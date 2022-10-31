All of the upcoming comic conventions in 2022 and 2023
Comic conventions are an integral part of the comic book and fandom experience. They allow fans to meet their favorite comic creators, buy an array of comic book merchandise, and bond with other fans, often over the course of several consecutive days.
The COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises have stymied the 'classic' comic convention experience, but convention organizers are slowly beginning to return to in-person events. Digital conventions are also continuing, and some organizers are using a hybrid model for both digital and in-person events.
With that in mind, we've assembled a list of upcoming comic book conventions happening all over the world.
Please keep in mind your safety. Pay attention to local authorities about social distancing guidelines, and check with the conventions for how they're handling the crowds. Be informed and make the best decision for you and those you're bringing with you.
A number of major conventions have yet to announce dates for their next event, but we've got our eyes on the news and will update this list on a frequent basis.
Here is a list of the upcoming comic conventions across the globe:
November 2022
- November 4 - 6: Rhode Island Comic Con (Providence, Rhode Island)
- November 5: Super Jersey Comic Expo (Holmdel, New Jersey)
- November 7 - 13: Thought Bubble (Yorkshire, England)
- November 5 - 6: Supanova Brisbane (Brisbane, Australia)
- November 5 - 6: QuadCon (Madison, Wisconsin)
- November 12 - 13: Supanova Adelaide (Adelaide, Australia)
- November 12 - 13: QuadCon (Peoria, Illinois)
- November 12 - 13: Supanova Adelaide (Adelaide, Australia)
- November 12 - 13: Fanboy Expo: Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- November 12 - 13: MCM Birmingham Comic Con (Birmingham, England)
- November 19: VA Comicon (Richmond, Virginia)
- November 19 - 20: Comic Con Liverpool (Liverpool, England)
- November 19 - 20: Heroes Dutch Comic Con (Utrecht, the Netherlands)
- November 19 - 20: QuadCon (Burlington, Iowa)
- November 25 - 27: Fan Expo San Francisco (San Francisco, California)
December 2022
- December 2 - 4: Los Angeles Comic Con (Los Angeles, California)
- December 4: Raleigh Comic Book Show (Raleigh, North Carolina)
- December 10 - 11: QuadCon (Davenport, Iowa)
January 2023
- January 21 - 22: QuadCon (Brookfield, Wisconsin)
- January 26 - 29: Angoulême International Comics Festival (Angoulême, France)
February 2023
- February 5: QuadCon (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- February 11: QuadCon (Burlington, Iowa)
- February 11 - 12: Long Beach Comic Expo (Long Beach, California)
- February 17 - 19: Fan Expo Portland (Portland, Oregon)
- February 18 - 19: QuadCon (Peoria, Illinois)
- February 18 - 20: Fan Expo Vancouver (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)
- February 24 - 26: Pensacon (Pensacola, Florida)
- February 25 - 26: QuadCon (Eau Claire, Wisconsin)
March 2023
- March 2 - 5: Emerald City Comic Con (Seattle, Washington)
- March 4 - 5: QuadCon (Omaha, Nebraska)
- March 11 - 12: QuadCon (Davenport, Iowa)
- March 17 - 19: Toronto Comicon (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
- March 18 - 19: QuadCon (Rochester, Minnesota)
- March 24 - 26: Fan Expo Cleveland (Cleveland, Ohio)
- March 24 - 26: Wondercon (Anaheim, California)
- March 26: QuadCon (St. Charles, Missouri)
- March 30 - April 2: MegaCon Orlando (Orlando, Florida)
- March 30 - April 2: Romics (Rome, Italy)
- March 31 - April 2: Beacon Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)
- March 31 - April 2: C2E2 (Chicago, Illinois)
April 2023
- April 1 - 2: QuadCon (Des Moines, Iowa)
- April 8 - 9: QuadCon (Madison, Wisconsin)
- April 15: Heroes and Villains Con (Cortland, New York)
- April 15 - 16: QuadCon (St. Cloud, Minnesota)
- April 15 - 16: Supanova Gold Coast (Gold Coast, Australia)
- April 20 - 23: Calgary Expo (Calgary, Alberta, Canada)
- April 22 - 23: Supanova Melbourne (Melbourne, Australia)
- April 27 - 29: Comic Con Cape Town (Cape Town, South Africa)
May 2023
- May 20 - 21: Comic Con Revolution - Ontario (Ontario, California)
- May 26 - 28: Star Trek: Mission Seattle (Seattle, Washington)
- May 27 - 28: Copenhagen Comics (Copenhagen, Denmark)
June 2023
- June 2 - 4: Fan Expo Philadelphia (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
- June 9 - 11: Fan Expo Dallas (Dallas, Texas)
- June 11: QuadCon (Springfield, Illinois)
- June 16 - 18: HeroesCon (Charlotte, North Carolina)
- June 16 - 18: Awesome Con (Washington, DC)
- June 17 - 18: Supanova Sydney (Sydney, Australia)
- June 23 - 25: Fan Expo St. Louis (St. Louis, Missouri)
- June 24 - 25: Supanova Perth (Perth, Australia)
- June 30 - July 2: Fan Expo Denver (Denver, Colorado)
- June 30 - July 2: Florida Supercon (Miami Beach, Florida)
July 2023
- July 14 - 16: Montreal Comiccon (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
- July 20 - 23: Comic-Con International: San Diego (San Diego, California)
- July 28 - 30: Terrificon (Uncasville, Connecticut)
August 2023
- August 4 - 6: Fan Expo Boston (Boston, Massachusetts)
- August 10 - 13: Fan Expo Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)
- August 24 - 27: Fan Expo Canada (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
- August 31 - September 4: Dragon Con (Atlanta, Georgia)
September 2023
- September 9 - 10: Small Press Expo (Bethesda, Maryland)
- September 15 - 17: Edmonton Expo (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)
- September 22 - 24: Rose City Comic Con (Portland, Oregon)
- September 27 - October 1: Cartoon Crossroads Columbus (Columbus, Ohio)
October 2023
- October 1 - 31: ShortBox Comics Fair (Online)
- October 5 - 8: Romics (Rome, Italy)
- October 7 - 8: Comic Con Scotland (Edinburgh, Scotland)
- October 12 - 15: New York Comic Con (New York City, NY)
- October 13 - 15: WasabiCon (Jacksonville, Florida)
- October 20 - 22: Dallas Fan Festival (Dallas, Texas)
- October 21: Kids Con New England (Portland, Maine)
