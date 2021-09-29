Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just a collection of items you might want to add to your own wish list this year, whether it’s for Christmas and other holidays, birthdays, weddings, or more gift-giving occasions. Whether you’re planning a trip to Disneyland and Disney World, or simply want to cheer yourself up, this list is for you. For more Disney items, check out the best merchandise for Marvel fans .

$109.99



This Enchanted Pumpkin Castle Sculpture from The Bradford Exchange, makes a perfect Halloween gift. The handcrafted, hand-painted original design mimics the look of a hand-carved pumpkin complete with a “carved” window. The 8” x 12 1/2” art piece showcases 12 beloved Disney characters in Halloween costumes (which includes a moveable Tinker Bell suspended from the top of the castle). At the flip of a switch, the Disney pumpkin castle sculpture lights up from within, and plays an eerie medley of Halloween sounds. The Enchanted Castle Pumpkin uses three AAA batteries (not included, but you can buy them here ).

$349.99



If you’d rather build your Disney masterpiece, this Lego Disney Castle is a massive undertaking (4,080 pieces) that can be a solo or group activity. The replica of the Walt Disney World Resort Cinderella Castle is equipped with mini-figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Tinker Bell. You’ll also find authentic details such as the stone bridge in front, and mosaic-tiled floors inside the structure, along with wall-mounted shields, suits of armor, an ornate chandelier, and a grandfather clock.

$24.99



The holiday season hasn’t officially started but there’s nothing wrong with early-bird shopping. While there are a wide array of ornaments available at the Disney Store , we’re loving this fully sculpted Disney store artist sketchbook designs inspired by Sisu from “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Standing just 3” tall, the light-up ornament features iridescent metallic accents with a satin ribbon for hanging, and comes with three LR44 button cell batteries. You also might like sketchbook ornaments inspired by other Disney movies including “ The Little Mermaid ,” “ Frozen ,” “ Toy Story ,” “ Lilo & Stitch ,” “ The Lion King, ” and “ Aladdin .”

$64.41



This Mickey-themed lunch kit is a sophisticated way to celebrate your love of all things Disney while also keeping your lunch cool. (It would also be perfect for a solo park picnic if you just want to get some fresh air and dine al fresco.) The insulated, polyester-canvas cooler has a front pocket that unzips to reveal a knife, fork, spoon, napkin, and mouse-shaped salt and pepper shakers. It also comes with the Picnic Time Family of Brands’ Built to Last Lifetime Pledge: to repair or replace if defective for any reason.



$55.95



$51.95



Cheese lovers will enjoy this rubber wood board with a pull-out drawer that fits a three-piece stainless steel cheese tool set (one hard cheese knife, one chisel knife, and one cheese fork). Mickey Mouse is engraved on one side and the utensils are all emblazoned with Mickey silhouettes. For more Disney kitchenware check out these Mickey Mouse appetizer plates .



$29.99



$18.69



Infuse your food memories with Disney flair using this cookbook from author Joy Howard, who uses beloved Disney characters and properties for inspiration. Items include a Minnie Mouse-inspired crudité platter, Mulan’s Blossom Stir-Fry, and Frozen Banana Dalmatian Pops — creative twists on food that will inspire food memories for families all over the world. An introduction by baker Joy Wilson (a.k.a. Joy the Baker) precedes the hardcover volume with more than 150 full-color photographs.



$24.99



$20.06



Disney up your game night with this two-to-four player game inspired by the beloved Haunted Mansion ride. Roam the Endless Hallway to contact the Happy Haunts living in the house (of course, you’ll still have to beware of hitchhiking ghosts so they don’t follow you home). You’ll be able to explore all the manor’s many rooms, including the Ballroom, Attic, Graveyard, and beyond — including Madame Leota’s Séance Room. Collect Ghost cards in sets — each set is worth a different point value — in this game suitable for players aged nine and up. Each game should take around 30 minutes to play.



$22.95



$20.66



If you love collectibles, “The Art of Disney: The Golden Age” features 100 unique postcards including “Snow White,” “Bambi,” “Pinocchio,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Dumbo,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “101 Dalmatians.” A great purchase for animation enthusiasts, this treasure trove of artwork offers an alternative look at some of Disney’s most beloved films, plus behind-the-scenes looks into classic characters, and more.



$19.99



$6.00



There are many different types of Disney-themed face masks for sale on the Disney Store’s website , like these Pixar designs featuring “Up,” Pizza Planet from “Toy Story,” the “Coco” logo, and the Buzz Lightyear uniform from “Toy Story.” The new and improved mask style features a better fit, lightweight fabrication with increased breathability, and elasticized ear loops for comfort and stretch. They come in four different sizes to ensure a perfect fit — Youth Small, Youth Medium, Adult Large, and Adult Extra Large.







$139.95



Baseball and basketball season are upon us, and while sports arenas have yet to welcome back fans at full capacity, you can watch your favorite games from this comfortable Mickey Mouse sports chair. It’s a lightweight, portable folding chair with a sturdy aluminum frame, storage compartment for drinks and more, and an adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying.



$350



$261.98



The world’s favorite mouse points out the hours and minutes on this sleek, Eco-Drive Citizen Watch. The water resistant timepiece features Eco-Drive technology which converts any source of light into usable energy, as well as three-hand functionality, a stainless steel case, and engraving on the back from your pal Mickey.







$150



Bring “The Happiest Place on Earth” into your personal space with this Disneyland wall sign that makes a great gift for any Disney fan obsessed with the theme park. The 10 1/2″ x 36″ composite wood sign replicates Disneyland’s classic marquee at the main entrance.



$50



$30.57



Outside of the silver glitter page edges that certainly evoke the feminine world of the princess, this book by Charles Solomon chronicles the Disney princess from 1937 to today — from Snow White to Moana — and is a fantastic history on the fairy tales behind the characters. It also includes beautiful, never-before-seen concept art of how the characters were originally envisioned and how they ended up, plus a history lesson on their development.



$29.99



$20.34



You’ll have to harness a little evil for this Disney Villains-themed edition of Monopoly. Play as Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook — every character has a special ability that you can use throughout the game. Other fun additions to the classic board game include Poison Apple cards that give players an advantage (stealing coins and properties, placing free Thickets) and Villain contracts — you can hire the most famous Disney villains to buy and sell contracts instead of locations. When you pass Go, put the Flames of Power ring on your token and use the special ability shown on your character’s Power card.

$25-$500



If you want to give your loved one a Disney gift but aren’t sure what items they already have or what they’re hoping to get, make it easy on yourself with a Disney Gift Card eGift that can be used at shopDisney.com , the Disney store, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and more. It will be sent within hours to any valid email address, but just know that it could take up to 24 hours to receive. Grab one in $25 increments up to $150, and in denominations of $200, $250, $300 and $500 after that. It’s simple and you don’t have to brave the outside world to do it.

$7.99/month or $79.99/year



Yes, most Disney fanatics will likely already have a subscription to Disney+. But on the off chance you know one who doesn’t, plans start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year . Disney is also offering a special bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month total, a 25% savings from the individual prices.