Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram

Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SE3iW_0XY1YAnu00

Did you navigate here from ABC7's Instagram ? Click the links below to read our top stories from the platform.

HEADLINES:

Mask mandate: LA County requiring face coverings at major outdoor events, like concerts, festivals

New Zealand to enter nationwide lockdown after single COVID case found

T-Mobile data breach: Hacker offers to sell details on 100 million customers

US to recommend COVID vaccine booster shots for all Americans at 8 months: Sources

7 killed as Kabul airport plunges into chaos while Taliban patrols Afghan capital

Biden addresses nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan as Taliban capture Kabul

Torrance becomes 1st LA County team to reach Little League World Series since 1994

LAUSD students return to classrooms, but some were met with long lines to get on campus

LAUSD students return to classrooms with mask-wearing, COVID testing requirements in place

Audi shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate auto-napping experience

Video shows former Laker Andre Drummond save 2-year-old son who fell into pool

IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations

Mack & Payson, 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together, reunite for the 1st time

Father and son arrested for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to vacation in Hawaii

California begins offering free school meals to all 6.2 million students

FDA authorizes COVID booster shot for immunocompromised ahead of CDC meeting

Orange County firefighters finish yardwork for 93-year-old man who collapsed while mowing

Schwarzenegger's message for anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'

When you witness news, share it! Tag your photos and videos with #abc7eyewitness. We feature the top 7 images from Instagram, Wednesdays on Eyewitness News at 3 p.m.

Click here to follow along!

Comments / 1

ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concept Car#Covid#Americans#Taliban#Afghan#Lausd#Ihop#Mack Payson#Fda#Cdc#Screw#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Internetfangirlish.com

Lizzo Is All Of Us In Her Latest Instagram Live

People be out in the streets wild, acting as though the pandemic is over, when the reality is, it’s not. It’s bad. Living in NYC, I lived next to a hospital during the start of the pandemic and to this day have anxiety over the sound of sirens, smells, and hell most anything having to do with the pandemic. Having a weak immune system and also having had covid, I do not want this again.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
Public HealthWinchester News Gazette

AP Top Stories August 3 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday August 3rd: 70% of adults in US vaccinated for COVID-19; Louisiana reinstates mask mandate; Worries about evictions as moratorium expires; Fire evacuation orders lifted in Hawaii. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Internet9to5Mac

Twitter shuts down its Instagram Stories-like ‘Fleets’ platform

Twitter announced last month that the “Fleets” platform, which is basically a copy of Instagram Stories, would be discontinued on August 3. With only a few hours left until Tuesday, Twitter is now shutting down Fleets for good. Twitter’s Fleets platform was announced in March 2020 as a response to...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

At Home and Broke? Steal an Instagram Story of Somebody Else’s Fancy Dinner

Daniel Greenberg, the head of commerce at MSCHF, said that he was sold on the New York art and design collective’s latest drop after testing it on his own Instagram account. “I only have about 300 followers, all just friends of mine, and when I post a story I get, like, no responses,” he told VICE. “Then I posted that I was at Carbone last week and got 19 replies from the 120 people who viewed my story.”
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Ice-T Trends On Social Media After Seeing Photos Of His Daughter

Social media is asking did Coco’s genes even try! Coco dropped a series of photos of her and her daughter looking just like her daddy! Once social media saw the five-year-old’s face, fans immediately started to compare her resemblance to Ice-T. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM &...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.
AnimalsBBC

'People have never seen anything like this before'

A sound engineer who decided to set up a live stream camera in a bird box has said he finds it "bizarre" it has had more than 41 million views online. John Chadwick, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, bought the bird box during lockdown and set up the camera in March before a family of blue tits moved in.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Relationshipsthebrag.com

Lil Nas X has warned that the ‘Industry Baby’ video is not for children

Ahead of the release of his track ‘Industry Baby, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents. Lil Nas X said RIP but I’m not responsible for your kids’ internet consumption. Ahead of the release of the music video for his upcoming track ‘Industry baby’, the ‘Montero’ and ‘Old Town Road’ rapper took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents.
MusicPosted by
NBC News

Lil Nas X's provocative ‘Industry Baby’ video is also a nod to the Bail Project

Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Joy Duggar Forsyth FINALLY Surfaces, Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

Joy Duggar Forsyth FINALLY surfaced on Instagram after weeks of silence. Counting On fans assume Joy and her family took a break from social media and stepped out of the spotlight because of Josh’s trial. A scroll through her profile and the profile of her husband confirms July 9th and July 10th were the last days they posted anything. So, it has been exactly a month since fans have heard from time. As we previously reported, this caused pregnancy rumors to run rampant. On Reddit, followers over the family noted the only time Joy took this long of a break from social media was when she was hiding a pregnancy.

Comments / 1

Community Policy