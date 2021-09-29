CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

By Jean Bentley and Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4vq6_0XTV2yDF00

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just a collection of items you might want to add to your own wish list this year, whether it’s for Christmas and other holidays, birthdays, weddings, or more gift-giving occasions. Whether you’re planning a trip to Disneyland and Disney World, or simply want to cheer yourself up, this list is for you. For more Disney items, check out the best merchandise for Marvel fans .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEAp7_0XTV2yDF00

Enchanted Pumpkin Castle Illuminated Halloween Sculpture


Buy:

$109.99



Buy it

This Enchanted Pumpkin Castle Sculpture from The Bradford Exchange, makes a perfect Halloween gift. The handcrafted, hand-painted original design mimics the look of a hand-carved pumpkin complete with a “carved” window. The 8” x 12 1/2” art piece showcases 12 beloved Disney characters in Halloween costumes (which includes a moveable Tinker Bell suspended from the top of the castle). At the flip of a switch, the Disney pumpkin castle sculpture lights up from within, and plays an eerie medley of Halloween sounds. The Enchanted Castle Pumpkin uses three AAA batteries (not included, but you can buy them here ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1CJR_0XTV2yDF00

LEGO Disney Castle (Limited Release)


Buy:

$349.99



Buy it

If you’d rather build your Disney masterpiece, this Lego Disney Castle is a massive undertaking (4,080 pieces) that can be a solo or group activity. The replica of the Walt Disney World Resort Cinderella Castle is equipped with mini-figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Tinker Bell. You’ll also find authentic details such as the stone bridge in front, and mosaic-tiled floors inside the structure, along with wall-mounted shields, suits of armor, an ornate chandelier, and a grandfather clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TlmE_0XTV2yDF00

“Raya and the Last Dragon” Sisu Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament


Buy:

$24.99



Buy it

The holiday season hasn’t officially started but there’s nothing wrong with early-bird shopping. While there are a wide array of ornaments available at the Disney Store , we’re loving this fully sculpted Disney store artist sketchbook designs inspired by Sisu from “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Standing just 3” tall, the light-up ornament features iridescent metallic accents with a satin ribbon for hanging, and comes with three LR44 button cell batteries. You also might like sketchbook ornaments inspired by other Disney movies including “ The Little Mermaid ,” “ Frozen ,” “ Toy Story ,” “ Lilo & Stitch ,” “ The Lion King, ” and “ Aladdin .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVBLe_0XTV2yDF00

Disney Classics Mickey Mouse Insulated Lunch Cooler with Service for One


Buy:

$64.41



Buy it

This Mickey-themed lunch kit is a sophisticated way to celebrate your love of all things Disney while also keeping your lunch cool. (It would also be perfect for a solo park picnic if you just want to get some fresh air and dine al fresco.) The insulated, polyester-canvas cooler has a front pocket that unzips to reveal a knife, fork, spoon, napkin, and mouse-shaped salt and pepper shakers. It also comes with the Picnic Time Family of Brands’ Built to Last Lifetime Pledge: to repair or replace if defective for any reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKKJW_0XTV2yDF00

Disney Classic Mickey Mouse Cheese Board with Cheese Tools


Buy:


$55.95

$51.95



Buy it

Cheese lovers will enjoy this rubber wood board with a pull-out drawer that fits a three-piece stainless steel cheese tool set (one hard cheese knife, one chisel knife, and one cheese fork). Mickey Mouse is engraved on one side and the utensils are all emblazoned with Mickey silhouettes. For more Disney kitchenware check out these Mickey Mouse appetizer plates .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTxQw_0XTV2yDF00

“Disney Eats: More than 150 Recipes for Everyday Cooking and Inspired Fun”


Buy:


$29.99

$18.69



Buy it

Infuse your food memories with Disney flair using this cookbook from author Joy Howard, who uses beloved Disney characters and properties for inspiration. Items include a Minnie Mouse-inspired crudité platter, Mulan’s Blossom Stir-Fry, and Frozen Banana Dalmatian Pops — creative twists on food that will inspire food memories for families all over the world. An introduction by baker Joy Wilson (a.k.a. Joy the Baker) precedes the hardcover volume with more than 150 full-color photographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PLHe_0XTV2yDF00

Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion – Call of The Spirits Board Game


Buy:


$24.99

$20.06



Buy it

Disney up your game night with this two-to-four player game inspired by the beloved Haunted Mansion ride. Roam the Endless Hallway to contact the Happy Haunts living in the house (of course, you’ll still have to beware of hitchhiking ghosts so they don’t follow you home). You’ll be able to explore all the manor’s many rooms, including the Ballroom, Attic, Graveyard, and beyond — including Madame Leota’s Séance Room. Collect Ghost cards in sets — each set is worth a different point value — in this game suitable for players aged nine and up. Each game should take around 30 minutes to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoTT6_0XTV2yDF00

“The Art of Disney: The Golden Age (1937-1961)” Collectible Postcards


Buy:


$22.95

$20.66



Buy it

If you love collectibles, “The Art of Disney: The Golden Age” features 100 unique postcards including “Snow White,” “Bambi,” “Pinocchio,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Dumbo,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “101 Dalmatians.” A great purchase for animation enthusiasts, this treasure trove of artwork offers an alternative look at some of Disney’s most beloved films, plus behind-the-scenes looks into classic characters, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pl0u_0XTV2yDF00

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Pixar


Buy:


$19.99

$6.00



Buy it

There are many different types of Disney-themed face masks for sale on the Disney Store’s website , like these Pixar designs featuring “Up,” Pizza Planet from “Toy Story,” the “Coco” logo, and the Buzz Lightyear uniform from “Toy Story.” The new and improved mask style features a better fit, lightweight fabrication with increased breathability, and elasticized ear loops for comfort and stretch. They come in four different sizes to ensure a perfect fit — Youth Small, Youth Medium, Adult Large, and Adult Extra Large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaMKY_0XTV2yDF00

Mickey Mouse Sports Chair


Buy:



$139.95



Buy it

Baseball and basketball season are upon us, and while sports arenas have yet to welcome back fans at full capacity, you can watch your favorite games from this comfortable Mickey Mouse sports chair. It’s a lightweight, portable folding chair with a sturdy aluminum frame, storage compartment for drinks and more, and an adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSKUi_0XTV2yDF00

Mickey Mouse Classic Eco-Drive Watch by Citizen


Buy:


$350

$261.98



Buy it

The world’s favorite mouse points out the hours and minutes on this sleek, Eco-Drive Citizen Watch. The water resistant timepiece features Eco-Drive technology which converts any source of light into usable energy, as well as three-hand functionality, a stainless steel case, and engraving on the back from your pal Mickey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDpcw_0XTV2yDF00

Disneyland Wall Sign


Buy:



$150



Buy it

Bring “The Happiest Place on Earth” into your personal space with this Disneyland wall sign that makes a great gift for any Disney fan obsessed with the theme park. The 10 1/2″ x 36″ composite wood sign replicates Disneyland’s classic marquee at the main entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11afhm_0XTV2yDF00

“The Disney Princess: A Celebration of Art and Creativity” by Charles Solomon


Buy:


$50

$30.57



Buy it

Outside of the silver glitter page edges that certainly evoke the feminine world of the princess, this book by Charles Solomon chronicles the Disney princess from 1937 to today — from Snow White to Moana — and is a fantastic history on the fairy tales behind the characters. It also includes beautiful, never-before-seen concept art of how the characters were originally envisioned and how they ended up, plus a history lesson on their development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3188Y2_0XTV2yDF00

Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition Board Game


Buy:


$29.99

$20.34



Buy it

You’ll have to harness a little evil for this Disney Villains-themed edition of Monopoly. Play as Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook — every character has a special ability that you can use throughout the game. Other fun additions to the classic board game include Poison Apple cards that give players an advantage (stealing coins and properties, placing free Thickets) and Villain contracts — you can hire the most famous Disney villains to buy and sell contracts instead of locations. When you pass Go, put the Flames of Power ring on your token and use the special ability shown on your character’s Power card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umEkg_0XTV2yDF00

Disney Gift Card


Buy:

$25-$500



Buy it

If you want to give your loved one a Disney gift but aren’t sure what items they already have or what they’re hoping to get, make it easy on yourself with a Disney Gift Card eGift that can be used at shopDisney.com , the Disney store, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and more. It will be sent within hours to any valid email address, but just know that it could take up to 24 hours to receive. Grab one in $25 increments up to $150, and in denominations of $200, $250, $300 and $500 after that. It’s simple and you don’t have to brave the outside world to do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFklO_0XTV2yDF00

Disney+ Subscription


Buy:

$7.99/month or $79.99/year



Buy it

Yes, most Disney fanatics will likely already have a subscription to Disney+. But on the off chance you know one who doesn’t, plans start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year . Disney is also offering a special bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month total, a 25% savings from the individual prices.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney World Begins Demolition of Its Most Divisive Theme Park Ride

Another part of Walt Disney World history is facing extinction this week, on the cusp of the resort's 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. Primeval Whirl, one of the more bland thrill rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, is being taken down. The ride has been closed for over a year, and Disney applied for a "general construction" permit at the site in August.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Video Goes Viral of Disney Guest Asked To Leave Park For Her Actions

Well, Disney friends, you just never know what you’re going to see or hear when you visit a Disney Park. There are several Disney moments that have gone viral that leave us all scratching our heads. This past Labor Day weekend, a video went viral of a fight breaking out on the Magic Kingdom ferry boat. And who can forget about the time the Disney World Guest thought it was a good idea to jump off the Living with the Land boat ride to steal a cucumber while visiting EPCOT?! This viral video coming out of Disneyland Resort is no different and if anything leaves us with more questions.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WETM

Which toys are the most popular for the 2021 holiday season?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- We’re just a few days into fall but itching ever closer is the beginning of the holiday season. Americans plan on spending approximately $120 more during the 2021 holiday season for a total of $885.76, according to RetailMeNot. The company surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney Films#Disney World#Disney Toys#Marvel#Enchanted Pumpkin Castle#The Bradford Exchange#Tinker Bell#Aaa#Lego Disney Castle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Pixar
The Independent

Disney fan shamed for inappropriately touching Gaston character: ‘Please do not be that person’

A TikTok user has urged Disney fans not to harass Disney employees after sharing a video of Gaston breaking character in response to a woman touching his chest.This week, Evan Snead, who goes by the username @evansnead on TikTok, where he frequently shares behind-the-scenes facts and videos about Disney theme parks, uploaded the TikTok as a reminder to guests of the importance of treating Disney cast members with respect.In the clip, which is captioned: “Girl harasses Gaston and he (rightfully) forces her to LEAVE,” a woman can be seen standing next to the Disney employee dressed as the Beauty...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
abc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Disney Fees

(WHTM) — Don’t want to wait an hour for Space Mountain? For the past 20 years, Disney parks have let guests skip the line with free fast passes, at no extra cost. But, taking a cue from regional park operators Six Flags and Cedar Fair, Disney will soon start charging for line skipping.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

New Holiday Items and Disney Collectibles Arrived Online This Week!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There is a lot of excitement happening in Disney World this week!. It’s officially the 50th Anniversary, and there are new entertainment options, new food options, and over-the-top celebrations...
SHOPPING
People

Target's 2021 Top 50 Toys List Has So Many Exclusives from Disney, L.O.L., and Lego

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In today's on-demand world, let us all be grateful that we don't have to sit through agonizing toy and cereal commercials just so our kids can watch some family-friendly TV. But without those enthusiastic ads assaulting our senses, grown-ups might not always know about the hot new toys of the year and which gifts our kids are going to be asking us (or Santa) for this holiday season. The folks at Target know this, so they've curated an easy-to-shop list of Bullseye's 50 Top Toys of 2021.
SHOPPING
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy