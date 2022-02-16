2022 NBA mock draft: Predictions for all 30 first-round picks

Throughout the season, we’ll be providing you with our 2022 NBA mock draft. It will change based on team records and Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings .

But at least, we’ll have a feel for which players will go at the top of the annual event later this year and the best potential fits for said players. Keep tabs on this mock, as it will be updated consistently over the next several months.

NBA mock draft

1. Detroit Pistons: Jabari Smith, forward, Auburn

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-10 Smith has taken over as the consensus No. 1 prospect in an NBA Draft that is going to be top-heavy. The former top-four recruit out of Georgia has been brilliant as a freshman for Auburn — averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. He’s also shooting at a crazy 40% from distance , boasting the ability to shoot from the outside.

This would be slam-dunk selection for the downtrodden Pistons. The idea of teaming Smith up with Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey would be too hard for general manager Troy Weaver to pass up on. This selection would also enable Detroit to trade veteran forward Jerami Grant , adding more draft pick assets in the process.

2. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren, forward/center, Gonzaga

Pretty much every previous iteration of our NBA mock draft had Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in 2021, as the top overall player. Unfortunately, there’s now some concern over his lean 7-foot, 195-pound frame. Holmgren will have to put on weight to bang with the big boys inside at the professional level.

With that said, he’s been a dynamic force for Gonzaga as a freshman. The big man is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds. He’s shooting 64% from the field and owns ridiculous range for someone his size (47% three-point shooter). Orlando would be getting a franchise cornerstone to team up with Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner if it pulled the trigger on Holmgren here.

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, forward, Duke

Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another well-rounded prospect for the class of 2022, there are some who actually view Banchero as the best all-around player in the draft. There’s good reason for this. He’s taken over a lead role for a championship-contending Duke team as a freshman — averaging 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds on 48% shooting. Some have likened the 6-foot-10 forward to a young Kevin Durant. Let that sink in.

As for the Rockets, they could go in a number of different directions with this pick. Right now, 2021 lottery pick Jalen Green is seen as the only true building block on the roster. He’s even struggled to an extent as a rookie. Adding a big man like this Washington native would be absolutely huge. It would also enable Houston to collect assets by trading Christian Wood during the offseason .

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bennedict Mathurin, guard/forward, Arizona

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder have two building blocks at the wing in that of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and potential NBA Rookie of the Year Josh Giddey. Why would front office head Sam Presti add another athletic 6-foot-6 (ish) wing to the mix?

Well, it’s pretty simple. Mathurin translates better to the two-guard spot with SGA at the point and Giddey playing the three. He’s simply a better shooter than the latter ( 47% FG, 37% three-point in 2021-22 ). With two more first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, Oklahoma City can afford to go best-player available. Mathurin is just that at No. 4 overall.

5. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Ivey, guard, Purdue

Spurs front office head R.C. Buford did a tremendous job turning Thad Young and Derrick White into multiple first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. This will enable the rebuilding Spurs to go best-player available at pretty much every slot.

Here, San Antonio adds a 6-foot-4 off-guard to team up with stud point guard Dejounte Murray moving foward. Ivey has been brilliant as a sophomore — averaging 17.4 points on 53% shooting. He’s super explosive and can hit on the three-point shot (40% this season). Adding Ivey would also enable San Antonio to move impressive youngster Devin Vassell to his more traditional three spot.

6. Indiana Pacers: AJ Griffin, forward, Duke

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The son of former NBAer Adrian Griffin, this top-20 recruit from the class of 2021 has come on strong for the Blue Devils recently. The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds on 52% shooting over the past six games. That includes a tremendous 56% mark from distance.

Just imagine Griffin teaming up with the recently-acquired Tyrese Haliburton as well as stud rookie guard Chris Duarte. This would give Indiana three tremendous building blocks moving forward. Add in legitimate compensation in summer-time deals for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, and Pacers front office head Kevin Pritchard would be expediting the rebuild in a big way.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: MarJon Beauchamp, guard/forward, G-League Ignite

With the first of what could be two lottery picks, Portland finds a long-term replacement for recently-traded two-guard C.J.McCollum . The 6-foot-6 Beauchamp can also play the wing with stud youngster Anfernee Simons pairing up with Damian Lillard in the backcourt. It’s a tremendous fit.

In lieu of being one-and-done in college, the Washington native is currently taking part in the G-League with the Ignite. He’s averaging 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on 57% shooting . The youngster could also prove himself to be pro-ready out of the gate, pretty much like what we’re seeing with Jonathan Kuminga this season.

8. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren, center, Memphis

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The acquisition of the 6-foot-11 Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers in the Tyrese Haliburton trade gives Sacramento one tremendous frontcourt player to go with the backcourt combo of Davion Mitchell and De’Aaron Fox. Even then, Sacramento needs a true center of the future with Richaun Holmes’ future in California’s capital city iffy.

As skilled as they come for an 18-year-old, Duren would be a tremendous fit with Sabonis long-term. He’s averaging 11.3 points and 7.9 rebounds on 64% shooting from the field this season. The dude also boasts a 64% effective field goal mark. While he’s a bit raw, Duren could ease into his role as a future starter should the Kings retain Holmes for one more season.

9. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington, guard, Kentucky

Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Washington continues to look for backcourt help to appease injured star guard Bradley Beal . Neither Russell Westbrook or Spencer Dinwiddie panned out. Instead, the Wizards sent the latter to Dallas for Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline — making a traditional point guard a major need in D.C.

The Wizards wouldn’t be able to ask for more than acquiring TyTy Washington with the ninth pick in the NBA mock draft. The Arizona native has been great for Kentucky as a freshman — aveaging 12.8 points and 4.1 assists on 48% shooting. He’s also a capable three-point shooter (35%).

10. New York Knicks: Jaden Hardy, guard, G-League Ignite

Yet another member of the G-League Ignite, the 6-foot-4 Hardy has dropped down some draft boards after struggles at the professional level. However, here’s a dude who was ESPN’s top guard and No. 2 recruit in the class of 2021. His athleticism and raw talent is absolutely off the charts.

We love the idea of New York going big-game hunting with this selection. The team shouldn’t be picking anywhere near the top-10 given its talent level. Hardy could either be eased into a role or flipped for a proven star in the Big Apple.

11. Portland Trail Blazers (from Pelicans): Nikola Jovic, forward, Serbia

A combo forward who can shoot and pass the ball, Jovic is currently playing professionally overseas. He’s legitimately one of the most-interesting prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft and could very well find himself in the top five when all is said and done. He’s also as pro-ready as they come.

For a Blazers squad that hit a home run with their first selection in this NBA mock draft, Jovic would make a ton of sense. They are in need of some frontcourt help after trading Robert Covington and with Jusuf Nurkic set to hit free agency. There’s a lot to like about this fit.

12. Memphis Grizzlies (from Lakers): Johnny Davis, guard, Wisconsin

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Already one of the beast teams in the NBA, Memphis has a franchise cornerstone in point guard Ja Morant . Why not attempt to get him a traditional two-guard moving forward in the selection acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers?

The 6-foot-5 Davis is a scoring machine. He’s averaging 20.3 points for Wisconsin on the season. The dude can create off the dribble and is a lethal mid-range shooter. Imagine him working with Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. moving forward. It would almost be unfair.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers): Orlando Robinson, center, Fresno State

Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

After going with a wing with their first selection in this NBA mock draft, the Thunder actually target a position of need as they look to build around Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey.

That’s where Robinson comes into play. The 7-foot big man continues to rise draft boards in the lead up to the event this summer. He’s been brilliant as a junior for Fresno State — averaging 18.9 points and 8.3 rebounds on 49% shooting. A three-year starter , the Las Vegas native could make an immediate impact.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Keegan Murray, forward, Iowa

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Murray is a legit College Basketball Player of the Year candidate for the Hawkeyes. As a junior thus far this season, the 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 23.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 57% from the field. He’s also a lethal three-point shooter (37% this season).

As for Charlotte, it is in need of more frontcourt help next to Miles Bridges. Gordon Hayward remains an injury-plagued enigma . Meanwhile, there’s no telling whether P.J. Washington has a long-term future with the Hornets given that he’s eligible for an extension and will likely demand a huge pay day this summer.

NBA mock draft: Non-lottery picks

15. Atlanta Hawks: Bryce McGowens, guard/forward, Nebraska

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk continues to attempt to find balance behind Trae Young. It just hasn’t happened this season, even after moving off Cam Reddish . Wing definitely remains an issue in Atlanta with the futures of Bogdan Bogdanović and Danilo Gallinari uncertain right now. The 6-foot-7 McGowens would come in handy, potentially helping Atlanta move off one of the two. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds on the season.

16. Houston Rockets (from Nets): Blake Wesley, guard, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

After finding a potential replacement for Christian Wood earlier in this mock draft, Houston goes value and need in the backcourt. A star 6-foot-5 guard for Notre Dame, Wesley would team up with Jalen Green to form a great guard tandem. He’s averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a freshman for the Fighting Irish. Boasting a solid two-way ability, he’d be a great fit with the one-dimensional Green.

17. Dallas Mavericks: Patrick Baldwin, forward, Wisconsin-Milwaukee

There’s a decent chance Dallas looks to move this pick in order to get MVP candidate Luka Doncic more help. Mark Cuban and Co. have proven with the moves they’ve made recently that they are in win-now mode in Big D . If not, finding a pro-ready talent like the electric Baldwin could make sense. The top-five recruit has all the skills to be a rotational player in the NBA — averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds this season.

18. San Antonio Spurs (from Raptors): Kendall Brown, forward, Baylor

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio goes frontcourt with the second of its three first-round picks in this NBA mock draft. It also finds a potential steal in that of Brown, who has been skyrocketing up draft boards during his freshman season with Baylor. The kid is shooting 62% from the field and has picked up his game recently, averaging 10 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past seven games.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Caleb Houstan, forward, Michigan

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about finding value at a need position. It’s rather interesting for the Wolves right now. They are a legit threat in the Western Conference , but continue to miss what All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins brought to the wing spot. Houstan can change this dramatically. He’s excelled under Juwan Howard in Michigan, averaging 10.2 points while shooting 36% from distance as a freshman.

20. Denver Nuggets: Shaedon Sharpe, guard, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky’s prized recruit from the last cycle, Sharpe made the decision not to suit up for the team this season. There’s now a very good chance that the No. 1 recruit will end up going pro. He’s an interesting case study in that the young 6-foot-6 shooting guard might have seen his stock drop some. Even then, Denver can take a chance that he’ll turn into something special. The team has a need at the two-guard spot, both short-term and moving forward.

21. San Antonio Spurs (from Celtics): Walker Kessler, center, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

There was some talk ahead of the NBA trade deadline that San Antonio would move off Jakob Poeltl. It goes to show us that the brass might not view the 26-year-old center as being an important part of its rebuild. Enter into the equation Walker Kessler, who has been skyrocketing up draft boards. The 7-foot-1 sophomore is averaging 11.6 points and 8.5 rebounds on an absurd 63% from the field. He seems to be pro-ready, which could help the Spurs expedite their rebuild.

22. Indiana Pacers (from Cavaliers): Mark Williams, center, Duke

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana goes back to the Duke drawing board with its second first-round selection in this NBA mock draft. For good reason. There’s no telling if Myles Turner will be with the team next season. The Pacers need more size in the frontcourt. At 7-foot, Williams is just that. He’s been great this season , averaging 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks on 72% shooting. Just think a younger version of Turner with more upside.

23. Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz): Ismael Kamagate, center, France

With two first-round picks in the 2022 Draft, Memphis has an ability to take a chance on an elite-level international prospect here. The 6-foot-11 Kamagate is playing professionally overseas in France. He’s been stellar, averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds on 66% shooting for Paris Basketball. He’s 21 years old boasts a tremendous skill set and could end up being pro-ready. Not bad at 23.

24. Chicago Bulls: Max Christie, guard, Michigan State

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

To be perfectly clear, Christie should be a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Michigan State star is turning in a decent freshman season (9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds). However, he’s struggled finding a consistent shot (39% shooting). That’s dropped the 6-foot-6 guad down some draft boards. If he does fall, the Bulls would run to the podium to take the former top-20 recruit out of Illinois.

25. Brooklyn Nets (from 76ers): Johnny Juzang, forward, UCLA

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on how the 76ers do moving forward this season, there’s a chance that Brooklyn will simply kick this first-round pick down the road after acquiring it in the James Harden for Ben Simmons blockbuster . If not, getting a pro-ready talent has to be in the cards for general manager Sean Marks. In his second year as a full-time starter for UCLA, Juzang is averaging 17.8 points and 5.2 rebounds on 48% shooting. He’s a solid two-way player with an ability to hit the outside shot — something the Nets need.

26. Milwaukee Bucks: Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward, Indiana

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen some issues with frontcourt depth in Milwaukee. We’re also not sure acquiring Serge Ibaka is going to change that. What we do know is that general manager Jon Horst will be looking to add to this position during the draft. Jackson-Davis would be the best fit late in the first round. While the 6-foot-9 forward doesn’t boast a tremendous amount of upside, he’s a baller. The Indiana star is averaging 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds on 58% shooting this season.

27. Miami Heat: Mojave King, guard, New Zealand

Miami is known for going with high-upside talent when it actually makes a first-round pick. Tyler Herro has panned out big time in that regard. Could the super-talented King be the next in line? The 6-foot-6 youngster projects to being a three-and-D wing and has been playing professionally overseas for Adelaide 36ers, who produced NBA Rookie of the Year favorite Josh Giddey.

28. Memphis Grizzlies: Matthew Mayer, forward, Baylor

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another first-round pick for the dominant Grizzlies, it’s our projection in this NBA mock draft that Memphis turns its attention to a pro-ready talent. In his fourth year with the Bears, Mayer has jumped out as a potential rotational piece in the Association (9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a senior).

29. Golden State Warriors: Wendell Moore, guard/forward, Duke

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

If Golden State is able to turn the 29th pick into a player of Moore’s ilk, it would be almost unfair to opposing Western Conference teams. The Duke star has improved leaps and bounds as a junior, averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 58% shooting. He’d be a tremendous bench pick up behind Andrew Wiggins at the three and could even join Jordan Poole by backing up Klay Thompson at the two.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Suns): Aminu Mohammed, guard, Georgetown

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all about finding talent throughout the roster for a rebuilding Thunder team. With the final pick in our 2022 NBA mock draft, Oklahoma City does just that. The 6-foot-6 Mohammed can play three different perimeter positions and has proven to be a tremendous rebounder (7.8 per game in 2021-22). He’s also averaging a solid 14.1 points per outing.

