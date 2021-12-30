ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA mock draft: Top five looking elite with Duke star headed to the Pistons

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwAYg_0XZUR8Q900

Throughout the season, we’ll be providing you with our 2022 NBA mock draft. It will change based on team records and Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings .

But at least, we’ll have a feel for which players will go at the top of the annual event next year and the best potential fits for said players. Keep tabs on this mock, as it will be updated consistently over the next several months.

Related: 2021-22 NBA game picks and fantasy basketball advice

NBA mock draft

1. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero, forward, Duke

The 6-foot-10 Banchero was a top recruit coming out of Seattle and has not disappointed as a freshman. He’s averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field in 12 games. If the O’Dea High School alumn continues at this level under Coach K, he will overtake Chet Holmgren as the top overall prospect. We’re projecting that here with the Pistons adding another potential franchise cornerstone to go with Cade Cunningham in consecutive drafts.

2. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren, forward, Gonzaga

As a true freshman for Gonzaga, the 7-foot big man is averaging 13.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 61% shooting in 13 games. That seems good. Unfortunately, there’s some growing concerns over Holmgren’s 7-foot, 195-pound frame. He’ll need to muscle up in order to be considered the odds-on No. 1 pick. Here, we drop him down a spot to the Orlando Magic at two. The Gonzaga star would be a tremendous fit in the frontcourt next to 2021 lottery pick and potential NBA Rookie of the Year Franz Wagner.

3. Houston Rockets: Jaden Hardy, guard, G-League Ignite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynYvq_0XZUR8Q900
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston simply needs to go with best player available at three. If it means teaming up two similar players in that of Jalen Green and Jaden Hardy out on the perimeter, so be it. This is an obvious selection. Hardy, 19, has been awesome for the G-League’s Ignite this season — averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Sure his shooting needs some help, but this is the highest-upside player outside of the consensus top two.

Related: Updated NBA playoff and championship predictions

4. Portland Trail Blazers: Jabari Smith, forward/center, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hicGh_0XZUR8Q900
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

If Portland is lucky enough to pick this high after yet another lost season, the expectation is that said selection will be dealt to find Damian Lillard another star. Alas, we’re not projecting trades. Instead, the Blazers go with this 6-foot-10 big man. The former top-four recruit has dominated for the Tigers as a freshman — averaging 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. He’s also shooting an absolutely stellar 45% from three-point range on 5.2 attempts per outing.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren, center, Memphis

Oklahoma City needs help clear across the board as the team continues with what promises to be a long-term rebuild. Why not find Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey a legit franchise cornerstone inside? Duren is averaging 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds on an absurd 67% shooting. He’ll eventually grow into his 6-foot-11 frame, potentially boasting the upside of say Joel Embiid.

6. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin, guard, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4gfr_0XZUR8Q900
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

A fast riser during his sophomore season with the Wildcats, Mathurin just continues to play excellent basketball. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 49% shooting. Regardless of the Zion Williamson situation, getting someone with this upside would be a coup for the struggling Pelicans.

7. Sacramento Kings: MarJon Beauchamp, guard/forward, G-League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cWtZ_0XZUR8Q900
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Another product of the G-League, MarJon Beauchamp has exceeded all possible expectations heading into draft season. The 6-foot-6 wing from Washington is averaging 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on 57% shooting from the field. He is an explosive two-way player. The youngster would also fit in well with the Kings’ backcourt heavy core group of De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell.

Related: Top 50 players in the NBA today

8. Indiana Pacers: Bryce McGowens, guard/forward, Nebraska

Indiana seems to have hit a homer with Chris Duarte in the 2021 NBA Draft. Clearly looking to get younger, acquiring a top-10 pick would be huge for this team. Specifically, being able to add McGowens would be big. The Nebraska standout is rising draft boards as he continues to excel as a freshman. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds on 40% shooting. He’d be great next to Duarte for the next half-decade.

9. San Antonio Spurs: TyTy Washington, guard, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdcJb_0XZUR8Q900
Scott Utterback, Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-3 Washington is another true freshman making his mark. The Arizona native is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists through nine games. He’s drawn comparisons to Tyler Herro and Tyrese Maxey, which would give San Antonio that true two-guard to team up Dejounte Murray.

10. New York Knicks: Patrick Baldwin Jr., forward, Milwaukee

A five-star recruit and ESPN’s No. 4 player in the Class of 2020, Baldwin turned down offers from Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina to remain close to home. The 6-foot-9 forward. What makes Baldwin an intriguing prospect for New York is the fact that he can shoot the ball and play both wing positions (15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds in seven games as a freshman). He’d be a tremendous fit next to Julius Randle in the frontcourt.

Related: 2021-22 NBA MVP rankings

11. Memphis Grizzlies (from Lakers): Jaden Ivey, guard, Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iWaf_0XZUR8Q900
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-4 Ivey has picked his game up big time as a sophomore, averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 51% shooting. He’d make a lot of sense for the Grizzlies.

12. Dallas Mavericks: Blake Wesley , guard, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voqtw_0XZUR8Q900

Wesley has taken off big time as a freshamn for the Irish, averaging 13.3 points on 45% shooting. The two-guard has also shown unlimited range with a solid mid-range game mixed in. He’d work perfectly with franchise stalwart Luka Doncic in the Mavericks’ backcourt.

13. Toronto Raptors: Caleb Houston, forward, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAovv_0XZUR8Q900
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto hit a homer with Scottie Barnes in the 2021 NBA Draft. Why not double down at forward? It’s in this that Houston makes sense. He’s averaging 10.1 points and has shown range (37% from distance) in 11 games with the Wolverines.

14. Minnesota Timberwolves: Max Christie, guard, Michigan State

Range. Range. More range. That’s what the Timberwolves need right now. Christie would provide it out of the gate. He’s already settled from the mid-range and has shown the ability to hit the three. He could also play the wing spot next to D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rcjgi_0XZUR8Q900 Also Read:
NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: Top candidates sidelined to COVID, Franz Wagner making waves

Non-lottery picks

15. Atlanta Hawks: Johnny Davis, guard, Wisconsin

16. Washington Wizards: Julian Strawther, forward, Gonzaga

17. Charlotte Hornets: Mojave King, guard, New Zealand

18. Boston Celtics: Kendall Brown, forward, Baylor

19. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers): Aminu Mohammed, guard, Georgetown

20. Philadelphia 76ers: Kennedy Chandler, guard, Tennessee

21. Denver Nuggets: Keegan Murray, forward, Iowa

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Wendell Moore, guard/forward, Duke

23. Cleveland Cavaliers: Dereon Seabron, guard, North Carolina State

24. Houston Rockets (from Heat): Johnny Juzang, forward, UCLA

25. Chicago Bulls: Nikola Jović, forward, Serbia

26. Milwaukee Bucks: Mark Williams, center, Duke

27. Miami Heat (from Nets): Dyson Daniels, guard, G-League Ignite

28. Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz): Matthew Mayer, forward, Baylor

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Suns): A.J. Griffin, forward, Duke

30. Golden State Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward, Indiana

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Franz Wagner
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Mvp#Nba Draft#O Dea High School#Gonzaga#The G League
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Engaged To British TV Show Host Maya Jama

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the town all season for the Philadelphia 76ers. After his shockingly disappointing performance in last year's NBA playoff defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, Ben wanted out of Philly. He has requested to be traded multiple times, and has been citing mental health issues...
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy