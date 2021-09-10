CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find Out Why Shoppers Are Calling This Waffle Knit Top a 'Must-Have'

By Bernadette Deron
 8 days ago
MEROKEETY Women's Long Balloon Sleeve Waffle Knit Top

Waffle knits typically take on the form of henley tops or other basic tees, and we’re always in the market to expand our collections. This type of material is seriously lightweight, comfortable and it moves with you — which is precisely why it’s one of our favorites.

But as waffle knit tops tend to be relatively traditional, we don’t see much variety in terms of design. That’s why we were immediately drawn to this waffle knit top from MEROKEETY! Shoppers are calling it a “must-have” piece for the fall, and we can tell you exactly why.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Balloon Sleeve Waffle Knit Top (Red)

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Balloon Sleeve Waffle Knit Top for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Let’s discuss what you first notice about this top — the stunning sleeves! They’re billowy and have a lantern silhouette with cuffing at the wrists. They are also designed in a drop-shoulder style, allowing the rest of the top to be equally relaxed and have an airy quality. We can’t imagine a top that’s more appropriate for a casual day than this one!

This is a top that’s intended to fit loosely. Some shoppers even say that if you’re in-between sizes or want to go for a fabulous flowy look, ordering up is the right way to go.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Balloon Sleeve Waffle Knit Top (Olive)

In terms of styling, the possibilities are endless — you can let it all hang out, or tuck the front into a pair of jeans or pants. It’s long enough to wear with a pair of leggings, which is ideal for versatility when you’re thinking up outfits. It’s currently available in a slew of neutral hues that will go with anything, so we can’t blame you for scooping up more than one shade. After all, it’s an essential fall item that takes a relatively plain top to a new level!

See it: Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Balloon Sleeve Waffle Knit Top for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MEROKEETY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

