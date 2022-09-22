RS Recommends: Get Polk Audio’s Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo for Just $199

It’s no secret that sound bars are a lot better than the speakers in your TV , and right now you get Polk’s Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar for just $199 on Amazon (regularly $249). This is one of the best deals for a sound bar and subwoofer combo, as $199 is a price you’d normally pay for just a sound bar itself.

This Polk sound bar is only 2.15 inches tall, which means it can fit under your TV without cutting into the bottom of the screen. It’s a 2.1 sound bar, which means it has multiple drivers (the part of a speaker that produces sound), plus a subwoofer for added bass. It won’t replace a 5.1 home theater system, but the Signa S2 will produce excellent stereo sound.

Buy: Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim $199.00

You can connect the Signa S2 to your TV with an HDMI, optical, or 3.5mm cable, and stream music to it wirelessly over Bluetooth. This array of connectivity options means this sound bar will work with any TV. Polk bundles the Signa S2 with an optical and HDMI cable, so you don’t have to get them separately.

The Signa S2 comes with a remote that lets you switch between its inputs, change between music or movie audio modes, and boost the sound of voices, so dialogue sounds more prominent. You can also boost the bass, but may not need to because of Polk’s subwoofer.

If you want to upgrade your home theater system, and want a wireless Bluetooth speaker for playing music while you work, Signa’s S2 Ultra-Thin sound bar and subwoofer combo is an excellent choice, especially at this price. Regularly $249, this deal saves you up to 20% on a top-rated sound bar/subwoofer set. See full details here .