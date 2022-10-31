All of the upcoming comic conventions in 2022 and 2023

Comic conventions are an integral part of the comic book and fandom experience. They allow fans to meet their favorite comic creators, buy an array of comic book merchandise, and bond with other fans, often over the course of several consecutive days.

The COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises have stymied the 'classic' comic convention experience, but convention organizers are slowly beginning to return to in-person events. Digital conventions are also continuing, and some organizers are using a hybrid model for both digital and in-person events.

With that in mind, we've assembled a list of upcoming comic book conventions happening all over the world.

Please keep in mind your safety. Pay attention to local authorities about social distancing guidelines, and check with the conventions for how they're handling the crowds. Be informed and make the best decision for you and those you're bringing with you.

A number of major conventions have yet to announce dates for their next event, but we've got our eyes on the news and will update this list on a frequent basis.

Here is a list of the upcoming comic conventions across the globe:

November 2022

December 2022

January 2023

January 21 - 22: QuadCon (Brookfield, Wisconsin)

January 26 - 29: Angoulême International Comics Festival (Angoulême, France)

February 2023

March 2023

April 2023

May 2023

June 2023

July 2023

August 2023

September 2023

October 2023

