFRz_0XarCPhe00

DualSense Charging Station

Be ready at all times

A charging station may not be something you consider a key accessory, but always having a working controller is a huge deal, and a station can also help declutter an area from tons of charging cables. When we reviewed the DualSense Charging Station we loved its fairly simplistic design and the fact that it can charge two controllers at once. They're hard to track down but if you can find one, they offer great convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42C9w8_0XarCPhe00

PS5 Media Remote

Control everything with ease

One of the biggest pros of the PS5 is its ability to be an entertainment center as well as a gaming console. With a 4K Blu-ray disc drive built into the standard edition of the console, players may be using it for much more than just playing games. With that in mind, the PS5 Media Remote becomes a key accessory since it allows you to navigate through the entertainment side of the console much easier than with a controller. Scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, or even something like Twitch is made easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTzgR_0XarCPhe00

PS5 HD Camera

Crystal clear communication

If you're looking to get into streaming once your PS5 arrives, the PS5 HD Camera is one of the best accessories you can pick up. Not only does it feature dual lenses for 1080p capture, but it also comes with a built-in stand, and works well with the PS5's background removal tools once you begin streaming.

What will you be picking up?

These are the best PS5 main and third-party accessories available at the moment. Hopefully, new picks will continue to come out for what is one of the best gaming consoles. Out of all of these options, the one we recommend the most is the DualSense controller, which comes packaged with the PS5 itself, but is also available for those looking to secure a spare. As of right now, it's the only controller that will fully work with some of the PS5's newer mechanics, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so if you want the full experience of the PS5, the DualSense is a must for playing most of, if not all, of the best PS5 games .

For those looking to get deeper into the game or even use the PS5 as an entertainment option, Sony also has you covered. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is the official headset for the PS5, and the PS5's Media Remote is a sleek and stylish option for those not looking to navigate streaming menus with the DualSense controller.

Regardless of what accessories certain players will be picking up, the options for many are out there, with Sony making sure every base is covered. Luckily, many accessories from the previous generation of consoles are slated to work fine with the PS5 too, but having the ability to pick up some new accessories is always an exciting thought.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

PS5 lawsuit claims Sony knowingly hid a major defect in the console

Sony is facing a class action lawsuit regarding a game-crashing PS5 defect. But do the accusations hold any weight?. Plaintiff Christina Trejo of Illinois filed the lawsuit after discovering the PS5 was prone to shutting down entirely during gameplay. The court documentation (opens in new tab) states that the defect "affects users’ ability to play video games and compromises the primary function and overall usage of the PS5."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Announces New In-Store PS5 Restock

GameStop has announced a new PS5 restock for the weekend, allowing for a new wave of potential current-gen console owners! It seems like PlayStation 5s are becoming more and more available as GameStop seems to be increasing the frequency of these different restocks. Whether or not this actually means anything for if or when they'll become available on store shelves and actually be able to stay there and not immediately sell out is a mystery at the moment. Nonetheless, GameStop's last PS5 restock was about a week ago, meaning the retailer is getting its hands on plenty of consoles on a regular basis.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Video Game#Dualshock 4#The Razer Raiju Ultimate
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
Vibe

Tee Grizzley Makes About $200K Per Month Playing Grand Theft Auto

Earlier this year, Tee Grizzley signed with gaming organization and lifestyle brand XSET. The Detroit rhymer took his role-playing Grand Theft Auto server, Grizzly World, to the masses, allowing paid members to join the online gaming community. Now, Grizzley is sharing just how much he makes playing the Rockstar Games property each month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Netflix
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

All new vehicles in the Criminal Enterprises GTA Online update

GTA Online released its Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack back in 2017. The DLC was made available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live, and Steam on Dec.14 of the same year and added some features that made the game more manageable for players just starting out. The Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple iPad tablets

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 has the best deals on Apple iPad tablets. No need to head to the Apple store,...
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Prime Day may be over, but the savings continue on these car accessories

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Feeling a bit of regret for not taking advantage of that great deal you saw on Prime Day? Don't worry, there are still a bunch of residual deals to be had! If you're looking to save on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, vacs and wax then check out this list below with some of the best post-Prime Day deals we could find.
CARS
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus PSP Game Potentially Leaked

It looks like PlayStation Plus subscribers may soon see another PlayStation Portable game added to the platform as part of the extensive catalog of games available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. That game is Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness with the first evidence of the game's PlayStation Plus arrival spotted via a new PlayStation Store listing. The catch here is that we don't yet know how widespread this release will be in terms of its regional availability, and seeing how the PlayStation Store listing has since been deleted, it's unclear what, exactly we should make of this sighting.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Nintendo Switch Online July Game Updates: Three More Titles Added to Library

Nintendo Switch Online has added three more games to its NES and SNES catalogue. Nintendo continues to expand its catalog of retro games through its Nintendo Switch Online service. Players can access a library of classic NES and SNES games thanks to the service's standard subscription tier. Those who opt for the service's expansion gain access to a number of N64 and SEGA Genesis games.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft Have Cancelled Two Of Their Biggest Upcoming Games

Seemingly out of nowhere, Ubisoft have cancelled two major upcoming titles, as well as a further two unannounced games, according to VGC. Reportedly, during a financial call, the company announced that the games were scrapped because of the “changing financial environment”, but no further details were given. As for the titles in question? None other than Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy