Here’s How Much the ‘This Is Us’ Cast Makes Per Episode & Whether They’re Paid the Same

There’s no doubt that This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on network TV, bringing in an estimated 13 million viewers each week. What does this mean? That the This Is Us cast salary is one of the biggest in TV history. Though stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz are household names now, when the show started in 2016, the actors were still relative unknowns waiting for their big break. But as their fame has grown, so have their salaries.

And while their paychecks weren’t always high as the show’s other leads, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who already had established acting careers on shows and movies like A Walk to Remember and Gilmore Girls , the Pearson children’s bank accounts are nothing to scoff at.

We thought it would be a better time than ever to look at what each cast member on This Is Us makes per episode. Spoiler alert: The numbers are high, and even after the end of This Is Us , we don’t expect the Pearsons’ paychecks to stop growing any time soon.

Milo Ventimiglia

Season 1: $85,000 per episode

Current: $250,000 per episode

Net worth: $12 million

As one of the more established cast members of This Is Us , Ventimiglia, who plays Jackson Pearson, the Pearson family patriarch, was able to sign on for $85,000 per episode when the show first started, according to Variety. Known for roles on shows like Gilmore Girls and Heroes , Ventimiglia—along with his four other core cast members—was able to raise his salary to an impressive $250,000 per episode , according to The Hollywood Reporter. (With 18 episodes in the third season, Ventimiglia will make $4,500,000 if he appears in every episode.) In 2018, Ventimiglia also starred in Creed II , opposite Michael B. Jordan, and in Second Act , opposite Jennifer Lopez, rounding out his net worth to a cool $12 million , according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mandy Moore

Season 1: $85,000 per episode

Current: $250,000 per episode

Net worth: $10 million

Moore was perhaps the most well-known name before This Is Us , so it makes sense that she joined Ventimiglia in the $85,000-per-episode salary range. Known for movies like A Walk to Remember and The Princess Diaries , as well as a successful music career, Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, had her salary raised from $85,000 to $250,000 for This Is Us ‘s third season. 2018 also saw Moore’s return to film with roles in movies like The Darkest Minds and Ralph Breaks the Internet . She has also been the face of Garnier and Neutrogena. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moore’s net worth is $10 million .

Sterling K. Brown

Season 1: $75,000

Current: $250,000

Net worth: $10 million

Out of the three Pearson children, Brown was the best known after his Emmy-winning role as prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s American Crime Story . When he signed on for This Is Us , around the time as American Crime Story , his higher-level fame was able to earn him a $35,000 raise above his siblings, rounding out his salary to $75,000 per episode , according to Variety. In the end, Brown, who plays adopted Pearson brother Randall, and the rest of the Pearson immediate family, were paid the same after negotiations the raised their salaries to $250,000 per episode. Like the rest of his core costars, if Brown is to appear in every episode, he will rake in $4.5 million. Along with This Is Us , Brown has also starred in 2018’s Black Panther and Hotel Artemis . He is also the only cast member to have won an Emmy for the role. His net worth is $10 million , according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Justin Hartley

Season 1: $40,000

Current: $250,000

Net worth: $7 million

Best known for his roles in soap operas like Passions and The Young and the Restless , Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, went into season 1 of This Is Us with a $40,000-per-episode salary , according to Variety. However, Hartley, along with the rest of his core cast, was able to renegotiate and raise their salaries to a cool $250,000 per episode. (That’s more than six times what he was making in season 1.) Along with This Is Us , Hartley also starred in 2017’s A Bad Mom’s Christmas and is set to star in 2019’s Little . Per Celebrity Net Worth, Hartley’s net worth is $7 million .

Chrissy Metz

Season 1: $40,000

Current: $250,000

Net worth: $7 million

Before she booked her role on This Is Us , Metz, who play Kate Pearson, famously had 81 cents in her bank account. For the first season, she scored $40,000 per episode (likely because of her still-growing resume at the time, which includes roles on American Horror Story and Entourage ), but by season 3, she was included a negotiation with her core cast members—Moore, Ventimiglia, Brown and Hartley—to raise all their salaries to $250,000 per episode. In 2018, she released her memoir, This Is Me ; Metz also stars as the lead of 2019’s Breakthrough . Per Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $7 million .

