CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

37 Toys You Definitely Had If You Grew Up in the Early 2000s

By Lauren Harano
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was something magical about growing up in the early 2000s. Be it the super-cool fashion trends, the iconic movies, or just the simpler times we got to enjoy as kids...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

40 School Things You Forgot You Were Obsessed With in the 2000s

The year is 2001. You just got out of bed to the smell of Eggo waffles fresh out of the toaster oven. You stretch, yawn, check to make sure your tamagotchi is still alive (it isn't) and then head downstairs to get ready for the First! Day! Of! School! Your outfit? A sweater set, some bootcut jeans, and Adidas slides that you'll be pairing with white socks and a half-ponytail. Your school supplies? Organized in your shiny new Jansport backpack. And when I say "shiny," I mean dull olive green, obviously.
EDUCATION
K-Fox 95.5

Can You Believe These Five Toys are Selling Like Hot Cakes?

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Just when you think you’ve got a good handle on what’s popular with the next generation, they flip your expectations on their head. I don’t know what I thought would be in the list of bestselling toys this week, but it certainly wasn’t these!
SHOPPING
PopSugar

30 Cool Tech Gifts For Teens That'll Make You the Best Gift Giver

Shopping for a teenager is never an easy task. This year, you can really blow them away, though, by treating them to a cool tech gift that'll truly have them thinking, "How did you know I wanted this?" To help you get the unique and fun thing they'll love, we did the searching for you to make your holiday shopping a little easier.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

10 New Walmart Finds a Fashion Writer Can't Stop Thinking About

As I sit here writing this story, I quite literally have 15 items in my Walmart shopping cart. Of course, I'm going to narrow it down to a solid handful, but hear me out when I say that it's going to be a difficult process — especially because the retailer's new-for-November offerings are insanely good.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Fashion Trends#New Nintendo#Movies
PopSugar

20 Home Items We Can't Stop Thinking About From Target — Holiday Decor Included!

It doesn't take much convincing to get us to want to shop at Target. It seems like we're always heading to the retailer for just one thing and then somehow leave with a basket full. If you're the same, then you must understand how hard it is to leave its ever-evolving home section empty-handed. From designer collaborations to holiday decor, we just can't help but want all its new releases.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

15 Lavish Gifts From Neiman Marcus That'll Make Them Feel Luxurious

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Neiman Marcus has an incredible selection of luxurious yet unique gifts, and we curated...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

11 Genius Gift Ideas For Beauty Buffs — Without Buying Them Makeup

If you clicked on this story, there's a good chance you're looking for the perfect gift for your resident beauty-lover. You know, the person who is always watching beauty tutorials; has an intense, multistep skin-care routine; and can rattle off product recommendations at the drop of a hat. At first thought, buying them a new tube of lipstick or a cool contouring set might seem like the obvious answer. But the catch? Makeup and skin-care products can be really personal — especially when your recipient knows a lot more about the beauty world than you. Ugh.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Wired

7 Early Black Friday TV Deals to Help You Cozy Up This Fall

Now's a great time to grab a brand-new TV. We've been testing all the latest and greatest models all year long, but we're just starting to see the first discounts on our top 2021 models. Whether you've been watching college football on Saturdays, starting the new season of HBO's Succession, or playing your new Nintendo Switch OLED on the big screen, here are a few awesome discounts to upgrade your home viewing experience.
ELECTRONICS
Parade

The Hottest Toys for 2021—And Why You Should Buy Them Now, Due to Toy Shortages

Food shortages, toy shortages, shipping delays, and bottlenecks: Oh my! If you’re among the 51% of consumers who have already begun their holiday shopping, you’re on the right track, but if you haven’t even begun to think about making your list and checking it twice, now is the time to do so. Various issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have spilled over into this year’s holiday planning—and the toy your child may be dreaming about on Christmas morning may be hard to find (think Tonka trucks and Magic Mixies).
SHOPPING
Huron Daily Tribune

Birdsall: Definition of 'scary' changes when you get older

Most every kid who grew up in America in the latter half of the 20th century probably spent some of their childhood watching horror movies. The Saturday night creature feature was a rite of passage for many of us as we sat through bad movies with too many commercials and all the good parts cut out.
ENTERTAINMENT
Herald Tribune

Toys may be in low supply this season—here’s where you can still buy the most popular toys of 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's no secret that the 2021 holiday shopping season is shaping up to be a bit different than years past. With a struggling supply chain and impending product shortages, many people are starting to shop earlier than ever to avoid out-of-stock items and shipping delays.
RETAIL
PopSugar

10 Fun and Festive Holiday Decor Pieces You Can Already Shop at Walmart

Halloween is still a few days away, and don't get me wrong: we're excited! The thing is, though, so many retailers are starting to drop their holiday home décor offerings — and we can't help but . . . shop. Among them is Walmart, which isn't exactly a major surprise. The retailer has us hooked in recently for its women's fashion, and now, its cute holiday season must haves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

e.l.f. Cosmetics Launched Gorgeous New Brush Sets, So It Might Be Time to Upgrade Your Collection

Been putting off buying new makeup brushes? It might finally be time to say goodbye to those tools with shedding bristles and loose, broken handles, because e.l.f Cosmetics just launched four new holiday brush kits that you do not want to miss. Even if you don't need new brushes, you might want to pick one up for the makeup-lover on your holiday shopping list.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy