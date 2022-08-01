Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics

Mother-son moments! Lea Michele welcomed her and Zandy Reich ’s baby boy in August 2020 and has been sharing sweet shots of him ever since.

When Us Weekly confirmed the little one’s arrival, a source shared, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far.”

The Glee alum went on to post a black-and-white photo of herself holding the infant’s bare foot. "ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” the actress captioned the social media upload.

The New York native has continued to document her life with her newborn, from celebrating her 34th birthday later that same month to photographing him asleep on her chest in September 2020.

The following month, Twilight ’s Nikki Reed snapped sweet shots of Michele cradling Ever. The Scream Queens alum called her baby boy “the sunshine of [her] life,” writing, “Me and my boy.”

Reed commented, “He sure is delish,” while Jamie Lynn Sigler wrote, “That’s what it’s all about right there.”

Us confirmed in April that Michele and Reich were expecting their first child . “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” an insider told Us at the time.

After the Emmy nominee confirmed the news with a baby bump photo, she received a slew of support from her friends and followers. "Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!” Emma Roberts wrote, while Maren Morris commented, “Aw congratulations."

The Brunette Ambition author wed Reich in March 2019 , one year after their engagement . “I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world,” Michele exclusively told Us in July 2019. "At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I ever have.”

Five months later, the "Run to You" singer reflected on her ceremony. "I started the year with not one but TWO amazing bachelorette parties in Hawaii and Arizona with the greatest girlfriends in the entire world,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2019. "And then the most amazing dream came true and I got married to the most amazing man in the world. … Our wedding weekend was so perfect and amazing. We had an incredible honeymoon in Bora Bora. We lived bicoastal most of the year enjoying both East and West coasts and spent great times with our families.”

Keep scrolling to see sweet shots of Michele and Ever, from cuddles to birthday celebrations.