Brave the Rain in Style With These Chelsea Booties on Amazon Now

Asgard Women's Ankle Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boots Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rain boots aren’t the only footwear you can rock on a precipitation-heavy day, but they certainly are the most effective. After all, they’re made primarily from waterproof rubber, which is the ultimate material to keep your feet dry when it’s pouring out there.

When you envision rain boots, a traditional Wellie-like option probably comes to mind. That’s simply not everyone’s cup of tea, so for those of Us who are in the market for an alternative, we found just the pair of shoes for you!

Asgard Women’s Ankle Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boots (Black) Amazon

Get the Asgard Women’s Ankle Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boots for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These boots from Asgard are completely waterproof, and they’re shaped in a Chelsea style that’s super trendy and chic! No one will know that these sleek shoes are actually rain boots thanks to how stylish they are. They have a chunky sole with grips that are seriously cool from a profile view, plus a low-stacked heel that measures just under an inch.

Also consistent with the Chelsea style, these boots have a stretch panel on each side of the shoe and a pull tab on the back which helps you slip in easily. If it weren’t for those design details, these boots would be far more difficult to put on. We appreciate convenience — especially these days!

Amazon

Asgard Women’s Ankle Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boots (Green)

These boots have thousands of fans that are absolutely obsessed with them! They’re a strong alternative to basic rain boots, which can sometimes feel uncomfortable around the calf area. The profile here reaches to the top of the ankle, so you won’t feel too restricted as you walk around. You can wear these rain boots with skinny jeans, leggings or any other bottoms in your closet. They come in slew of solid shades so you can select an option that fits in with your sense of style. These certainly aren’t our grandmother’s rain boots, and we’re obsessed!

See it: Get the Asgard Women’s Ankle Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boots for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Asgard and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!