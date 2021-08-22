Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Seven of the nastiest examples of revenge in musical history

By Tyler Jenke
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolutely everyone has a disagreement from time to time, and if you’re famous, these disagreements can become pretty public pretty quickly. And sometimes, you seek revenge. Of course, these are usually various grievances that equate to nothing more than the equivalent of a ‘rap feud’, but sometimes these disagreements can get a little bit larger, and start to involve everything from fellow musicians, to record labels, to those in charge of copyright. At this point, it would probably be best to resolve the issue amicably.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Piracy#Streaming Music#Music Streaming#Music Industry#Free Music#Scottish#Little Indian#Bang Records#Warner Bros#Napster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Behind Viral VideosCNET

Taylor Swift joins TikTok ahead of Red re-release

Some of us have been living on Taylor Swift TikTok for a while now, but it's just been missing one thing -- Taylor herself. All that changed on Monday when the global megastar joined the video-first social network by posting her very first TikTok. Lip-syncing to Screwface Capital by British...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1977, not long after being made an honorary police chief in Nashville, Waylon Jennings was arrested on cocaine charges. Today in 1977, Waylon Jennings was arrested during a recording session, along with his secretary, Lori Evans, on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. The event inspired his song “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out Of Hand.”
MusicTelegraph

Live music is back! Unless you’re a cautious A-list rock star

The glorious post-pandemic return of live music may not be all that it seems. Just weeks after our venues re-opened their doors after 15 months of enforced inactivity, an alarming number of rock and pop tours are being cancelled. But this time it’s not the global lockdown that’s being the party pooper: it’s nervous rock-stars.
thewestsidegazette.com

Doja Cat To Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

WASHINGTON — American singer-songwriter Doja Cat will serve as the host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The 25-year-old rapper announced the news on her Instagram account. “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow,” she wrote alongside the post. It will be the singer’s first hosting gig...
MusicVulture

Halsey’s Rock Album Is Perfect Alchemy

Halsey leapt from internet renown to genuine pop stardom at a moment when the barriers separating IRL and URL fame began to crumble, and it became possible to jump-start a music career by force of not just talent but also the maintenance of a cool and intriguing internet presence. This was the era where Drake frequented Blogspot, and the Weeknd dropped songs anonymously on YouTube; Tyler, the Creator would answer probing inquiries on the early question-and-answer site Formspring; and A$AP Mob and Halsey tightened up aesthetics on Tumblr. There, the singer, born Ashley Frangipane of Middlesex County in North Jersey, spoke with brutal honesty about struggles stemming from having a Black father and white mother; about being bisexual; about body issues; whatever felt pressing and important. Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, became active in fan communities for pop-rock acts like One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer and released songs of her own, covers and originals revealing an expressive singing voice and a keen sense of what’s percolating in pop. On 2015’s Badlands, their debut album, Halsey was hit-or-miss, though, always in lock step with the sound of the middle of the decade — recall the slippery EDM hybridization of Taylor Swift’s 1989, or the hip-hop-tinged torch songs of Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die, or the tense synth-rock of Night Visions–era Imagine Dragons — but not always as pointed and confident as the defiant (if cloying) millennial anthem “New Americana.” The style was there; the substance could use a bit of fine-tuning, a classic Tumblr dilemma. After working through trap-pop vibes and heartbreaking life changes on 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom — the Reputation to Badlands’ 1989, in a way — Halsey stepped her game up on last year’s Manic, a more assured collection full of lacerating honesty about the highs and lows of bipolar disorder but too stuffed with songs and ideas that didn’t complement each other.
Musicthebrag.com

Dave Grohl recalls his introduction to punk music in new memoir excerpt

Dave Grohl will unveil his memoir, The Storyteller, on October 5th via Dey Street Books. The Storyteller was inspired by writing he penned for his Dave’s True Stories Instagram account, which he started during the thick of the COVID lockdown last year. “There is a common thread that runs throughout...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

ABBA Tease New Music in Cryptic Social Media Post

“Join us at Abbavoyage.com,” it simply says, with a date of Sept. 2, 2021. It seems likely that the two new songs they announced so long ago — which are called “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” — may finally be on the way, along with an album? That long-promised virtual tour, produced by “American Idol” mastermind Simon Fuller, which was apparently the cause of the long delay?
Musictheaquarian.com

Talking History & Musicality with The High Plains Drifters

Songs of Love and Loss, the new EP from The High Plains Drifters, is an impressive and noteworthy fusion of genuine musical talent and fun-loving passion. While only six songs long, the record without a doubt has something for everyone to fall in love with. The only way to describe...
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

An online archive is documenting 30 years of dance music history

The Dance Music Archive is an online database that documents 30 years of dance music and rave culture. Just launched, the website allows visitors to explore each decade of dance music history from the 1980s onwards, through DJ mixes, radio shows, blogs, artwork and more. The team has ripped CDs, gathered physical documents and curated Spotify playlists to create an exciting audio-visual timeline.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Isley Brothers Tiny Desk Is A Music History Master Class

After a successful Verzuz battle with legendary disco and funk icons Earth, Wind and Fire, The Isley Brothers recently performed their most sampled hits for NPR's newest iteration of their Tiny Desk series, Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The 13-minute performance consisted of storytelling and reminiscing prior to introducing four classics:...
Musicknue.com

Remember When Willie Nelson Made Country Music History With ‘Stardust’?

Willie Nelson set a new chart record on Aug. 13, 1988, when his Stardust album officially reached ten consecutive years on Billboard's Country Albums chart. Released in April of 1978, Stardust features Nelson re-interpreting the Great American Songbook, putting his own unique spin on standards from Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington, George and Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. The album represented a dramatic shift in direction from the Outlaw Country that had made Nelson into a superstar, and executives at Columbia Records were nervous about its eclectic mix of country, folk, jazz and pop.
Video GamesMetalSucks

A Brief History of Metal Music in Games

Metal is a genre rich in history an culture. From its origins in the 1960s to its thriving scene today, many consider the genre to be a lifestyle as much as it is a form of music. Given its rise to popularity in the late 20th century, metal quickly found...
Theater & Dancedjmag.com

New exhibition celebrates London’s Black music history and spaces

A free exhibition exploring South London's Black music scene has opened at the Horniman Museum. Curated by Adem Holness, 'Dance Can't Nice: Exploring London's Black Music Spaces' runs until 24th October, and celebrates figures from across grime, garage, bashment, jazz and other scenes, going back decades. The exhibition takes its name from a 1988 track by Frankie Paul and Sugar Minott.
Musickasu.org

'It's Not Just Twerk Music': Podcast Traces The Complex History Of Reggaeton

Reggaetón is a hugely popular musical genre: Many have danced to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," a song with over 7 billion YouTube streams, or blared Shakira and Maluma's "Chantaje" from their radios. But few people actually know where reggaetón came from. While some trace the genre back to Puerto Rico, where many of the genre's most famous artists are proudly from, that's only part of its history. "But to tell the story right, we have to start in Panama," says Puerto Rican rapper Ivy Queen, a trailblazer of the sound.
MusicNME

The Killers – ‘Pressure Machine’ review: a fascinating, character-driven homecoming

The last we saw of The Killers, they’d just come screeching through the desert, ready to ride the ramp and fly across the canyon into a second glorious decade. Their thrilling sixth album, ‘Imploding The Mirage’, was recorded pre-pandemic and released slap-bang in the middle of it last August; one hoped that the postponed tour set for last summer (now due next summer) would merely be a pump of the brakes. But none of the songs from that album have been performed live yet; the vehicle they roared in on now remains docile in the garage for another year.
Musicthebrag.com

5 things you didn’t know about indie-folk favourite José González

José González’s most potent attribute is his manifest intimacy. Generally armed with nothing more than a nylon string guitar and a microphone, the Swedish songwriter has a way of making it feel like he’s singing directly to you. Despite the apparent constraints of this approach, González remains a uniquely compelling artist nearly two-decades into his career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy