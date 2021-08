Windows 11 is just around the corner and it is a matter of time before users of the Redmond operating system get their hands on it. It is still in its development phase, but the company wants that before the end of 2021 it will be present in a large part of the computers where Windows 10 now lives. Now a race begins to convince users to change the operating system and to that is necessary to present new functions as is the case with this new Windows 11 concentration section.