ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

All of the upcoming comic conventions in 2022 and 2023

By Samantha Puc
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsnZy_0XacM1dA00

Comic conventions are an integral part of the comic book and fandom experience. They allow fans to meet their favorite comic creators, buy an array of comic book merchandise, and bond with other fans, often over the course of several consecutive days.

The COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises have stymied the 'classic' comic convention experience, but convention organizers are slowly beginning to return to in-person events. Digital conventions are also continuing, and some organizers are using a hybrid model for both digital and in-person events.

With that in mind, we've assembled a list of upcoming comic book conventions happening all over the world.

Please keep in mind your safety. Pay attention to local authorities about social distancing guidelines, and check with the conventions for how they're handling the crowds. Be informed and make the best decision for you and those you're bringing with you.

A number of major conventions have yet to announce dates for their next event, but we've got our eyes on the news and will update this list on a frequent basis.

Here is a list of the upcoming comic conventions across the globe:

November 2022

December 2022

January 2023

February 2023

March 2023

April 2023

May 2023

June 2023

July 2023

August 2023

September 2023

October 2023

Love comics but don't know where to start? Here's our guide to comic shops and what to expect.

Comments / 2

Related
XXL Mag

Gillie Da Kid Calls Out People for Posting Takeoff Death Videos and Photos

Gillie Da Kid has called out people who have been posting videos and photos of Migos rapper Takeoff's tragic death. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Gillie Da Kid hit up Instagram with a pointed message for anyone who posted photos and videos of Takeoff's final moments following the senseless shooting in Houston that left the 28-year-old Atlanta rapper dead on the scene. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game rapper-turned-podcaster put certain social media users and blog sites completely on blast, accusing people who posted the horrific videos and photos of attempting to capitalize on Takeoff's heartbreaking situation.
HOUSTON, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

In campaign swing starting in New Mexico, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s travel plan for his last big campaign swing before Tuesday’s midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days: He’s spending the bulk of his time trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden is kicking off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy