All of the upcoming comic conventions in 2022 and beyond
Comic conventions have grown to become an integral part of the comic book experience, allowing fans to meet their favorite comic creators, buy an array of comic book merchandise, and bond with fans just like them.
While the COVID-19 pandemic stymied the 'classic' comic convention experience for much of 2020 and 2021, convention organizers are slowly beginning to return to in-person events.
With that in mind, we have assembled a list of all the upcoming conventions comic book fans should be aware of.
Please keep in mind your safety. Pay attention to local authorities about social distancing guidelines, and check with the conventions for how they're handling the crowds. Be informed and make the best decision for you and those you're bringing with you.
Due to the pandemic, a number of major conventions have yet to announce dates for their next event, but we're keeping a watch out for news.
Here is a list of the upcoming comic conventions across the globe:
July 2022
- July 1 - 3: Fan Expo Denver (Denver, Colorado)
- July 7 - 10: Fan Expo Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)
- July 8 - 10: Florida Supercon (Miami Beach, Florida)
- July 8 - 10: Montreal Comiccon (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
- July 8 - 10: London Film & Comic Con (London, England)
- July 9 - 10: QuadCon (Davenport, Iowa)
- July 16 - 17: Comicpalooza (Houston, Texas)
- July 16 - 17: Torpedocon (Los Angeles, California)
- July 21 - 24: Comic-Con International (San Diego, California)
- July 23: QuadCon (Peoria, Illinois)
- July 29 - 31: Terrificon (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- July 30: QuadCon (Fort Dodge, Iowa)
- July 31: QuadCon (Cedar Falls, Iowa)
August 2022
- August 5 - 7: Fanboy Expo (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- August 5 - 7: C2E2 (Chicago, Illinois)
- August 12 - 14: New Mexico Comic Expo (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
- August 12 - 14: Fan Expo Boston (Boston, Massachusetts)
- August 13 - 14: Comiket 100 (Tokyo, Japan)
- August 20 - 21: Flame Con (New York City, New York)
- August 25 - 28: Fan Expo Canada (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
- August 18 - 21: Emerald City Comic Con (Seattle, Washington)
September 2022
- September 2 - 4: Fanboy Expo: Orlando (Orlando, Florida)
- September 3 - 4: Tripwire Comic Con (Bristol, England)
- September 9 - 11: D23 Expo (Anaheim, California)
- September 9 - 11: Rose City Comic Con (Portland, Oregon)
- September 9 - 11: Ottawa Comiccon (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)
- September 16 - 18: Edmonton Expo (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)
- September 17 - 18: Small Press Expo (Bethesda, Maryland)
- September 22 - 25: Comic Con Africa (Johannesburg, South Africa)
- September 24 - 25: QuadCon (Des Moines, Iowa)
October 2022
- October 1 - 2: Vienna Comic Con (Vienna, Austria)
- October 2: QuadCon (Dubuque, Iowa)
- October 6 - 9: New York Comic Con (New York City, NY)
- October 6 - 9: Cartoon Crossroads Columbus (Columbus, Ohio)
- October 6 - 9: Romics (Rome, Italy)
- October 8 - 9: Comic Con Scotland (Edinburgh, Scotland)
- October 14 - 16: Dallas Fan Festival (Dallas, Texas)
- October 15: Kids Con New England (Portland, Maine)
- October 23: QuadCon (St Charles, Missouri)
- October 28 - 30: Baltimore Comic-Con (Baltimore, Maryland)
- October 28 - November 1: Lucca Comics & Games (Lucca, Italy)
- October 29 - 30: QuadCon (Omaha, Nebraska)
November 2022
- November 4 - 6: Rhode Island Comic Con (Providence, Rhode Island)
- November 5 - 6: Supanova Brisbane (Brisbane, Australia)
- November 5 - 6: QuadCon (Madison, Wisconsin)
- November 12 - 13: Supanova Adelaide (Adelaide, Australia)
- November 12 - 13: QuadCon (Peoria, Illinois)
- November 7 - 13: Thought Bubble (Yorkshire, England)
- November 12 - 13: Fanboy Expo: Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- November 12 - 13: MCM Birmingham Comic Con (Birmingham, England)
- November 19 - 20: Comic Con Liverpool (Liverpool, England)
- November 19 - 20: Heroes Dutch Comic Con (Utrecht, the Netherlands)
- November 19 - 20: QuadCon (Burlington, Iowa)
- November 25 - 27: Fan Expo San Francisco (San Francisco, California)
December 2022
- December 2 - 4: Los Angeles Comic Con (Los Angeles, California)
- December 10 - 11: QuadCon (Davenport, Iowa)
January 2023
- January 21 - 22: QuadCon (Brookfield, Wisconsin)
- January 26 - 29: Angoulême International Comics Festival (Angoulême, France)
February 2023
- February 5: QuadCon (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- February 11: QuadCon (Burlington, Iowa)
- February 11 - 12: Long Beach Comic Expo (Long Beach, California)
- February 17 - 19: Fan Expo Portland (Portland, Oregon)
- February 18 - 19: QuadCon (Peoria, Illinois)
- February 18 - 20: Fan Expo Vancouver (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)
- February 24 - 26: Pensacon (Pensacola, Florida)
- February 25 - 26: QuadCon (Eau Claire, Wisconsin)
March 2023
- March 4 - 5: QuadCon (Omaha, Nebraska)
- March 11 - 12: QuadCon (Davenport, Iowa)
- March 17 - 19: Toronto Comicon (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
- March 18 - 19: QuadCon (Rochester, Minnesota)
- March 24 - 26: Fan Expo Cleveland (Cleveland, Ohio)
- March 24 - 26: Wondercon (Anaheim, California)
- March 26: QuadCon (St. Charles, Missouri)
- March 30 - April 2: MegaCon Orlando (Orlando, Florida)
April 2023
- April 1 - 2: QuadCon (Des Moines, Iowa)
- April 8 - 9: QuadCon (Madison, Wisconsin)
- April 15: Heroes and Villains Con (Cortland, New York)
- April 15 - 16: QuadCon (St. Cloud, Minnesota)
- April 15 - 16: Supanova Gold Coast (Gold Coast, Australia)
- April 20 - 23: Calgary Expo (Calgary, Alberta, Canada)
- April 22 - 23: Supanova Melbourne (Melbourne, Australia)
May 2023
- May 20 - 21: Comic Con Revolution - Ontario (Ontario, California)
- May 26 - 28: Star Trek: Mission Seattle (Seattle, Washington)
- May 27 - 28: Copenhagen Comics (Copenhagen, Denmark)
June 2023
- June 2 - 4: Fan Expo Philadelphia (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
- June 9 - 11: Fan Expo Dallas (Dallas, Texas)
- June 11: QuadCon (Springfield, Illinois)
- June 16 - 18: Awesome Con (Washington, DC)
- June 23 - 25: Fan Expo St. Louis (St. Louis, Missouri)
Love comics but don't know where to start? Here's our guide to comic shops and what to expect.
All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments / 0