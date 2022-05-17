25 Stylish White Sneakers for Men — Spy New Styles from Nike, Adidas & Converse

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best men’s white sneakers serve as blank canvases on which to paint your personal style, whether it leans toward streetwear, smart casual, preppy or something totally unique. That’s because the best white sneakers for men can be worn with just about anything, whether that’s a pair of cuffed blue jeans or dressy wool pants. The key is finding the right white sneakers to suit the ‘fit.

Most popular white sneakers available today can trace their roots back to athletic performance. Some styles we love today, at one point in time, were considered cutting-edge technology for tennis, running , basketball or skateboarding. Sports technology has advanced immeasurably since the 1970s, making these shoes less suitable for sports, but the fashion world has adopted them as everyday footwear; some even amassing cult followings behind them.

And while there’s a decent chance you already have a pair of white sneakers for men in your closet — after all, the white sneakers trend has been going hard since at least 2016 — it can’t hurt to add one (or two) more pairs into your rotation. That’s because there’s a white sneaker for every occasion. And if you’re worried about keeping your new kicks clean, we’ve even got a guide to cleaning white sneakers like a true sneakerhead.

Read on for our top picks for the best white sneakers for men. And don’t forget to cross-check this list with our guide to the most comfortable sneakers , as there’s a surprising amount of overlap.

1. Nike Air Force 1 ‘07

LEGENDARY BASKETBALL SHOE

When the first version of this iconic sneaker, designed by Bruce Kilgore, dropped in 1982, it was the first basketball shoe to include Nike Air technology in the sole, making it more comfortable. Today, it’s one of the most identifiable silhouettes.



Buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 $100.00

2. Common Projects Original Achilles Leather White Sneakers

THE OG WHITE SNEAKER

The granddaddy of the minimal sneaker trend, the Common Projects Achilles is still going strong ever since its introduction in 2004. Overrated? A new classic? That’s for you to decide. But these crisp white shoes are unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon. Looking for a more affordable Common Projects dupe? Check out the Thursday Boots Co. dress sneakers below.



Buy: Common Projects Achilles $410.00

3. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

ABSOLUTE CLASSICS

If you’re looking for classic white sneakers for men, you can’t ignore the classic Chucks. Today, they’re available in any color under the sun, but there’s nothing like the pure white high-top sneak that gets cooler and cooler the dirtier it gets.

Read More: Our Favorite Converse Sneakers for Men To Rock This Summer



Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star $60.00

4. Adidas Stan Smith

THE OG TENNIS SNEAKER

The Stan Smith is one of the single most popular tennis shoes and one of the most iconic styles from Adidas Though modern tech has rendered this shoe useless for competitive tennis, it remains at the top of the list for preferred men’s white sneakers. There is an all-white colorway available, but we like the pop of green on the heel that comes with these iconic kicks.



Buy: Adidas Stan Smith $95.00

5. Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

ITALIAN ICON

These classic canvas sneakers have been around since 1911, and they have a unique crepe sole that stands out from average rubber soles. These white sneakers manage to be both preppy and unique, which is a rare feat.



Buy: Superga Cotu $44.12 (orig. $49.70) 11% OFF

6. Beckett Simonon Morgen Trainers

BEST MIXED-MEDIA

Gum soles are popular right now, and some of the best white sneakers of 2022 feature this popular material. Beckett Simonon’s Morgen is made from full-grain Argentinian leather and embodies the midpoint between soft and durable. Best of all, they give you designer looks on a modest budget.



Buy: Beckett Simonon Morgen Trainers $159.00 (orig. $250.00) 36% OFF

7. Reebok Club C 85 Men’s Shoes

The Club C 85 is as British as seeing Oasis at Glastonbury, even though Reebok is now owned by Adidas (a German company) and based in Boston (an American city). Still, it’s all about the vibe.



Buy: Reebok Club C $75.00

8. Vans Authentic Sneaker

BEST FOR SUMMER

The Vans Authentic Sneaker is synonymous with the Southern California lifestyle and is regarded as one of the pioneers of skateboarding shoes. Today, the Authentic serves a much wider audience as the go-to white sneaker for summer.



Buy: Vans Authentic Sneaker $49.95

9. Converse Jack Purcell White Sneaker

OLD SCHOOL PREPPY SNEAKER

Though it’s associated with tennis, the Jack Purcell actually started out as a badminton shoe for the Canadian athlete of the same name. The Jack Purcell is known for its durable canvas upper, flat sole and rubber toe bumper. These comfortable white sneakers for men are a great choice if you prefer slightly preppier attire over the sporty look of Nike and Adidas.



Buy: Converse Jack Purcell Sneaker $65.00

10. Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage

BEST HIGH-TOP SNEAKER

Choosing the best high-top white sneakers for men was easy. There wasn’t even a runner up. If you’re the type of person who is used to simple silhouettes like Converse or Vans, Blazers are a low-key upgrade that won’t mean straying too far from your comfort zone.



Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage $100.00

11. Thursday Boots Premier Low Top

SPY FAVORITE

Our favorite white sneakers of the moment come from none other than Thursday Boots, SPY’s go-to boot brand. In fact, these aren’t just some of the best white sneakers for men of 2022, but some of the best sneakers, period.



Buy: Thursday Boots Premier Low Top $129.00

12. Rothys RS01 Sneakers in White

BEST NEWCOMER

Rothy’s lacks the name recognition of big brands like New Balance and Nike, but they’ve earned a stellar reputation in a short period of time. We love the clean look of these men’s sneakers, which have a unique feature that gives them a major advantage over other white shoes — they’re machine washable.



Buy: Rothy’s RS01 Sneakers in White $175.00

13. Adidas UltraBoost 22 Running Shoe

BEST EVERYDAY SNEAKER

The Adidas UltraBoost is the ideal do anything, go anywhere shoe. It provides all-day comfort and a well-rounded athleisure style to any outfit.



Buy: Adidas UltraBoost 22 Running Shoe $190.00

14. Filling Pieces Low Top Ripple Nappa White Sneaker

UNIQUE SILHOUETTE

Most minimal white leather sneakers take their design cues from the Common Projects Achilles, but the Filling Pieces Low Top Ripple Nappa White Sneaker has a decidedly sportier design, while still maintaining a minimal silhouette.



Buy: Filling Pieces Low Top Ripple Nappa White Sneaker $231.00

15. On Cloud 5

THE UPGRADED RUNNING SHOE

In the already crowded running shoe market, ON has managed to stand out despite their confusingly short name (it’s just ON). That’s because their stand-out CloudTec cushioning makes them ideal for all-day comfort, whether you’re running or just walking around.



Buy: ON Cloud Running Shoes $139.95

16. HOKA Clifton 8

CULT FAVORITE

There are more popular, well-known shoe brands, but few brands attract as much of a cult following as HOKA. They’re comfortable, supportive and perfect for the utilitarian GORP-core trend.



Buy: HOKA One Clifton 8 $140.00

17. Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas

UDPATED ICON

Yes, we’ve already included Converse Chuck Taylor high tops. So why are we including them again? Built to 1970s specifications, the Chuck 70 is basically a different shoe , with a more structured and supportive shape and upgraded canvas.

We also couldn’t resist throwing in one pair of off-white sneakers (not to be confused with our favorite Off-White sneakers ).



Buy: Converse Chuck 70 $85.00

18. Greats Royale White Sneakers

THE DESIGNER DISRUPTOR

Greats’ Royale sneaker is a huge player from a small collection of the revolutionary Brooklyn-based brand. The idea was simple: make a sneaker with the same materials in the same factories as couture designers, except sell it for a fraction of the cost.



Buy: Greats Royale Bianco $179.00

19. Everlane Forever Sneaker

BEST CASUAL

Everlane’s newest sneak, the Forever sneaker, is sort of an eco-friendly take on your classic pair of Vans. These everyday sneakers are made with 50% recycled cotton canvas, a 50% cotton canvas upper and 100% recycled polyester laces to ensure these sneakers are as eco-friendly as can be.



Buy: Everlane Forever Sneaker $65.00

20. Veja V-10 Rubber-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

BEST COLOR SPLASH

“Minimal, but not plain” best describes the ever-popular Veja V-12 sneakers. These leather shoes have a simple “V” logo in navy with a contrasting burgundy heel tab. If even the tiny bit of color on these minimalist kicks is still too much for you, Veja also makes an all-white version of the V-12.



Buy: Veja V-10 Rubber-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $150.00

21. Fear of God White Leather Sneakers

BEST SPLURGE

For all of their eye-catching collabs, Fear of God also does pared-down essentials remarkably well. These sneakers come in a slightly off-white color and have a simple wedge sole and perforated detailing.



Buy: Fear of God White Sneaker $595.00

22. Allbirds Tree Dashers

BEST NEW CLASSIC

Unlike most white shoes for men, these Tree Dashers are actually really easy to clean — simply throw them in the wash when they get dirty and they’ll be looking sharp in no time. Best of all, each pair of Allbirds Tree Dashers are environmentally friendly and made from eucalyptus trees.



Buy: Allbirds Tree Dashers $125.00

23. Vans Canvas Old Skool

THE RETURNING CHAMP

For a slightly more supportive silhouette than the Vans Authentic or slip-on, pick up the Old Skool. It’s a minimalist canvas style that can be worn with pretty much anything.



Buy: Vans Old Skool $60.00

24. Nike Air Max ‘90 White Sneakers for Men

BEST FOR JOGGER PANTS

Though many Air Max models exist, the Air Max ‘90 white sneaker is by far the most iconic and one of the most sought after. Considered Nike’s second signature sneaker (only to the Air Force 1), this early ‘00s reissue brings back the roots of Nike running with the waffle sole design and Max Air cushioning in the heel.



Buy: Nike Air Max ’90 $130.00

25. New Balance 623v3 All-White Sneakers

You didn’t think we’d forget New Balance, did you?

We previously featured the iconic navy-and-white colorway of these New Balance 623v3 sneakers in our guide to the ultimate dad shoes . However, they also come in a pure white colorway. Personally, we prefer the blue accents of the original over these all white sneakers for men, but you can’t go wrong with these comfy white trainers.



Buy: New Balance 623v3 Trainers $74.99

Also Consider: Jason Markk Repel Spray

Ever wonder how some people keep their white sneakers looking so clean? It’s not big secret — just be sure to apply shoe protector spray before you wear them outside. Right now, our go-to option is the Repel Spray from Jason Markk.



Buy: Jason Markk Repel Spray $17.00

Also Consider: Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Wipes

Unless you refrain from wearing your white sneakers outside completely, stains are bound to happen. When they do, reach for these stain eraser wipes from Mr. Clean, which can help extend the lifespan of your new white shoes for men.



Buy: Mr. Clean Magic Erasers $10.64