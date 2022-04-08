Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung’s Relationship Timeline

A perfect fit! Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung have one of Hollywood’s sweetest love stories — and they’re still making fans swoon on the regular.

The pair started dating in 2012 but had been aware of each other long before then. “[We met] like 10 years ago,” Chung told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2017. “But I was barely starting off, Bryan was working. We just so happened to recently work with the same producers ... and they kept talking about this Bryan guy. I was like, ‘Who is this Bryan guy?’”

The Lovecraft Country actress thought Greenberg was “really cute” before they finally “hit it off.” They met up in New York City and went on one date — but wouldn’t find each other again until one year later.

“It really was like missed opportunities, missed timings, different cities and then finally we ended up in the same city together,” Chung told Us .

Although it took a few years, the duo finally found their happy ending. On October 31, 2015, the Good Guy actor and Chung exchanged vows after an elaborate, three-day celebration. One month after tying the knot, Greenberg told Us that his wedding day was “one of the best days” of his life .

Even amid their busy work schedules, the couple still find time dedicated to only each other. One of the strongest aspects of their relationship, however, is that they both value their freedom.

“We both have our own things, our own interests, our own hobbies, but there are other things that bring us together,” Chung explained to Us in December 2017. “I do think that we live — not separate lives — but kind of. I mean, I spent six months in Atlanta and Bryan was working in New York, but I really do think it’s having something you love but it’s just really yours. A little bit of independence.”

Greenberg agreed, telling Us at the time, “It’s really a long-distance relationship when you think about it. But for us — I can’t speak for other people or other relationships — but for us there’s just a lot of trust and enjoying the times that we have together and being present.”

Scroll down to relive Greenberg and Chung’s longtime love.