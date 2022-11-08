2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with college basketball season starting

It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022-23 season now ongoing and the college basketball campaign having just started, there’s a lot to look at.

It’s going to be an absolutely loaded class with one player by the name of Victor Wembanyama from France leading the conversation. However, there’s a ton of other top-end players who likely would have been in the conversation for top-three selections in 2022.

Without further ado, here’s our 2023 NBA mock draft with the order based on Sportsnaut’s most-recent NBA power rankings .

2022 NBA mock draft: The elite 3

1. Houston Rockets: Victor Wembanyama, center, France

At 18, this 7-foot-2 France native would’ve been eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft if the league had changed it rules. That never came to fruition. Now, the talented center is considered the early No. 1 prospect for next June. For good reason.

Wembanyama boasts an absurd 7-foot-8 wingspan and displayed flashes of brilliance playing for ASVEL in the Euroleague. He averaged 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in his final six games last season. Amazingly, he has the ability to stretch the court from three-point range and already displays an elite jump shot. That was magnifed during his recent exhibition performances in Las Vegas with some around the NBA indicating that Wembanyama is the best prospect since LeBron James.

Our updated 2023 NBA mock draft lands Houston a big man to team up with the likes of Jabari Smith and Jalen Green, its two most-recent high lottery selections.

2. Detroit Pistons: Dariq Whitehead, forward, Duke

Duke just continues to get the stars despite Coach K’s retirement. The No. 2 recruit of the 2022 class out of Westtown School in Pennsylvania, this wing figures to play a huge role for the Devils this season. If so, he can join the likes of Paolo Banchero in being a recent top-three pick in the draft.

At nearly 6-foot-5, he displayed absolutely elite athleticism in high school and has improved his ability to shoot from the outside. If Whitehead excels as a freshman, he could be in the conversation at No. 1 overall. Here, we have Detroit going more need by adding Whitehead to the mix to team up with guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

3. Orlando Magic: Scoot Henderson, guard, G-League Ignite

The 6-foot-3 Henderson actually skipped his senior season in high school (a controversial decision) and decided to play in the NBA G-League. At just 18, Henderson looked like he belonged in said league. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 44% shooting .

Experts believe that Henderson has an opportunity to be the No. 1 pick in the draft next June, primarily due to his explosion off the dribble and already advanced size for someone his age. Henderson translates better to the point guard spot at the next level, too.

With this selection, Orlando continues to build its strong foundation.

2023 NBA mock draft: Others set to shine

4. Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Whitmore, forward, Villanova

The ability of Villanova to bring out the best in its players could very well be a factor in Whitmore rising the boards. That’s very much the case in our initial 2023 NBA mock draft. He was only ranked No. 21 in the 2022 recruiting class by ESPN, but the upside is certainly here.

Already boasting an NBA-ready 6-foot-7, 220-pound frame, it’s going to be all about how Whitmore performs from out on the perimeter under first-year Wildcats head coach Kyle Neptune. Either way, Charlotte could use another frontcourt presence to go with franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball in the backcourt. That especially true with Miles Bridges unlikely to ever play another game with the team.

5. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers): Nick Smith, guard, Arkansas

The 6-foot-4 Smith opted to stay home after starring for North Little Rock High School. He’s a five-star recruit of the Razorbacks and No. 3 on ESPN’s top 2022 recruits.

Questions will be raised about Smith’s athleticism as a combo guard, but everything else is in place for him to succeed as a centerpiece for Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman. That includes a plus-level perimeter shot and an ability to play good defense on the outside. With a pack acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade, New Orleans adds another foundational piece to go with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

6. Sacramento Kings: Jarace Walker, forward, Houston

Walker stands at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds with an ability to grow into that frame as a freshman for Houston. A top-10 recruit from IMG Academy, he’s also displayed a solid mid-range game.

A good freshman season for Walker could lead to a top-five selection. We’re falling short of that in our initial mock draft due to some concerns about what frontcourt position he’ll play.

7. Brooklyn Nets: Keyonte George, guard, Baylor

Experts look at George as someone who can already score at all three levels with an ability to use his 6-foot-5 frame to dominate smaller defenders. This should continue at the college level in the Big 12. If so, the Florida native will continue to skyrocket up draft boards. He’d make sense for a Nets team that will more than likely be in rebuild mode following a disastrous start to the 2022-23 season .

8. Oklahoma City Thunder: Anthony Black, guard, Arkansas

Eric Musselman had himself a hell of a recruiting class with three top-15 players. While Black might rank the lowest among the trio, he has the upside to succeed at the next level. A 6-foot-7 point guard with plus-level passing ability and an improving shot, he fits the modern NBA. We’d absolutely love the fit in Oklahoma City.

9. Utah Jazz (from 76ers): Terquavion Smith, guard, North Carolina State

Smith is the first prospect with actual college experience to go in our initial 2023 NBA mock draft. For good reason. The 6-foot-4 guard was absolutely stellar for North Carolina State as a freshman — averaging 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. However, he’ll need to improve his shooting ( 40% in 2021-22 ) to be taken in the top 10. Despite their strong start to the season, the Jazz need more young talent. With Smith’s upside, this would be a no-brainer.

10. Indiana Pacers: Kel’el Ware, center, Oregon

A surprising top-eight recruit that actually landed with Oregon, Ware seems to have all the skills to be seen as a top-end big prospect. He already boasts a solid 7-foot, 215-pound frame and is seen as someone who can actually hit the outside shot and protect the rim in the low-post. Likely to be featured for the Ducks next season, he could rise the boards even more.

11. New York Knicks: Ausar Thompson, guard, Overtime Elite

The higher-ranked of the two Thompson twins, Ausar translates into being a big guard at the next level. He stants at 6-foot-7 and boasts a ridiculous 6-foot-11 wingspan. It’ll be interesting to see this kid develop during the pre-draft process.

12. Miami Heat: Dillon Mitchell, forward, Texas

Mitchell already stands at 6-foot-7, which is crazy for someone wh can handle the ball while displaying elite athleticism and an above-the-rim mentality. The only question here is just how much of a perimeter game he’ll develop and whether he’ll be a 3-and-D wing at the next level.

13. San Antonio Spurs: Leonard Miller, forward, G-League Ignite

This 6-foot-10 forward from Canada opted to join the NBA G-League for next season rather than go to college. It’s a risk. But one worth taking. Despite some questions about shooting, the skill-set is there. In reality, he could see a rise similar to Jonathan Kuminga leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft. The Spurs could use that.

14. Washington Wizards: Arthur Kaluma, forward, Creighton

Kaluma played a pretty big role for a Bluejays team that nearly defeated Kansas in the Round of 32 last season. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds on 44% shooting as a freshman. If he can find a perimeter game to match his rebounding ability, this forward is going to be big time at the next level.

2023 NBA mock draft: Non-lottery picks

15. Orlando Magic (from Bulls): Dereck Lively, center, Duke

16. New York Knicks (from Mavericks): Amen Thompson, guard, Overtime Elite

17. Los Angeles Clippers: Amari Bailey, guard, UCLA

18. Golden State Warriors: Harrison Ingram, forward, Stanford

19. Utah Jazz (from Timberwolves): Jordan Walsh, forward, Arkansas

20. Toronto Raptors: Cason Wallace, guard, Kentucky

21. Los Angeles Lakers (from Pelicans): Matthew Cleveland, guard, Florida State

22. Utah Jazz: Chris Livingston, forward, Kentucky

23. Indiana Pacers (from Celtics): Caleb Love, guard, North Carolina

24. Charlotte Hornets (from Nuggets): James Nnaji, center, Spain

25. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Warley, guard, Florida State

26. Chicago Bulls (from Blazers): Kyle Filipowski, forward, Duke

27. Phoenix Suns: Jaden Bradley, guard, Alabama

28. Memphis Grizzlies: Nikola Durišić, guard, Serbia

29. Indiana Pacers (from Cavaliers): Hunter Sallis, guard, Gonzaga

30. Houston Rockets (from Bucks): Armando Bacot, center, North Carolina

Let us know what you think about our initial 2023 NBA mock draft in the comments secion below.

