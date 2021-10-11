CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Melvin and Wife Lindsay Czarniak’s Kids Are Their World! Meet the ‘Today’ Star’s Family

By Kelly Braun
 3 days ago
Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay Czarniak are quite the power couple, but the pair’s two kids complete their package. The Today star and the sports anchor share their beautiful children, son Delano and daughter Sybil.

Craig and Lindsay’s romance first began in 2008 when he was living in Washington D.C. and working at a news station as an NBC anchor. The two crossed paths when Lindsay returned home from reporting the Olympics in Beijing.

The lovebirds were tight-lipped about the early days of their relationship, but once they solidified an unbreakable bond, Lindsay and Craig revealed they were a couple. After being together for three years, they tied the knot in Washington D.C. in October 2011.

The beloved broadcaster and the Hyperdrive actress started their family in 2014 when they welcomed their eldest son, Delano. They later became the proud parents of their youngest daughter, Sybill, two years later in 2016.

As a TV star, juggling his career and fatherhood can sometimes be complicated. At the time Craig and Lindsay became a father and mother, the MSNBC Live host put all of his professional responsibilities to the side to focus on his family. Craig once recalled the days of paternity leave in a candid blog post for People.

“I was able to be there for the earliest of memories and learn how to change diapers, burp and feed, but was also able to tag out my wife who, despite superhuman powers, still likes the occasional nap or shower,” he wrote.

Things were a little “different” when Sybil was born, Craig noted. Instead of putting all of his attention on his adorable daughter, the journalist spent “a lot of [his] time making sure [their] son [knew] there was enough love in [the] house for two children,” he shared.

“There’s no division — you multiply,” the proud dad gushed. “Sure. I haven’t changed as many diapers this time around or helped with as many newborn feeds, but I’ve discovered I’m valuable in a whole new way. I can piece together a Thomas the Tank Engine puzzle with my eyes closed, rush to the grocery store to stock up on [yogurt] and fruit snacks, negotiate nap times or night-nights and run a shuttle service for a [child] whose playdate and school schedule rivals a cable and network news anchor’s work day.”

It sounds like Craig and Linsday are truly enjoying parenthood!

Scroll below to learn more about the couple’s children.

