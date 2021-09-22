Recipe of the Day: Chicken Paprikash With Rice Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Life is hectic. If you've recently returned to work or school, you're probably busier than ever. But that doesn't mean your weeknight dinners need to suffer! This chicken and rice paprikash recipe is easy to make but will leave you satisfied ... and maybe even craving seconds.

Chicken paprikash is a cozy comfort food with Hungarian roots. In Hungary, it's traditionally served with spaetzle or nokedli, but in the United States you'll find it paired with a range of sides including egg noodles, rice and even mashed potatoes.

If you're looking for a one pot dish so you don't have to worry about dirtying up a bunch of dishes , then rice is the way to go . It cooks right along with the chicken, absorbing all the delicious flavors and turning out perfectly fluffy.

To make the recipe, start by sauteeing the onions until they're golden brown. Then add in the paprika, water and chicken. Flavor with salt and vegetable flakes and cook for 20 minutes. Toss in the rice and let the dish simmer for another 30 minutes, or until the rice is done. That's it!

Chicken rice paprikash is more than a one time recipe; it will become a staple in your household for years to come. And if you like this dish, you're going to love more of our fuss free dinners for busy school nights .

Ingredients

1/4 cup canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cups water

1 1/2 teaspoon paprika

2 cups water, plus more as needed

1 whole chicken, cut up (or 2-3 pounds bone-in chicken parts)

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon dried mixed vegetable flakes

1 cup white rice

Directions

Step 1: In a Dutch oven, heat 1/4 cup canola oil over medium heat. Add 1 chopped onion and saute until golden.

Step 2: Add 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika, stir for about 30 seconds and then dilute with 2 cups water.

Step 3: Add chicken parts so they are in an even layer and enough water to cover chicken entirely.

Step 4: Add 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 tablespoon vegetable flakes.

Step 5: Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes.

Step 6: Add rice and simmer, covered, for 20-30 minutes or until rice is done and the liquid is all absorbed by rice.