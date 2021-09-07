CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Online SEO Courses For a Foolproof Guide to More Traffic on Your Site

By Nikki Brown
 9 days ago

It truly doesn’t matter if you’re a traditional blogger, a business owner with an online shop, or editor of a digital magazine. SEO , or search engine optimization, is integral to your website’s success. When done correctly, it increases the chances of someone discovering your content. And if that content has been thoughtfully made with all the trimmings–killer images, new information, and a unique voice , to name a few–your new visitor will soon become a loyal reader and/or customer. Sure, you could teach yourself the SEO basics, but the best SEO courses will leave no stone unturned so you can avoid the most common beginner mistakes.

There are a lot of SEO courses out there, but our favorites stand out among the rest because they’ve delivered proven results for creators within our community. Those benefits include quality traffic (i.e., humans searching with strong informed intent) and help with public relations and branding, which leads to company growth. Best of all, SEO is a free strategy that won’t impact your budget.

However, remember that Google is constantly changing so be prepared to pivot and adjust your SEO strategy as the industry evolves. And if you’re committed to staying educated on the latest SEO practices, the digital courses you consider should adapt their teachings fast to reflect the changing recommendations. Ultimately, a solid understanding of SEO will, over time, prove beneficial to your bottom line.

Stupid Simple SEO

This Masterclass reviews the beginner mistakes you should avoid, how to do keyword research the right way, and provides an easy, “4-step SEO framework” for scaling your Google traffic so you can increase your pageview goals, e-commerce commission, and more.

“I cannot say enough good things about stupid simple SEO. I have been blogging for nearly 12 yrs and it is, by far, the best course I have taken when it comes to SEO,” says Tracie Fobes.

Yoast Academy

If you want year-round guidance for your SEO efforts, we recommend Yoast Academy. Here, you can choose from four different payment tiers, one of which is free. At the most basic level, you get all of those beginner SEO tips but more awaits in the “Premium,” “Content,” and “Technical” tiers. The most recommended tier, “”Premium,” gives you pretty much all of the Content SEO courses (including new releases), technical courses, and expert insight.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5IfA_0XaTLyA200

The Scoop on Blogging

SHE Media Partner Network member Xaviera Bryant’s online course is a treasure trove of knowledge for beginner bloggers. In addition to SEO, she also covers the most profitable blogging niches , how to monetize content, the best hosting platforms, and so much more. If you want more bang for your buck, this course is a must-have.

“I continue to be amazed by Xaviera’s knowledge of all things social media, marketing, and web design,” shares Nat from Creatively Analytic.

Everything Digital Marketing

“I really would recommend Everything Digital Marketing from Ty Kilgore. My traffic has soared since taking his class! That’s how I qualified for She Media [Partner Network] ,” says Amy Lawrence, founder of Gourmet Done Skinny .

Not only does this digital course teach you how to earn top rankings in Google and increase your traffic. It also shares advice for protecting that hard-earned traffic during algorithm changes.

