What we know about the 3rd 'Fantastic Beasts' movie, so far

A third "Fantastic Beasts" movie is in the works with Eddie Redmayne returning as Newt Scamander.

Johnny Depp, who played Gellert Grindelwald, will be replaced by "Hannibal" star Mads Mikkelsen.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is set for release on April 15, 2022.

The third "Fantastic Beasts" film will be set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

There are five total "Fantastic Beasts" movies in the works, spanning "19 years," J.K. Rowling said.

The "Harry Potter" spin-off franchise is expected to culminate in 1945, the same year that Albus Dumbledore dueled Gellert Grindelwald.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," released in 2016, was set in New York in 1927. The 2018 sequel took magizoologist Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne ) to Paris.

Rowling previously hinted at the third movie's location in November 2018, when she changed her Twitter header to an image of Rio de Janeiro in the 1930s.

Back in October 2016, she also alluded to Italy and Germany being major settings for the sequels.

Jessica Williams' character, charms professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks, will play a more significant part in the upcoming movie.

Lally is a teacher at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry , located in North America.

She briefly appeared in "Crimes of Grindelwald" when alchemist Nicolas Flamel spoke to Lally via her portrait inside a book.

On Twitter, Rowling said that "you only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3."

The role of villain Grindelwald will be played by Mads Mikkelsen following Johnny Depp's departure from the franchise.

In November 2020, Depp posted a typed letter on Instagram , revealing that Warner Bros. (the studio behind the movies) asked him to resign .

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp wrote.

The actor's exit from the franchise came days after he lost a libel case against the publishers of the UK newspaper The Sun, which described him as a "wife-beater" in an article.

Depp has repeatedly denied allegations made by "Aquaman" actress Amber Heard, whom he wed in 2015. She filed for divorce in 2016 and has since accused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of domestic abuse .

J.K. Rowling previously defended Depp's controversial casting and said that she had seen the "evidence" and knew he was falsely accused. Meanwhile, "Fantastic Beasts" star Ezra Miller said that none of the cast members were consulted about Depp's involvement in the franchise.

In his letter, Depp said that the court decision "will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal."

As for what will happen to Depp's role in the movies, a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Insider: "We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. 'Fantastic Beasts 3' is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast."

Weeks later, Warner Bros. confirmed that "Hannibal" star Mikkelsen will replace Depp in the movie.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Richard Coyle will be joining the cast in an undisclosed role.

During an Instagram livestream with "CAOS" costar Lucy Davis in January 2020, Coyle revealed he's been working on the project for approximately five months.

The actor said that he couldn't share any other details, but his secret role in the film is the reason for his current beard and mustache.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is set for release on April 15, 2022.

Here's the official logline for the film , per Variety : "Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

David Yates will return to direct the movie and Rowling will cowrite the screenplay with Steve Kloves.

The sequel was originally set to hit theaters on November 12, 2021. Filming was supposed to begin in early 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast and crew started shooting in September 2020 with safety protocols in place, Redmayne told CinemaBlend .