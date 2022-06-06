These Comfortable Outdoor Blankets Keep Your Behind Dry and the Mood High

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you’re going camping, heading to a sporting event, having a picnic on the beach or star gazing, you need to have an outdoor blanket to keep you warm, cozy and off the ground. There’s nothing worse than going out to enjoy a summer evening, only for a breeze to kick up and ruin your night with its frigid persistence. And yes, of course, you can bring a jacket, but not only are those not built for two but even the warmest of outerwear will leave the legs hanging. Nope, in times of summer (or even spring, winter or fall) events, it’s best to have a trusty outdoor blanket handy. They’re even helpful to have in the event of an emergency.

Twice a year, we gather our favorite outdoor blankets to share with SPY readers, and now that winter is finally behind us, we’re updating our guide to the best outdoor blankets for summer fun. Keep reading to find a blanket for every occassion.

What to Look for in the Best Outdoor Blankets

Whether it’s damp leaves, mud or wet sand, your outdoor blanket should ideally be waterproof or have at least one waterproof side, unless you live in a particularly dry climate. Look for ones with a hydro barrier, aka a plastic or nylon bottom which often has a softer top layer made from materials like fleece or cotton.

Durable materials for outdoor surfaces include:

Nylon – Although it’s not as padded, water rolls off nylon and it’s naturally very durable and rip-proof.

– Although it’s not as padded, water rolls off nylon and it’s naturally very durable and rip-proof. Cotton – A great non-synthetic option for folks with sensitive skin. Cotton is absorbent, so if you’ll be near wet ground, a waterproof bottom should be paired with it.

– A great non-synthetic option for folks with sensitive skin. Cotton is absorbent, so if you’ll be near wet ground, a waterproof bottom should be paired with it. Polyester/Acrylic -A more affordable alternative to cotton that’s just as soft and lightweight, synthetic polyester/acrylic top layers are common

-A more affordable alternative to cotton that’s just as soft and lightweight, synthetic polyester/acrylic top layers are common Flannel/Fleece – Warmer materials that feel soft to the touch and provide more cushioning. Fleece is more water-resistant than flannel.

– Warmer materials that feel soft to the touch and provide more cushioning. Fleece is more water-resistant than flannel. Wool – Wool traps air between the fibers, even when wet. It’s a slightly heavier option but it’s naturally temperature regulated, providing coziness no matter the climate.

So where can you find the best outdoor blankets? There are some top-rated options on Amazon, and you can also find fantastic options from outdoor brands like L.L. Bean and Rumpl. To help you stay nice and cozy, here are our favorites. Keep these waterproof blankets in your car for spur-of-the-moment picnics with your partner, or pack them away with your camping gear for an extra layer of warmth on cool nights in the wild.

Keep scrolling to find the best outdoor blanket for your next adventure.

1. Rumpl Original Puffy Outdoor Blanket

BEST OVERALL

We’re big fans of the Rumpl outdoor blankets. Though they’re a little expensive, they’re soft and warm yet extremely lightweight for any adventure. Plus, they come in a ton of cool designs like this subtle Ocean Fade one. Like the best outdoor blankets, they compress down and squeeze inside their own carrying case, which makes them perfect for road trips and camping adventures.



Rumpl Original Puffy Blankets $99.00

2. L.L.Bean Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

RUNNER UP

If you’re out for a picnic or dinner in the park or snuggling in at an outdoor movie night, a drive-through theater, or a night on the beach, you can’t beat this outdoor blanket from L.L.Bean. It has an ultra-soft fleece interior with a polyurethane-coated nylon outside that keeps moisture out so you stay warm. It’s machine-washable so you can care for it easily and comes with a stuff sack for easy storage.

L.L.Bean Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $59.00

3. Horizon Hound Down Camping Blanket

BEST DOWN PICK

This down outdoor blanket is 1lb 1oz and offers the comfort of a camping throw without the bulk. It’s packable, warm and versatile, making it the perfect choice for anyone who wants a little extra cushioning or wants an additional sleeping pad when camping. It measures 77″ x 50″ when completely unfolded and has 20D water-resistant nylon on the outside. It can also be clipped to make a poncho-style warming blanket for stadiums and concerts. It can be fully compressed into its stuff sack and carried easily anywhere.

Horizon Hound Down Camping Blanket $69.99

4. L.L Bean Flannel Camp Blanket

BEST FLANNEL PICK

A flannel outdoor blanket is as soft as can be, thanks to its napped surface which is way more snuggly than regular cotton. Flannel blankets get softer over time and have a breathable cotton weave that prevents you from overheating but keeps you just the right amount of warm. It’s a nonsynthetic alternative to fleece that’s ideal for anyone with sensitive skin who wants a more breathable fabric. This one, which is filled with recycled polyester for additional warmth, is the ultimate add-on to any camping trip.



L.L Bean Flannel Camp Blanket $99.00

5. Tirrinia Waterproof Outdoor Blanket With Sherpa Lining

BEST SHERPA PICK

This outdoor blanket from Tirrinia is made with waterproof, wind-proof backing that’s made to repel water and keep you warm inside the soft, thick sherpa lining. It’s machine-washable, easy to fold up and carry and simple to store, with a strap and handle built-in as well. It’s great for stadiums, picnics, rainy weather and anything the elements throw at you.

Tirrinia Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $28.99 (orig. $34.99) 17% OFF

6. Down Under Outdoors Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

MOST SPACIOUS PICK

This outdoor blanket is made to form a barrier between you and the elements, whether it be rain, snow or an accidental liquid spill during the game. It’s got a soft plush fleece side and a waterproof side made for handling liquids. The blanket is ultrasonically quilted and built extra-large, so you’ve got plenty of room on top and underneath it. The layers have been sprayed with a protective coating between them so liquids don’t seep through, and it comes in three different colors.



Down Under Outdoors Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $41.99 (orig. $47.00) 11% OFF

7. RAINS Blanket

BEST CARRY SYSTEM

Available in three subtle colors, this dual-sided blanket is all about comfort and utility. One side is waterproof while the other is soft and comfortable on bare skin. It’s fully insulated and padded just the right amount, but what really stands out to us on this waterproof outdoor blanket is the carry system, which contains rubberized buckles and adjustable straps for a more ergonomic experience. Perfect for all-weather picnicking, camping, or beach trips.



RAINS Blanket $75.00 (orig. $125.00) 40% OFF

8. REI Camp Blanket

BEST CROWD-PLEASER

Great for day trips, camping, or backpacking in the colder months, REI’s Camp blanket is a sure winner in the cozy department. Made with rip-stop nylon, it sheds water to keep you as dry as possible so it can be used on a drizzly day in the tent or taken on a wet snowy hike. You won’t regret buying this one.



REI Camp Blanket $79.95

9. Oceas Packable & Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

BEST WATERPROOF PICK

If you’re looking for the best outdoor blankets for camping trips, then you’ll want to find a product that’s lightweight, packable and waterproof. The Oceas outdoor blankets fit the bill. These extra-large blankets compress down to a small size and can withstand rainy conditions. This blanket can comfortably fit three adults, and the plush fleece is soft to the touch.

Oceas Outdoor Blankets $41.99

10. Brawntide Large Outdoor Waterproof Blanket

MOST PORTABLE PICK

This outdoor blanket from Brawntide is made with polar fleece on one side and ripstop polyester on the other that’s waterproof, windproof, sand proof and designed to keep you dry. It’s made super thick, with 300gsm of soft polar fleece for warmth and comfort, and it’s got ultrasonic quilting that prevents the layers from slipping and sliding against one another. It’s extra large, easy to carry and comes with a shoulder strap that makes transporting simple. It also has a zippered pocket for keeping track of keys, phones or other EDC items during your time outdoors.



Brawntide Outdoor Waterproof Blanket $39.99

11. XL Plush Fleece Outdoor Stadium Blanket

BEST STADIUM PICK

This is the perfect blanket to bring to the big ball game. The XL Plush Fleece Outdoor Stadium Blanket is rainproof and windproof thanks to its exterior, water-repelling shell. It melts the cold away with its soft, warm interior lining. And you can toss it right in the washer when you’re done for easy cleaning.

XL Plush Fleece Outdoor Stadium Blanket $34.99

12. Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

BEST FOR PICNICS

The Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket by Make it Fun is ready when you need it and out of the way when you don’t, thanks to its ability to fold to the size of a small bag. And when you do need it, this compact blanket unfolds into a startling 90 by 80-inch rectangle that’s great as a blanket to lie on for a picnic, or a blanket to cover you and your partner in warmth on a cool evening. This large outdoor blanket also sports a waterproof backing so you don’t have to worry about morning dew or a little weather and is made from 100% polar fleece. At only 1.3lbs, it’s an easy blanket to keep around without adding too much extra weight to your pack.

Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket $22.99

13. Benevolence LA Mexican Blanket

BEST WOVEN PICK

This crowd favorite is a great option for brisk fall evenings. It shakes off sand, keeps you warm, and adds a splash of color to any gathering. With a cotton and recycled acrylic blend, it’s thick and cozy as well as durable. The best perk of this blanket is its resistance to stains. If you spill spaghetti sauce, don’t worry, it’ll come right out. So don’t be afraid to take this one car camping for a night out under the stars with s’mores on the side.



Benevolence LA Mexican Blanket $22.99

14. Scuddles Extra Large Outdoor Blanket

BEST FOR THE BEACH

Scuddles is the #1 picnic blanket on Amazon for a reason — with its chic leather handle and timeless striped pattern, this water-resistant blanket quickly turns into a tote that you can roll it up and throw over your shoulder. This lightweight fabric blanket can fit up to 4 adults and features a waterproof backing that protects anyone sitting on it. Over 11,000 reviewers agree that it’s a must-have for a range of outdoor adventures.





Scuddles Extra Large Outdoor Blanket $26.99 (orig. $39.99) 33% OFF

15. Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Blanket

COZIEST PICK

Perfect for late-night bonfires and outings that are a little chilly, this sherpa-lined blanket from Flint and Tinder feature speckled fleece on one side and Sherpa on the other for an unbeatably soft combination. Whether it’s keeping you cozy on your couch, at the campfire, or stargazing, this picnic blanket makes a fantastic alternative for those with sensitive skin or anyone who wants to stay warm but doesn’t like the feel of a traditional waterproof or wool-based fabric.



Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Blanket $59.00 (orig. $118.00) 50% OFF

16. Yeti Lowlands Blanket

MOST DURABLE PICK

This machine-washable outdoor blanket by Yeti doesn’t come cheap, but it’s one of the most durable blankets that’ll last you a lifetime. Pet hair can be easily shaken off, yet the texture is supremely soft. A waterproof layer ensures that wet ground beneath you won’t seep through, and the blanket is padded enough to sit on for a while.



Yeti Lowlands Blanket $200.00

17. Matador Pocket Blanket

BEST POCKET-SIZED PICK

Matador set out with one mission in mind: portability. No matter where you’re headed, this pocket shrinks down to the size of a pack of cards, making it the most compact option we could find. It even features sand/rock pockets and tiny little stakes on each corner to anchor down those mini pockets on windy days. A fast and lightweight piece of outdoor gear that’s essential for muddy or wet circumstances.



Matador Pocket Blanket $30.00

18. Nomadix Festival Blanket

BEST FOR FESTIVALS

Perfect for festivals, outdoor sports events, or for use as a camping blanket, this printed beauty by Nomadix features a chic tropical pattern and a water-resistant underside. A must for any music festival lover, it’s also suitable for yoga and outdoor workout classes due to the non-slip surface. Although it fits up to three people, once your day is done, it’s compact enough to fit in a small backpack. That being said, it’s less padded than more cushioned alternatives.



Nomadix Festival Blanket $69.95

19. Eagles Nest Outfitters Islander LED Travel Blanket

BEST FOR NIGHTTIME

Having a hang after sundown but don’t want to bring bulky camping lanterns ? This travel blanket by Eagles Nest Outfitters features built-in LED lights around the border to illuminate your adventures, complete with four lighting modes. Ideal for beach parties and festivals, but also suitable as a camping blanket thanks to its durable and quick-drying nylon material. It packs down to a small, backpack-friendly size and comes with stakes in case the wind picks up.



Eagles Nest Outfitters Islander LED Travel Blanket $69.95

20. Kammok Bobcat 45 Down Trail Quilt

MOST VERSATILE

This is a waterproof camping blanket that can truly do it all. The Kammock is a cozy camp blanket that also happens to be a poncho, hammock under quilt and a backpacking sleeping bag, adapting to whatever adventure you might be going on. No matter how you’re wearing it, this versatile blanket perfectly insulates wearers when they need it most, and reviewers only have positive things to say about its comfort level, which is partly due to its duck-down filling.



Kammok Bobcat 45 Down Trail Quilt $199.95