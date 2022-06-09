ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Is My Dog Too Skinny?’ How To Tell If Your Dog Is Underweight

By Maggie Clancy
 5 days ago
(Picture Credit: Reese Lassman / EyeEm/Getty Images)

It can be difficult to tell if dogs are underweight. Some dog breeds naturally have more svelte builds, while other dog breeds can be a bit more stocky.

Feeding your dog the right amount of food and keeping them at an appropriate weight are crucial aspects of maintaining your dog’s health.

Now more than ever, veterinarians say canine obesity is on the rise , and so are the health risks associated with overweight dogs. But being underweight can cause health problems for dogs too.

If you think your dog is losing weight too quickly or that they’re underweight, be sure to talk to your veterinarian before doing anything else .

Remember, if your vet confirms that you have an underweight dog on your hands, it’s important that you take their advice to heart. Here’s what you need to know about finding out if your dog is underweight.

Tests To Tell If Your Dog Is Underweight

It might be difficult to get your dog on a scale at home, especially with a bigger dog! Fortunately, there are other ways to tell if your dog is too skinny and needs to gain some weight.

Check your dog’s ribs. If they’re very visible and “bony” to the touch — you can feel your fingers go up and down the individual rib bones — then your dog might be underweight.

Again, it’s important to note that some dog breeds, especially smaller ones, might be healthy with a slim stature. This is why it is so important to check in with your vet if you suspect your dog is underweight.

Another way to check if your dog is too skinny is to look at them from above. If the curve from their hips to their ribs is prominent, it might be a sign your dog is underweight. A protruding lower backbone or pelvic bone is also a sign that your dog might need to put on some pounds.

These at-home dog weight tests are just to gauge what’s going on with your dog. No matter what, you should go to your veterinarian and make sure you have a proper diagnosis in order to help your dog safely gain back weight.

Steps To Take If Your Dog Is Underweight

(Picture Credit: Monrudee/Getty Images)

If you think that your dog is underweight, there are a few steps to take to ensure that you’re giving your dog the best care. There are a host of reasons as to why your dog might be underweight, and in order to correctly treat them, your vet needs to know why.

First, be sure to monitor your dog’s eating habits. Do they inhale it all? Or do they not seem to have an appetite?

Make sure you’re feeding your dog the right amount of food . If your dog is a fast eater and seems eager for more, you may not be feeding them enough food. Check your dog food’s nutrition guidelines and adjust your dog’s diet accordingly with your vet’s advice.

If you’ve monitored your dog’s eating habits and food portions, and they still seem too skinny, it’s time to go to the vet. If your veterinarian says your dog is officially underweight, be sure to follow their instructions to make sure your pup has a safe and speedy recovery.

Has your dog ever been underweight? What did you do to help them get back to a healthy weight? Let us know in the comments below!

