Family Relationships

Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkR0b_0XZzrTlu00

Mother-son moments! Lea Michele welcomed her and Zandy Reich ’s baby boy in August 2020 and has been sharing sweet shots of him ever since.

When Us Weekly confirmed the little one’s arrival, a source shared, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far.”

The Glee alum went on to post a black-and-white photo of herself holding the infant’s bare foot. "ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” the actress captioned the social media upload.

The New York native has continued to document her life with her newborn, from celebrating her 34th birthday later that same month to photographing him asleep on her chest in September 2020.

The following month, Twilight ’s Nikki Reed snapped sweet shots of Michele cradling Ever. The Scream Queens alum called her baby boy “the sunshine of [her] life,” writing, “Me and my boy.”

Reed commented, “He sure is delish,” while Jamie Lynn Sigler wrote, “That’s what it’s all about right there.”

Us confirmed in April that Michele and Reich were expecting their first child . “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” an insider told Us at the time.

After the Emmy nominee confirmed the news with a baby bump photo, she received a slew of support from her friends and followers. "Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!” Emma Roberts wrote, while Maren Morris commented, “Aw congratulations."

The Brunette Ambition author wed Reich in March 2019 , one year after their engagement . “I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world,” Michele exclusively told Us in July 2019. "At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I ever have.”

Five months later, the "Run to You" singer reflected on her ceremony. "I started the year with not one but TWO amazing bachelorette parties in Hawaii and Arizona with the greatest girlfriends in the entire world,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2019. "And then the most amazing dream came true and I got married to the most amazing man in the world. … Our wedding weekend was so perfect and amazing. We had an incredible honeymoon in Bora Bora. We lived bicoastal most of the year enjoying both East and West coasts and spent great times with our families.”

Keep scrolling to see sweet shots of Michele and Ever, from cuddles to birthday celebrations.

Us Weekly

Jonathan Scott Talks About Becoming an ‘Insta-Dad’ to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s 2 Kids: ‘One Big Happy Family’

All in the family! Shortly after Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fell in love, he was thrust into a brand-new world — parenthood. “Family's very important for us and we've got two kids,” the Property Brothers star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 3, referring to Deschanel’s two children. “They come over all the time with the nephews, […]
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
StyleCaster

Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
