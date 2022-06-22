ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NBA mock draft: Full two round version with surprise Sacramento Kings pick

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEBI7_0XZUR8Q900

Here’s our 2022 NBA mock draft with the annual event quickly approaching later this week. There’s a big three in this year’s iteration of the draft with the likes of Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero leading the charge.

As for the teams, The Orlando Magic won the lottery and look to build up their already talented young core. After struggling through disastrous seasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets round out the top three.

With an order based on the NBA Draft lottery results , here’s our updated 2022 NBA mock draft.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith, forward, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwTDo_0XZUR8Q900
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s now talk that the Magic are targeting Smith over Holmgren with the top pick. Whether that proves to be a mistake down the road remains to be seen. What we do know is that the 6-foot-10 Smith offers a tremendous skill-set. He averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game a season ago. He has stellar outside shooting ability (42% in 2021-22).

Adding Smith to a frontcourt that boasts Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. would be an absolute coup for front office head Jeff Weltman. Add in Jalen Suggs in the backcourt, and this is a tremendous core four to build around moving forward.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lSUo_0XZUR8Q900
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As far as NBA Draft prospects go, Holmgren might be the most divisive of the top tier. There’s some concern over the big man’s 7-foot, 195-pound frame and whether it will hold up in the Association. We’re going to go ahead and assume Holmgren bulks up between now and the 2022-23 season.

From an overall skill standpoint, the dude can be an absolute force out of the gate. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds on 61% shooting as a freshman . That included a 39% mark from distance. You don’t see that type of ability to stretch the court from someone Holmgren’s size.

Holmgren is a consensus top-three prospect in the draft. He’d be an absolutely tremendous fit with Oklahoma City’s two young stars, Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, forward, Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgY9f_0XZUR8Q900
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-10 Banchero has been among the most talked about prospects heading into the event. The No. 2 recruit in 2021, he displayed flashes of brilliance en route to leading Duke to the Final 4. Overall, the Washington native averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also shot 48% from the field and looked darn smooth in his mid-range game.

It sure looks like Houston has settled on Banchero with the first pick if the first two selections go according to plan. The idea would be to get that frontcourt presence to go with stud young guard Jalen Green. Banchero would also be a great fit in the frontcourt with Alperen Şengün following the trade of Christian Wood to Dallas .

4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, forward, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Cgq_0XZUR8Q900
Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

How good was Murray this past season? He dropped north of 20 points in all but 10 of his 35 games. Sure a bad performance in a loss to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament leaves a bad taste in his mouth. But this dude is going to be a darn good two-way forward in the NBA.

While Jaden Ivey has gotten the most play as the fourth-best player in the draft, Murray has long been a target of the Kings. It also seems as if new head coach Mike Brown is down with the idea. Though, it also wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s a trade here come Thursday evening.

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, guard, Purdue

Electric. Quick. These are two things that came to define Ivey’s two-year career with the Boilermakers. It showed during his sophomore season with the South Bend native averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. The 6-foot-4 guard also improved from the perimeter as a sophomore — shooting 36% from distance compared to a 26% mark as a freshman.

Considered Detroit’s target, this NBA mock draft couldn’t have turned out better for general manager Troy Weaver and Co. They want to team him up with 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to form a potentially elite backcourt moving forward.

6. Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe, guard, Kentucky

When looking at NBA Draft rankings, a lot of it has to do with upside. According to 247 Sports, Sharpe was the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2021. Unfortunately, he did not suit up as a freshman.

He’s an athletic dynamo with an unfinished floor game and has been ascending the rankings. Hence, Indiana going with upside in our final NBA mock draft. Sure the team has two young guards in Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte. It just can’t pass up on this type of talent.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Johnny Davis, guard, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3773XK_0XZUR8Q900
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Shooters shoot. As you can see from his numbers as a sophomore with Wisconsin, the 6-foot-5 Davis defines this to a T. A true shot-creater in every sense of the term, Davis averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2021-22.

With Portland looking to trade this pick for proven talent, it would make sense to go with someone who is pro-ready short of a deal being made. Davis would be that, teaming up with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to build an electric big three.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers): Dyson Daniels, guard, G-League Ignite

Point guard remains an obvious need for the Pelicans . However, targeting someone like TyTy Washington or Blake Wesley would be a reach with the eighth pick. Coming off a surprise playoff appearance, New Orleans can afford to take a chance on someone with Daniels’ upside.

The 6-foot-6 Daniels was a pretty darn good performance for the G-League’s Ignite. He has tremendous play-making skills and can distribute the ball. His athleticism is nearly unmatched. At 19, he could also make an immediate impact despite his young age. If the Pelicans don’t trade this selection , Daniels makes the most sense.

9. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin, forward, Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mueiw_0XZUR8Q900
Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another Duke product that finds himself as one of our top-10 NBA Draft prospects, Griffin is an interesting figure leading up to the annual event. He didn’t draw as much attention as Banchero, but there’s a whole lot to like. That included Griffin shooting a resounding 45% from three-point range as a freshman. Not bad for a 6-foot-6 wing.

San Antonio could use this type of shooting from the frontcourt moving forward with the excess of wings the team currently boasts.

10. Washington Wizards: Bennedict Mathurin, guard/forward, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFk7z_0XZUR8Q900
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mathurin showed out big time for the Wildcats as a sophomore prior to their premature exit from the NCAA Tournament. Barely a top-100 recruit in the Class of 2020, he’s now one of the most-intriguing draft prospects.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 17.7 points to go with 5.6 rebounds on 45% shooting last season. Mathurin was also a career 38% three-point shooter at Arizona. He’d pretty much play the three in Washington, teaming up with Bradley Beal to form a solid duo. Then again, Washington is looking to move this selection for a proven guard as a way to entice Beal to re-sign in free agency.

11. New York Knicks: Jalen Duren, center, Memphis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TXSi_0XZUR8Q900
Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Considered one of the most-talented recruits in his class, Duren decided to join Penny Hardaway with the Memphis Tigers. It might have been the best move of his amateur career. As a 6-foot-11 freshman for Memphis, Duren averaged 12.0 points and 8.1 rebounds on 60% shooting. With Mitchell Robinson potentially set to move on in free agency, this makes sense.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers): Malaki Branham, guard/forward, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mk3Q6_0XZUR8Q900
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Starring for his home state Buckeyes as a freshman, Branham averaged 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds on 50% shooting. While some don’t view him as one of the top-flight NBA prospects in this class, there’s going to be a future for him as a role player at the next level. Should he ascend the draft boards moving forward, the Thunder could pounce at 12.

13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams, center, Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdlER_0XZUR8Q900
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 7-foot Williams saw his stock increase big time as one of the top big men in the class during Duke’s Final 4 run. The center averaged 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in five tourney games. He might not be among the highest-upside prospects in the class, but the foundation is here. The Hornets are in need of more help inside. It just makes too much sense in this NBA mock draft.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Nikola Jovic, forward, Serbia

Jovic might end up being one of the best picks in the NBA Draft this June. The 6-foot-10 Serbian is as versatile as they come and can do multiple things on the court. That includes playing strong defense, plus-level passing ability and point-forward skills. In today’s NBA, that comes in handy. It would also help complete Cleveland’s young core moving forward.

2022 NBA mock draft: Non-lottery selections

15. Charlotte Hornets (from Pelicans): Ousmane Dieng, forward, New Zealand

After going with a big in the lottery, this NBA mock draft has Charlotte adding a small forward to the mix as it looks to trade Gordon Hayward . This athletic 6-foot-10 freak is not necessarily pro-ready. However, he has a smooth shot and is an elite ball-handler. This would be a selection for the future, not 2022-23.

16. Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason, forward, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW8Tj_0XZUR8Q900
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta has been linked to Eason throughout the pre-draft process. And while the Hawks are looking to move into the lottery , standing pat could make the most sense. The 6-foot-8 Eason averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds on 52% shooting for the Tigers last season. He can make an immediate impact.

17. Houston Rockets (from Nets): Ochai Agbaji, guard, Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxUJG_0XZUR8Q900
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Final 4 Most Outstanding Player, Agbaji hasn’t really caught on as a top-end lottery talent heading into the NBA Draft. Even then, he brings consistency and a solid perimeter game to the mix. Agbaji can also play out in the wing for a Houston team that’s attempting to modernize in today’s NBA. This would be a steal.

18. Chicago Bulls: Kennedy Chandler, guard, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xba0i_0XZUR8Q900
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s not yet known whether Zach Lavine will return in free agency. Fellow guard Coby White seems to be more of a tweener. Enter into the equation a player in the 6-foot Chandler who can play both guard spots. He was solid as a freshman for Tennessee, averaging 13.9 points on 38% shooting from distance.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jeremy Sochan, forward, Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SPfw_0XZUR8Q900
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

For the Timberwolves, it should be all about improving on defense this summer. Patrick Beverley was a good start during the surprising playoff run last season. But Minnesota needs more of that in the frontcourt. While lacking an elite skill-set, the 6-foot-10 Sochan should make an immediate impact on defense. It’s a safe pick, one that Minnesota should make at 19.

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Raptors): Jalen Williams, forward, Santa Clara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyPG3_0XZUR8Q900
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio goes frontcourt again with the second of its three first-round picks in this NBA mock draft. With an ability to also play the three, Williams would change the dynamics a bit. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 18.0 points and 4.2 assists on 40% shooting from distance for Santa Clara last season. This addition also gives the Spurs an ability to move off one of their veteran wings for a player at a position of more need.

21. Denver Nuggets: TyTy Washington, guard, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccHGh_0XZUR8Q900
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

There’s certainly a good chance that Denver will either trade this selection or package it with the 30th pick after acquiring an additional first-rounder. But we’re not projecting trades in our NBA mock draft. Instead, the Nuggets go with the highest-upside player at 21. It’s a position of need, too, with Jamal Murray having missed the entire 2021-22 season to a torn ACL.

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz): Dalen Terry, guard, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJvnh_0XZUR8Q900
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

There’s continued rumors that Memphis will look to package both of its first-round picks to move up. If not, adding a versatile guard who averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season would make a ton of sense.

23. Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Hardy, guard, G-League Ignite

The 6-foot-4 Hardy was somewhat disappointing for the G-League’s Ignite last season. But he has the skill-set to be a very good player at the next level. What better way than to sit on the bench and learn from the likes of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia?

24. Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, forward, G-League Ignite

Speaking of having the ability to go upside, Milwaukee would be doing back flips if a talented Beauchamp was available at 24. The 6-foot-7 wing played extremely well in the G-League and displayed flashes of brilliance on both ends of the court. This would be a coup.

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Celtics): Walker Kessler, center, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVPvq_0XZUR8Q900
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Jakob Poeltl’s future in San Antonio now in question, the Spurs would be smart to use one of their first-round selections on a true center. It’s a position Gregg Popovich covets. And while Kessler lacks elite skills, he’s a presence on defense. That includes being the nation’s top shot blocker for Auburn this past season.

26. Dallas Mavericks: Blake Wesley, guard, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NsgF_0XZUR8Q900
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wesley was a likely lottery pick heading into freshman season with Notre Dame. He’s fallen down some in the pre-draft process. Even then, we love this option for Houston with the selection acquired for Christian Wood . Wesley would be a great fit with Jalen Green in the backcourt.

27. Miami Heat: E.J. Liddell, forward, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p77cD_0XZUR8Q900
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Liddell made a name for himself late in the regular season and in the postseason for Ohio State. The Illinois native and 6-foot-7 wing averaged 19.4 points and 8.6 rebounds on 47% shooting in his final 16 games. He’s that shooter Miami needs.

28. Golden State Warriors: Wendell Moore Jr., forward, Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhpjv_0XZUR8Q900
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Moore averaged 13.4 points to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 41% from distance as a senior. We’re talking about a three-and-D wing who still boasts upside. The rich get richer here.

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia, forward, Wake Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUpQF_0XZUR8Q900
Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

After going with a high-upside player in Hardy earlier this round, Memphis adds another guard who could make an immediate impact. The 6-foot-9 Jake Laravia can also play out on the wing in a pinch. He averaged 14.9 points and shot a resounding 56% from the field for Wake last season.

30. Denver Nuggets (from Thunder): Bryce McGowens, forward, Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TB8P_0XZUR8Q900
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

There’s every reason to believe Denver will look to trade this pick. If not, why not go for a bucket himself in Bryce McGowens? The 6-foot-7 guard displayed in ability to score from all around the court as a freshman — averaging 16.8 points while putting up 12.8 shots per outing.

2022 NBA mock draft: Second-round selections

31. Indiana Pacers (from Rockets): David Roddy, forward, Colorado State

32. Orlando Magic: Trevor Keels, forward, Duke

33. Toronto Raptors (from Pistons): Khalifa Diop, center, Gran Canaria

34. Oklahoma City Thunder: JD Davison, guard, Alabama

35. Orlando Magic (from Pacers): Ryan Rollins, guard, Toledo

36. Detroit Pistons (from Blazers): Peyton Watson, forward, UCLA

37. Sacramento Kings: Justin Lewis, forward, Marquette

38. San Antonio Spurs (from Lakers): Christian Braun, guard, Kansas

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Spurs): Hugo Besson, guard, New Zealand

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Wizards): Ismael Kamagate, center, Francse

41. Charlotte Hornets (from Pelicans): Patrick Baldwin Jr., forward, Milwaukee

42. New York Knicks: Andrew Nembhard, guard, Gonzaga

43. LA Clippers: Jaylin Williams, center, Arkansas

44. Atlanta Hawks: Kendall Brown, forward, Baylor

45. Charlotte Hornets: Josh Minott, forward, Memphis

46. Portland Trail Blazers (from Pistons): Caleb Houston, forward, Michigan

47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cavaliers): Max Christie, guard, Michigan State

48. Sacramento Kings (from Bulls): Dominick Barlow, forward, Overtime Elite

49. Minnesota Timberwolves: Michael Foster Jr., forward, G-League Ignite

50. Golden State (from Raptors): Christian Koloko, center, Arizona

51. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Keon Ellis, guard, Alabama

52. New Orleans (from Jazz): Jabari Walker, forward, Colorado

53. Boston Celtics: Jean Montero, guard, Overtime Elite

54. Washington Wizards (from Mavericks): Trevion Williams, center, Purdue

55. Golden State Warriors: Johnny Juzang, forward, UCLA

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Heat): Ron Harper Jr., forward, Rutgers

57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Yannick Nzosa, center, Unicaja Malaga

58. Indiana Pacers (from Suns): Orlando Robinson, center, Fresno State

Let us know what you think about our latest NBA mock draft in the comments section below.

