2022 NBA mock draft: Top five looking elite with Duke star headed to the Pistons

NBA mock draft

1. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero, forward, Duke

The 6-foot-10 Banchero was a top recruit coming out of Seattle and has not disappointed as a freshman. He’s averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field in 12 games. If the O’Dea High School alumn continues at this level under Coach K, he will overtake Chet Holmgren as the top overall prospect. We’re projecting that here with the Pistons adding another potential franchise cornerstone to go with Cade Cunningham in consecutive drafts.

2. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren, forward, Gonzaga

As a true freshman for Gonzaga, the 7-foot big man is averaging 13.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 61% shooting in 13 games. That seems good. Unfortunately, there’s some growing concerns over Holmgren’s 7-foot, 195-pound frame. He’ll need to muscle up in order to be considered the odds-on No. 1 pick. Here, we drop him down a spot to the Orlando Magic at two. The Gonzaga star would be a tremendous fit in the frontcourt next to 2021 lottery pick and potential NBA Rookie of the Year Franz Wagner.

3. Houston Rockets: Jaden Hardy, guard, G-League Ignite

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston simply needs to go with best player available at three. If it means teaming up two similar players in that of Jalen Green and Jaden Hardy out on the perimeter, so be it. This is an obvious selection. Hardy, 19, has been awesome for the G-League’s Ignite this season — averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Sure his shooting needs some help, but this is the highest-upside player outside of the consensus top two.

4. Portland Trail Blazers: Jabari Smith, forward/center, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

If Portland is lucky enough to pick this high after yet another lost season, the expectation is that said selection will be dealt to find Damian Lillard another star. Alas, we’re not projecting trades. Instead, the Blazers go with this 6-foot-10 big man. The former top-four recruit has dominated for the Tigers as a freshman — averaging 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. He’s also shooting an absolutely stellar 45% from three-point range on 5.2 attempts per outing.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren, center, Memphis

Oklahoma City needs help clear across the board as the team continues with what promises to be a long-term rebuild. Why not find Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey a legit franchise cornerstone inside? Duren is averaging 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds on an absurd 67% shooting. He’ll eventually grow into his 6-foot-11 frame, potentially boasting the upside of say Joel Embiid.

6. New Orleans Pelicans: Bennedict Mathurin, guard, Arizona

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

A fast riser during his sophomore season with the Wildcats, Mathurin just continues to play excellent basketball. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 49% shooting. Regardless of the Zion Williamson situation, getting someone with this upside would be a coup for the struggling Pelicans.

7. Sacramento Kings: MarJon Beauchamp, guard/forward, G-League

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Another product of the G-League, MarJon Beauchamp has exceeded all possible expectations heading into draft season. The 6-foot-6 wing from Washington is averaging 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on 57% shooting from the field. He is an explosive two-way player. The youngster would also fit in well with the Kings’ backcourt heavy core group of De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell.

8. Indiana Pacers: Bryce McGowens, guard/forward, Nebraska

Indiana seems to have hit a homer with Chris Duarte in the 2021 NBA Draft. Clearly looking to get younger, acquiring a top-10 pick would be huge for this team. Specifically, being able to add McGowens would be big. The Nebraska standout is rising draft boards as he continues to excel as a freshman. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds on 40% shooting. He’d be great next to Duarte for the next half-decade.

9. San Antonio Spurs: TyTy Washington, guard, Kentucky

Scott Utterback, Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-3 Washington is another true freshman making his mark. The Arizona native is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists through nine games. He’s drawn comparisons to Tyler Herro and Tyrese Maxey, which would give San Antonio that true two-guard to team up Dejounte Murray.

10. New York Knicks: Patrick Baldwin Jr., forward, Milwaukee

A five-star recruit and ESPN’s No. 4 player in the Class of 2020, Baldwin turned down offers from Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina to remain close to home. The 6-foot-9 forward. What makes Baldwin an intriguing prospect for New York is the fact that he can shoot the ball and play both wing positions (15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds in seven games as a freshman). He’d be a tremendous fit next to Julius Randle in the frontcourt.

11. Memphis Grizzlies (from Lakers): Jaden Ivey, guard, Purdue

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-4 Ivey has picked his game up big time as a sophomore, averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 51% shooting. He’d make a lot of sense for the Grizzlies.

12. Dallas Mavericks: Blake Wesley , guard, Notre Dame

Wesley has taken off big time as a freshamn for the Irish, averaging 13.3 points on 45% shooting. The two-guard has also shown unlimited range with a solid mid-range game mixed in. He’d work perfectly with franchise stalwart Luka Doncic in the Mavericks’ backcourt.

13. Toronto Raptors: Caleb Houston, forward, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto hit a homer with Scottie Barnes in the 2021 NBA Draft. Why not double down at forward? It’s in this that Houston makes sense. He’s averaging 10.1 points and has shown range (37% from distance) in 11 games with the Wolverines.

14. Minnesota Timberwolves: Max Christie, guard, Michigan State

Range. Range. More range. That’s what the Timberwolves need right now. Christie would provide it out of the gate. He’s already settled from the mid-range and has shown the ability to hit the three. He could also play the wing spot next to D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

Non-lottery picks

15. Atlanta Hawks: Johnny Davis, guard, Wisconsin

16. Washington Wizards: Julian Strawther, forward, Gonzaga

17. Charlotte Hornets: Mojave King, guard, New Zealand

18. Boston Celtics: Kendall Brown, forward, Baylor

19. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers): Aminu Mohammed, guard, Georgetown

20. Philadelphia 76ers: Kennedy Chandler, guard, Tennessee

21. Denver Nuggets: Keegan Murray, forward, Iowa

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Wendell Moore, guard/forward, Duke

23. Cleveland Cavaliers: Dereon Seabron, guard, North Carolina State

24. Houston Rockets (from Heat): Johnny Juzang, forward, UCLA

25. Chicago Bulls: Nikola Jović, forward, Serbia

26. Milwaukee Bucks: Mark Williams, center, Duke

27. Miami Heat (from Nets): Dyson Daniels, guard, G-League Ignite

28. Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz): Matthew Mayer, forward, Baylor

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Suns): A.J. Griffin, forward, Duke

30. Golden State Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward, Indiana

