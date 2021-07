Summer means soaking up as much time as you can outdoors, and your backyard has endless opportunities for fun in the sun — no fancy deck or patio needed. We’ve rounded up the coolest outdoor buys to make your backyard the party place all summer long. There are toys for all ages, from inflatable pools large enough for the whole family to lawn games you can play with a beverage in hand. We’ve also got summer nights covered, too, with products to turn your backyard into the ultimate movie theater or campfire hangout. Check out our favorites below and outfit your backyard with one of these fun products.