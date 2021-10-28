37 Toys You Definitely Had If You Grew Up in the Early 2000s

The year is 2001. You just got out of bed to the smell of Eggo waffles fresh out of the toaster oven. You stretch, yawn, check to make sure your tamagotchi is still alive (it isn't) and then head downstairs to get ready for the First! Day! Of! School! Your outfit? A sweater set, some bootcut jeans, and Adidas slides that you'll be pairing with white socks and a half-ponytail. Your school supplies? Organized in your shiny new Jansport backpack. And when I say "shiny," I mean dull olive green, obviously.
