2022 NBA mock draft: Full 2-round version with Chet Holmgren going No. 1

Here’s our 2022 NBA mock draft with the annual event quickly approaching next month.

The Houston Rockets grab a talented forward to team up with Jalen Green. Meanwhile, Big Chet heads to the Orlando Magic at No. 1 overall.

With an order based on the recently released NBA Draft lottery results .

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

As far as NBA Draft prospects go, Holmgren might be the most divisive of the top tier. There’s some concern over the big man’s 7-foot, 195-pound frame and whether it will hold up in the Association. We’re going to go ahead and assume Holmgren bulks up between now and the 2022-23 season.

From an overall skill standpoint, the dude can be an absolute force out of the gate. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds on 61% shooting as a freshman . That included a 39% mark from distance. You don’t see that type of ability to stretch the court from someone Holmgren’s size.

Holmgren is a consensus top-three prospect in the draft. He’d be an absolutely tremendous fit in the frontcourt with Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. in Orlando. It really is an ideal fit.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith, forward, Auburn

The 6-foot-10 Smith makes perfect sense for the Thunder in our most-recent NBA mock draft. The dude averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting a resounding 42% from three-point range as a freshman last season.

Adding his three-point shooting ability to go with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey would give the Thunder a trio of young stars to build around moving forward. Smith’s shooting range would also come in handy for Sam Presti and Co. with another lottery pick in this NBA mock draft.

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, forward, Duke

The 6-foot-10 Banchero will be among the most talked about prospects heading into the event. The No. 2 recruit in 2021, he displayed flashes of brilliance en route to leading Duke to the Final 4. Overall, the Washington native averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also shot 48% from the field and looked darn smooth in his mid-range game.

The idea of teaming Banchero up with Jalen Green makes perfect sense for Rockets general manager Rafael Stone. Sure the Rockets would have liked to landed the top pick, but they get a top-three talent here.

4. Sacramento Kings: Bennedict Mathurin, guard/forward, Arizona

Mathurin showed out big time for the Wildcats as a sophomore prior to their premature exit from the NCAA Tournament. Barely a top-100 recruit in the Class of 2020, he’s now one of the most-intriguing draft prospects.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 17.7 points to go with 5.6 rebounds on 45% shooting last season. Mathurin was also a career 38% three-point shooter at Arizona. He’d pretty much play the three next to the young backcourt duo of Davion Mitchell and De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento.

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, guard, Purdue

Electric. Quick. These are two things that came to define Ivey’s two-year career with the Boilermakers. It showed during his sophomore season with the South Bend native averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. The 6-foot-4 guard also improved from the perimeter as a sophomore — shooting 36% from distance compared to a 26% mark as a freshman.

Ivey seems to be an ideal fit next to 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. They’d work well with one another given what each brings to the table.

6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Muray, forward, Iowa

How good was Murray this past season? He dropped north of 20 points in all but 10 of his 35 games. Sure a bad performance in a loss to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament leaves a bad taste in his mouth. But this dude is going to be a darn good two-way forward in the NBA.

With Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte set to star in the backcourt, it makes sense to add a frontcourt presence in Indiana.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Malaki Branham, guard/forward, Ohio State

Starring for his home state Buckeyes as a freshman, Branham averaged 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds on 50% shooting. While some don’t view him as one of the top-flight NBA prospects in this class, there’s going to be a future for him as a role player at the next level. Should he ascend the draft boards moving forward, the Blazers could pounce at seven.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers): TyTy Washington, guard Kentucky

This Arizona native was great for Kentucky as a freshman — averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 45% shooting. He’s also a capable three-point shooter (35%). As a combo guard, teams are going to be interested in Washington. New Orleans has been searching for backcourt help to go with C.J. McCollum. Assuming the pairing of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram remain in the frontcourt, this makes sense.

9. San Antonio Spurs: Shaedon Sharpe, guard, Kentucky

When looking at NBA Draft rankings, a lot of it has to do with upside. According to 247 Sports, Sharpe was the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2021. Unfortunately, he did not suit up as a freshman.

Despite this, there’s talk that Sharpe will simply go pro . He’s an athletic dynamo with an unfinished floor game. It will be interesting to see him perform during the pre-draft process. The Spurs can afford to take a chance on him with two more first-round picks in this 2022 NBA mock draft.

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis, guard, Wisconsin

Shooters shoot. As you can see from his numbers as a sophomore with Wisconsin, the 6-foot-5 Davis defines this to a T. A true shot-creater in every sense of the term, Davis averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2021-22. Even if Bradley Beal returns, adding another scorer should be in the card. Davis can also play the three, creating flexibility for Washington.

11. New York Knicks: Jalen Duren, center, Memphis

Considered one of the most-talented recruits in his class, Duren decided to join Penny Hardaway with the Memphis Tigers. It might have been the best move of his amateur career. As a 6-foot-11 freshman for Memphis, Duren averaged 12.0 points and 8.1 rebounds on 60% shooting. With Mitchell Robinson potentially set to move on in free agency, this makes sense.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers): AJ Griffin, forward, Duke

Yet another Duke product that finds himself as one of our top-10 NBA Draft prospects, Griffin is an interesting figure leading up to the annual event. He didn’t draw as much attention as Banchero, but there’s a whole lot to like. That included Griffin shooting a resounding 45% from three-point range as a freshman. Not bad for a 6-foot-6 wing. OKC could use this type of shooting from the frontcourt moving forward.

13. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams, center, Duke

The 7-foot Williams saw his stock increase big time as one of the top big men in the class during Duke’s Final 4 run. The center averaged 13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in five tourney games. He might not be among the highest-upside prospects in the class, but the foundation is here. The Hornets are in need of more help inside. It just makes too much sense in this NBA mock draft.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Nikola Jovic, forward, Serbia

Jovic might end up being one of the best picks in the NBA Draft this June. The 6-foot-10 Serbian is as versatile as they come and can do multiple things on the court. That includes playing strong defense, plus-level passing ability and point-forward skills. In today’s NBA, that comes in handy. It would also help complete Cleveland’s young core moving forward.

2022 NBA mock draft: Non-lottery selections

15. Charlotte Hornets (from Pelicans): Tari Eason, forward, LSU

16. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji, guard, Kansas

17. Houston Rockets (from Nets): Max Christie, guard, Michigan State

18. Chicago Bulls: Blake Wesley, guard, Notre Dame

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kendall Brown, forward, Baylor

20. San Anonio Spurs (from Raptors): Jeremy Sochan, forward, Baylor

21. Denver Nuggets: Dyson Daniels, guard, G-League Ignite

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Jazz): Jaden Hardy, guard, G-League Ignite

23. Philadelphia 76ers: Jean Montero, guard, Overtime Elite

24. Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, forward, G-League Ignite

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Celtics): Walker Kessler, center, Auburn

26. Dallas Mavericks: Justin Lewis, forward, Marquette

27. Miami Heat: E.J. Liddell, forward, Ohio State

28. Golden State Warriors: Wendell Moore Jr., forward, Duke

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Bryce McGowens, forward, Nebraska

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Suns): Patrick Baldwin Jr., forward, Milwaukee-Wisconsin

2022 NBA mock draft: Second-round selections

31. Indiana Pacers (from Rockets): Caleb Houstan, forward, Michigan

32. Orlando Magic: Julian Strawther, forward, Gonzaga

33. Toronto Raptors (from Pistons): JD Davison, guard, Alabama

34. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kennedy Chandler, guard, Tennessee

35. Orlando Magic (from Pacers): Oscar Tshiebwe, forward, Kentucky

36. Portland Trail Blazers: Trevor Keels, guard, Duke

37. Sacramento Kings: Ousmane Dieng, forward, France

38. San Antonio Spurs (from Lakers): Christian Koloko, center, Arizona

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Spurs): Jabari Walker, forward, Colorado

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Wizards): Jalen Wiliams, forward, Santa Clara

41. New Orleans Pelicans: Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward, Indiana

42. New York Knicks: Harrison Ingram, forward, Stanford

43. Los Angeles Clippers: Jaime Jaquez Jr., forward, UCLA

44. Atlanta Hawks: Christian Braun, guard, Kansas

45. Charlotte Hornets: Yannick Nzosa, center, Congo

46. Detroit Pistons (from Nets): Ryan Rollins, guard, Toledo

47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cavaliers): Keon Ellis, forward, Alabama

48. Sacramento Kings (from Bulls): Ismael Kamagate, center, France

49. Minnesota Timberwolves: Julian Champagnie, forward, St. John’s

50. Golden State Warriors (from Raptors): Harold Yu, center, China

51. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Nuggets): Hugo Besson, guard, New Zealand

52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Jazz): Matthew Mayer, forward, Baylor

53. Miami Heat (forfeited)

54. Boston Celtics: Alondes Williams, guard, Wake Forest

55. Milwaukee Bucks (forfeited)

56. Washington Wizards (from Mavericks): Terrence Shannon, guard, Texas Tech

57. Golden State Warriors: Jamaree Bouyea, guard, San Francisco

58. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Heat): Iverson Molinar, guard, Mississippi State

59. Portland Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies): Josh Minott, guard/forward, Memphis

60. Indiana Pacers (from Suns): Orlando Robinson, center, Fresno State

Let us know what you think about our latest NBA mock draft in the comments section below.

