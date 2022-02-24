8 best dog carriers to transport your pet in comfort and style

For those of us exploring with four-legged friends in tow, a dog carrier is an essential piece of kit. It’s also a requirement if you’re travelling by road vehicle.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines explains that, “the highway code requires you to ensure your dog is properly secured when you’re travelling in a vehicle so that they are safe, and so that you cannot be distracted or injured.

“It’s also important that your dog takes regular breaks when travelling so that they can stretch their legs, go to the toilet and have a drink.” She adds. “And it’s best to avoid travelling long distances during hot weather, as the temperature inside vehicles can rise quickly and dogs can overheat very easily.”

At IndyBest we’re huge dog lovers, and have owned and transported our four legged friends at various times and over various distances. In other words, we know exactly what to look for when it comes to dog carriers, and in this case, we had the help of our test dog, Honey, to try out the very best.

How we tested

Sturdy construction was essential, as was a design that features transparent areas made of thin mesh or netting which allow dogs to see out, and prevent any feelings of claustrophobia. This is precisely why we also looked for anything to crank up the comfort, whether it was fleece-lined walls or mesh windows with roll-down shades.

We tested all aspects of the carriers, including how comfortable they were to carry on short walks, how easily they could be folded down and how easy it was to unzip the various sections. We also looked at carriers designed for smaller dogs who prefer to be carried when their owner is travelling on foot. This is our definitive list of the best.

The best dog carriers for 2022 are:

PawHut folding pet bag carrier

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

This bag, which will carry pooches weighing up to 10kg, is ideal for dogs who don’t like to travel light – there were plenty of pockets for Honey’s dried beef snacks, and alongside the zippered ones was a flap-style pocket into which we could tuck her favourite chew toy. We love how it opens up to transform into an open-sided bed – the roof unzips and folds back, and the short lead attached to the base can then be clipped to a dog lead to ensure dogs don’t make a break for freedom in unfamiliar surroundings.

Although we’d have loved to see a little more softness on the base, the roominess of this carrier, which folds completely flat for easy storage, meant there was plenty of space for a dog blanket. Wide straps with reinforced padded sections minimise the risk of arm ache when lugging this bag to and from cars, and large patches of transparent mesh will help to soothe nervous dogs.

Buy now £22.99, Onbuy.com

Lords and Labradors mobile dog gear pet carrier plus

Best: For design

Rating: 9/10

Let’s face it – at the end of the day, nothing can make the prospect of a visit to the vet or a journey in the car more appealing (unless you own one of those dogs which like to stick its head out the window as if it were in a wind tunnel). But judging by Honey’s relaxed demeanour, this is the carrier she’d recommend.

The carrier has a length of 43cm, a height of 28.5cm and a width of 27cm, and there are mesh panels on the front and back and a large one on the top. The extra-large side pocket can be used to store items such as toys, whole the smaller purse-like pockets tucked inside can hold smaller items like treats. We love the wide, reinforced carrying handles and the bone-shaped, mock-leather name tag, too.

Buy now £59.99, Lordsandlabradors.co.uk

Teddy Maximus melody pink and grey carrier

Best: For posh pooches

Rating: 8/10

There’s something incredibly comforting (we’re not just talking about our opinion, but our tester dog’s, too) about this bag’s thick, spongey lining, and the base feels like the softest mattress we’ve ever felt. The design of this pastel pink and grey carrier is fantastic, too – the opening for the head extends right down to the base of the bag, which meant it was easier to insert (for want of a better word) our four-legged friend and extract her when we arrived back home.

The bag’s sides – which have just the right amount of stiffness – mean the zip can be left undone for larger animals, or zipped up entirely for smaller creatures likely to make unexpected breaks for freedom. We love the fact that the bags, available in small and medium sizes, are made in the UK, too.

Buy now £135.00, Teddymaximus.com

Kintails dog carrier

Best: For pint-sized pooches

Rating: 7/10

This carrier, designed to carry dogs up to 8kg, is one of the most stylish carriers we’ve come across, and although we’re weary of shoulder bag-style carriers, this one is the exception, thanks to its ridiculously soft lining and Tardis-like design – there’s plenty of room for furry friends to move around in this one. We also loved the extra-long lead, which is much longer than the ones you’ll usually find attached to pet carriers, and which means that when the bag’s placed on the floor, dogs can still have freedom of movement without scarpering off into the sunset.

Buy now £75.00, Kintails.com

Pets at Home navy pet carrier with pockets

Best: For comfort

Rating: 9/10

Although there’s only one panel of transparent mesh on this bag, its roominess makes it ideal for dogs who don’t like confined spaces. A short lead attached to the base of the bag, which accommodates dogs of up to 7kg, meant we could ensure our test dog stayed put during short stops, and there’s an additional panel of transparent mesh that can be zipped up over the bag’s opening if you’re worried that your four-legged friend might stage a great escape

The generous spacing and length of the two straps mean it can be carried either in the hand or over the shoulder – we swayed towards the latter and loved the extra comfort provided by the patches of soft leather-like material. A big shoutout goes to the supersized pocket on one end of the bag – it’s one of the largest we’ve seen on a dog carrier. Though currently unavailable for online orders, use the store finder to find your nearest click and collect location.

Buy now £26.00, Petsathome.com

Archie & Oscar chorley pet carrier

Best: For portability

Rating: 8/10

This is a seriously sturdy pet carrier that comes in three sizes (lengths range from 60cm to 81cm) designed with larger dogs – and those travelling in caravans and motorhomes – in mind. Its industrial-strength construction, supported by metal struts that slot into each other, makes it a multi-purpose miracle that isn’t simply designed to transport furry friends from A to B. If you’re on a campsite or at a festival, pets prone to doing a runner can be placed inside this carrier without the risk of them feeling hemmed in, thanks to the fact that two sides are almost entirely made of a semi-transparent mesh. It’s also incredibly portable, with rugged clips to keep the various struts in place when it’s folded up. Only the medium size is currently in stock.

Buy now £47.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Archie & Oscar lyman pet carrier

Best: For range of sizes

Rating: 8/10

Think of this carrier, which is designed for medium to large dogs and comes in three sizes, not just as a carrier but as a luxury tent for your pet. It’s both wonderfully comfortable (the removable mat was one of the softest we’ve come across) and incredibly practical. There’s also an abundance of Velcro here, used to do everything from hold back privacy panels or secure door flaps – and despite its surprising lightness, it’s wonderfully sturdy, with an arched roof stiffened with flexible, tent pole-like struts.

There are transparent panels on the sides and back, although privacy panels (secured with yes, you guessed it, Velcro, when not in use) mean dogs can enjoy a little privacy when needed. It’s another carrier which is ideal for camping and festivals – hence the pack of pegs which we could use to keep the carrier secured in windier weather. Only the two smaller sizes are still in stock.

Buy now £31.99, Wayfair.co.uk

The Range collapsible pet carrier

Best: Value

Rating: 8/10

Designed with smaller dogs in mind, this carrier, which has a height of 29cm and a width of 44cm, has large panels of transparent mesh on the sides, rear and roof, and comes in two colours – black, and a pretty cherry-red hue. The soft fleece blanket – secured to the base with Velcro – cranks up the comfort, and we appreciated the long straps, fixed to the side of carrier with extra-long sewn-on sections, minimising the risk of an accidental doggie drop. Both ends unzip, so it doubles as a sheltered resting place for dogs not quite ready to explore unfamiliar surroundings.

Buy now £14.99, Therange.co.uk

The verdict: Dog carriers

The wonderfully roomy PawHut folding pet bag carrier isn’t just a great option for car journeys, but for a wide range of scenarios, whether your dog’s joining you at a festival or you’re visiting friends who own dogs your pup might not be familiar with.

Lords and Labradors’ mobile dog gear pet carrier plus is a brilliant carrier with plenty of added extras (including lots of pockets, which many carriers lack). For pint-sized pooches who’d rather not dirty their pampered paws when out and about, it’s hard to beat the supremely comfortable Teddy Maximus melody pink and grey carrier .

