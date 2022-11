30 celebrities who have November birthdays

There are many A-list celebrity birthdays in November. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Several movie stars, pop singers, and TV personalities have November birthdays.

Both Kendall and Kris Jenner were born in early November.

Ryan Gosling turned 42 on November 12, and Miley Cyrus turns 30 on November 23.

Penn Badgley. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Penn Badgley: November 1

The "Gossip Girl" and "You" star turned 36 on November 1.

David Schwimmer. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

David Schwimmer: November 2

The "Friends" star was born on November 2.

Kendall Jenner. Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner: November 3

The famous model turned 27 on November 3.

Sean Combs. Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music

Sean Combs: November 4

The rapper — also known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, or Diddy — was born on November 4.

Kris Jenner. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kris Jenner: November 5

There are two Jenner birthdays this month. The TV personality was born on November 5.

Emma Stone. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emma Stone: November 6

The "La La Land" (2016) actress turned 34 on November 6.

Lorde. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lorde: November 7

The "Supercut" singer turned 26 on November 7.

Tara Reid. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Tara Reid: November 8

The "American Pie" (1999) actress was born on November 8.

Lou Ferrigno. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Lou Ferrigno: November 9

Actor and fitness trainer Lou Ferrigno turned 71 on November 9.

Ellen Pompeo. C Flanigan/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo: November 10

The longtime "Grey's Anatomy" heroine was born on November 10.

Leonardo DiCaprio. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11

The "Titanic" (1997) heartthrob celebrates a birthday on November 11.

Ryan Gosling. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling: November 12

"The Notebook" (2004) and "La La Land" actor turned 42 on November 12.

Whoopi Goldberg. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

Whoopi Goldberg: November 13

The longtime television host and actress was born on November 13.

Josh Duhamel. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Josh Duhamel: November 14

The "Safe Haven" (2013) and "Love, Simon" (2018) actor was born on November 14.

Shailene Woodley. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley: November 15

The activist and "Big Little Lies" actress turned 31 on November 15.

Maggie Gyllenhaal. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal: November 16

The actress and producer turns 45 on November 16.

RuPaul Charles. Reuters/Andrew Kelly

RuPaul Charles: November 17

The namesake "RuPaul's Drag Race" host was born on November 17.

Owen Wilson. Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImages

Owen Wilson: November 18

The "Wonder" (2018) actor turns 54 this November 18.

Tyga. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Tyga: November 19

The "Taste" rapper, otherwise known as Micheal Ray Stevenson, celebrates a birthday on November 19.

Ming-Na Wen. Frazer Harrison/Getty images

Ming-Na Wen: November 20

The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actress was born on November 20.

Goldie Hawn. MJ Kim/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn: November 21

The "Snatched" (2017) actress was born on November 21.

Scarlett Johansson. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson: November 22

"The Avengers" (2012) actress was born on November 22.

Miley Cyrus. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus: November 23

The Disney Channel actress turned real-life pop star turns 30 this November 23.

Sarah Hyland. Frazer Harrison/Gettyimages

Sarah Hyland: November 24

The "Modern Family" actress celebrates 32 this November 24.

Christina Applegate. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Applegate: November 25

The "Dead to Me" actress turns 51 on November 25.

Tina Turner. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tina Turner: November 26

The legendary singer was born on November 26.

Bill Nye. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Bill Nye: November 27

The Science Guy turns 67 this November 27.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: November 28

The "Passions" actress turns 38 on November 28.

Anna Faris. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Anna Faris: November 29

The actress turned podcast host is celebrating her birthday on November 29.

Chrissy Teigen. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen: November 30

The cookbook author and TV personality was born on November 30.

