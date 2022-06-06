ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Comfortable Outdoor Blankets Keep Your Behind Dry and the Mood High

By Camille Hove, Andrew Allan and Taylor Galla
 4 days ago
SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re going camping, heading to a sporting event, having a picnic on the beach or star gazing, you need to have an outdoor blanket to keep you warm, cozy and off the ground. There’s nothing worse than going out to enjoy a summer evening, only for a breeze to kick up and ruin your night with its frigid persistence. And yes, of course, you can bring a jacket, but not only are those not built for two but even the warmest of outerwear will leave the legs hanging. Nope, in times of summer (or even spring, winter or fall) events, it’s best to have a trusty outdoor blanket handy. They’re even helpful to have in the event of an emergency.

Twice a year, we gather our favorite outdoor blankets to share with SPY readers, and now that winter is finally behind us, we’re updating our guide to the best outdoor blankets for summer fun. Keep reading to find a blanket for every occassion.

What to Look for in the Best Outdoor Blankets

Whether it’s damp leaves, mud or wet sand, your outdoor blanket should ideally be waterproof or have at least one waterproof side, unless you live in a particularly dry climate. Look for ones with a hydro barrier, aka a plastic or nylon bottom which often has a softer top layer made from materials like fleece or cotton.

Durable materials for outdoor surfaces include:

  • Nylon – Although it’s not as padded, water rolls off nylon and it’s naturally very durable and rip-proof.
  • Cotton – A great non-synthetic option for folks with sensitive skin. Cotton is absorbent, so if you’ll be near wet ground, a waterproof bottom should be paired with it.
  • Polyester/Acrylic -A more affordable alternative to cotton that’s just as soft and lightweight, synthetic polyester/acrylic top layers are common
  • Flannel/Fleece – Warmer materials that feel soft to the touch and provide more cushioning. Fleece is more water-resistant than flannel.
  • Wool – Wool traps air between the fibers, even when wet. It’s a slightly heavier option but it’s naturally temperature regulated, providing coziness no matter the climate.

So where can you find the best outdoor blankets? There are some top-rated options on Amazon, and you can also find fantastic options from outdoor brands like L.L. Bean and Rumpl. To help you stay nice and cozy, here are our favorites. Keep these waterproof blankets in your car for spur-of-the-moment picnics with your partner, or pack them away with your camping gear for an extra layer of warmth on cool nights in the wild.

Keep scrolling to find the best outdoor blanket for your next adventure.

1. Rumpl Original Puffy Outdoor Blanket

BEST OVERALL

We're big fans of the Rumpl outdoor blankets. Though they're a little expensive, they're soft and warm yet extremely lightweight for any adventure. Plus, they come in a ton of cool designs like this subtle Ocean Fade one. Like the best outdoor blankets, they compress down and squeeze inside their own carrying case, which makes them perfect for road trips and camping adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnHjR_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Rumpl Original Puffy Blankets $99.00

2. L.L.Bean Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

RUNNER UP

If you're out for a picnic or dinner in the park or snuggling in at an outdoor movie night, a drive-through theater, or a night on the beach, you can't beat this outdoor blanket from L.L.Bean. It has an ultra-soft fleece interior with a polyurethane-coated nylon outside that keeps moisture out so you stay warm. It's machine-washable so you can care for it easily and comes with a stuff sack for easy storage.

Read More: The Best Beach Blankets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Gtek_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: L.L.Bean Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $59.00

3. Horizon Hound Down Camping Blanket

BEST DOWN PICK

This down outdoor blanket is 1lb 1oz and offers the comfort of a camping throw without the bulk. It's packable, warm and versatile, making it the perfect choice for anyone who wants a little extra cushioning or wants an additional sleeping pad when camping. It measures 77″ x 50″ when completely unfolded and has 20D water-resistant nylon on the outside. It can also be clipped to make a poncho-style warming blanket for stadiums and concerts. It can be fully compressed into its stuff sack and carried easily anywhere.

Read More: The Best Picnic Blankets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TARxP_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Horizon Hound Down Camping Blanket $69.99

4. L.L Bean Flannel Camp Blanket

BEST FLANNEL PICK

A flannel outdoor blanket is as soft as can be, thanks to its napped surface which is way more snuggly than regular cotton. Flannel blankets get softer over time and have a breathable cotton weave that prevents you from overheating but keeps you just the right amount of warm. It's a nonsynthetic alternative to fleece that's ideal for anyone with sensitive skin who wants a more breathable fabric. This one, which is filled with recycled polyester for additional warmth, is the ultimate add-on to any camping trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BizUa_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: L.L Bean Flannel Camp Blanket $99.00

5. Tirrinia Waterproof Outdoor Blanket With Sherpa Lining

BEST SHERPA PICK

This outdoor blanket from Tirrinia is made with waterproof, wind-proof backing that's made to repel water and keep you warm inside the soft, thick sherpa lining. It's machine-washable, easy to fold up and carry and simple to store, with a strap and handle built-in as well. It's great for stadiums, picnics, rainy weather and anything the elements throw at you.

Read More: The Best Summer Blankets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8Waa_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Tirrinia Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $28.99 (orig. $34.99) 17% OFF

6. Down Under Outdoors Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

MOST SPACIOUS PICK

This outdoor blanket is made to form a barrier between you and the elements, whether it be rain, snow or an accidental liquid spill during the game. It’s got a soft plush fleece side and a waterproof side made for handling liquids. The blanket is ultrasonically quilted and built extra-large, so you’ve got plenty of room on top and underneath it. The layers have been sprayed with a protective coating between them so liquids don’t seep through, and it comes in three different colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zWbq_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Down Under Outdoors Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $41.99 (orig. $47.00) 11% OFF

7. RAINS Blanket

BEST CARRY SYSTEM

Available in three subtle colors, this dual-sided blanket is all about comfort and utility. One side is waterproof while the other is soft and comfortable on bare skin. It’s fully insulated and padded just the right amount, but what really stands out to us on this waterproof outdoor blanket is the carry system, which contains rubberized buckles and adjustable straps for a more ergonomic experience. Perfect for all-weather picnicking, camping, or beach trips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jzcrx_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: RAINS Blanket $75.00 (orig. $125.00) 40% OFF

8. REI Camp Blanket

BEST CROWD-PLEASER

Great for day trips, camping, or backpacking in the colder months, REI’s Camp blanket is a sure winner in the cozy department. Made with rip-stop nylon, it sheds water to keep you as dry as possible so it can be used on a drizzly day in the tent or taken on a wet snowy hike. You won’t regret buying this one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2OhZ_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: REI Camp Blanket $79.95

9. Oceas Packable & Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

BEST WATERPROOF PICK

If you're looking for the best outdoor blankets for camping trips, then you'll want to find a product that's lightweight, packable and waterproof. The Oceas outdoor blankets fit the bill. These extra-large blankets compress down to a small size and can withstand rainy conditions. This blanket can comfortably fit three adults, and the plush fleece is soft to the touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4ell_0XRgf4kl00

Buy: Oceas Outdoor Blankets $41.99

10. Brawntide Large Outdoor Waterproof Blanket

MOST PORTABLE PICK

This outdoor blanket from Brawntide is made with polar fleece on one side and ripstop polyester on the other that’s waterproof, windproof, sand proof and designed to keep you dry. It’s made super thick, with 300gsm of soft polar fleece for warmth and comfort, and it’s got ultrasonic quilting that prevents the layers from slipping and sliding against one another. It’s extra large, easy to carry and comes with a shoulder strap that makes transporting simple. It also has a zippered pocket for keeping track of keys, phones or other EDC items during your time outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwB1C_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Brawntide Outdoor Waterproof Blanket $39.99

11. XL Plush Fleece Outdoor Stadium Blanket

BEST STADIUM PICK

This is the perfect blanket to bring to the big ball game. The XL Plush Fleece Outdoor Stadium Blanket is rainproof and windproof thanks to its exterior, water-repelling shell. It melts the cold away with its soft, warm interior lining. And you can toss it right in the washer when you’re done for easy cleaning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVkvN_0XRgf4kl00

Buy: XL Plush Fleece Outdoor Stadium Blanket $34.99

12. Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

BEST FOR PICNICS

The Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket by Make it Fun is ready when you need it and out of the way when you don't, thanks to its ability to fold to the size of a small bag. And when you do need it, this compact blanket unfolds into a startling 90 by 80-inch rectangle that's great as a blanket to lie on for a picnic, or a blanket to cover you and your partner in warmth on a cool evening. This large outdoor blanket also sports a waterproof backing so you don't have to worry about morning dew or a little weather and is made from 100% polar fleece. At only 1.3lbs, it's an easy blanket to keep around without adding too much extra weight to your pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3TyD_0XRgf4kl00

Buy: Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket $22.99

13. Benevolence LA Mexican Blanket

BEST WOVEN PICK

This crowd favorite is a great option for brisk fall evenings. It shakes off sand, keeps you warm, and adds a splash of color to any gathering. With a cotton and recycled acrylic blend, it’s thick and cozy as well as durable. The best perk of this blanket is its resistance to stains. If you spill spaghetti sauce, don’t worry, it’ll come right out. So don’t be afraid to take this one car camping for a night out under the stars with s’mores on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L710f_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Benevolence LA Mexican Blanket $22.99

14. Scuddles Extra Large Outdoor Blanket

BEST FOR THE BEACH

Scuddles is the #1 picnic blanket on Amazon for a reason — with its chic leather handle and timeless striped pattern, this water-resistant blanket quickly turns into a tote that you can roll it up and throw over your shoulder. This lightweight fabric blanket can fit up to 4 adults and features a waterproof backing that protects anyone sitting on it. Over 11,000 reviewers agree that it's a must-have for a range of outdoor adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aknmz_0XRgf4kl00

Buy: Scuddles Extra Large Outdoor Blanket $26.99 (orig. $39.99) 33% OFF

15. Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Blanket

COZIEST PICK

Perfect for late-night bonfires and outings that are a little chilly, this sherpa-lined blanket from Flint and Tinder feature speckled fleece on one side and Sherpa on the other for an unbeatably soft combination. Whether it's keeping you cozy on your couch, at the campfire, or stargazing, this picnic blanket makes a fantastic alternative for those with sensitive skin or anyone who wants to stay warm but doesn't like the feel of a traditional waterproof or wool-based fabric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ceDEW_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Blanket $59.00 (orig. $118.00) 50% OFF

16. Yeti Lowlands Blanket

MOST DURABLE PICK

This machine-washable outdoor blanket by Yeti doesn’t come cheap, but it’s one of the most durable blankets that’ll last you a lifetime. Pet hair can be easily shaken off, yet the texture is supremely soft. A waterproof layer ensures that wet ground beneath you won’t seep through, and the blanket is padded enough to sit on for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZ3nh_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Yeti Lowlands Blanket $200.00

17. Matador Pocket Blanket

BEST POCKET-SIZED PICK

Matador set out with one mission in mind: portability. No matter where you’re headed, this pocket shrinks down to the size of a pack of cards, making it the most compact option we could find. It even features sand/rock pockets and tiny little stakes on each corner to anchor down those mini pockets on windy days. A fast and lightweight piece of outdoor gear that’s essential for muddy or wet circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOVKv_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Matador Pocket Blanket $30.00

18. Nomadix Festival Blanket

BEST FOR FESTIVALS

Perfect for festivals, outdoor sports events, or for use as a camping blanket, this printed beauty by Nomadix features a chic tropical pattern and a water-resistant underside. A must for any music festival lover, it’s also suitable for yoga and outdoor workout classes due to the non-slip surface. Although it fits up to three people, once your day is done, it’s compact enough to fit in a small backpack. That being said, it’s less padded than more cushioned alternatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Gg8L_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Nomadix Festival Blanket $69.95

19. Eagles Nest Outfitters Islander LED Travel Blanket

BEST FOR NIGHTTIME

Having a hang after sundown but don't want to bring bulky camping lanterns ? This travel blanket by Eagles Nest Outfitters features built-in LED lights around the border to illuminate your adventures, complete with four lighting modes. Ideal for beach parties and festivals, but also suitable as a camping blanket thanks to its durable and quick-drying nylon material. It packs down to a small, backpack-friendly size and comes with stakes in case the wind picks up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1If6hQ_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Eagles Nest Outfitters Islander LED Travel Blanket $69.95

20. Kammok Bobcat 45 Down Trail Quilt

MOST VERSATILE

This is a waterproof camping blanket that can truly do it all. The Kammock is a cozy camp blanket that also happens to be a poncho, hammock under quilt and a backpacking sleeping bag, adapting to whatever adventure you might be going on. No matter how you're wearing it, this versatile blanket perfectly insulates wearers when they need it most, and reviewers only have positive things to say about its comfort level, which is partly due to its duck-down filling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWhBD_0XRgf4kl00


Buy: Kammok Bobcat 45 Down Trail Quilt $199.95

No one wants to carry a water bottle when heading uphill for a day on the trails or on a long-distance run. Instead, investigate buying a hydration pack that will provide hands-free hydration. Simply slip on one of these sleek outdoor backpacks and stash up to an entire day's worth of water (along with maybe some snacks). Unlike LifeStraw's Peak Series Water Filters, hydration packs are specifically designed to hold and transport water. The...
Given the change in seasons, it shouldn't come as a surprise when we say it — but it's finally time. Beach days, backyard BBQs and pool parties are back, people. Hallelujah. As we start to dust off all of the most-used summer items from the back of the shed, there's one item in particular that remains one of the most important as the heat begins to swelter: your very best cooler made for...
Let's talk about those small flying insects taking over your home. Everyone has to fight these bugs at some point, and if you clicked on this article, your house is likely already home to a fly or two. Those small bugs usually fall into one of three categories, namely gnats, fruit flies and drain flies. The first, gnats, usually move in groups and can bite through human skin. Fruit flies, on the other...
I once drove through hilly Northern California with broken windshield wipers under a heavy downpour, which was not fun, to say the least. And while it was a faulty motor and not the blades themselves that failed, I learned that windshield wipers aren't something to take for granted. Though they're often treated as an afterthought, wiper blades are crucial. After all, the best safety features in the world are useless if you can't...
Move over Yeezys, the adidas Adilette 22 slides are the new futuristic comfort slide to buy this season. On June 1, the adidas Adilette 22 slides hit the digital shelves, providing Adilette fans with an updated iteration of the brand's ubiquitous and popular slides. Noticeably different than the brand's current lineup of comfortable slides, The Adilette 22 slides offer a design that'll easily give the Yeezy slides and Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs...
Power drills are a must-have tool for homeowners and DIYers alike. They are versatile enough to drill holes and drive screws and can be used for most projects around the house, earning them a spot in your tool kit. There's a wide variety of drills to choose from and prices vary drastically depending on the brand. When I moved...
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade during Q1 of this year and anticipated losing additional 2 million customers by the end of Q2. However, despite its dwindling customer base, Netflix has still managed to hold onto its status as the number one streaming service, with The Verge reporting that it currently counts about 221.64 million people as subscribers. While it isn't immediately clear why...
Summer is almost here — which means so are the days when we'll need to cool off and chill out on a regular basis. Maybe you have access to a nearby lake, ocean, river or pool. A trip to the beach or an inner tube down a lazy river will certainly scratch that itch if you've got access to one. However, if you're a bit more landlocked, it's time to get creative. Thankfully,...
If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that we have to be ready to adapt at a moment's notice. Like a lot of people, you may have had to leave your college classroom or office behind and get used to that WFH lifestyle. It doesn't matter if you spend your days working at home, at a coffee shop or in an uber-hip co-working space — now, more than ever, you...
When it comes to enhancing TV audio, gone are the days of investing in a full-fledged speaker system with an A/V receiver. Nowadays, if you're looking to get better sound for your TV, all you have to do is invest in a great soundbar. Traditionally, a soundbar connects directly to your TV using either a digital optical cable or an HDMI cable. This ensures that whatever is plugged into your TV, from cable boxes...
If you know you have sensitive skin, you should be choosing products designed for sensitive skin. When it comes to getting clean, you should have the best body wash for sensitive skin, too. But, we know what you're thinking: How can I find the right body wash for my skin? From where we sit, that's an impossible question to answer, but we're confident you'll find the ideal body wash with just a little knowledge...
"[The] constant overproduction, waste creation and unjust work conditions have become a sad staple of the textile industry," writes Sardin, a springboard for new responsible products created by leading international brands. According to research by Boston Consulting Group, "Seventy-three percent of...
Life is too short — and expensive — to settle for a mediocre or overpriced phone plan. Fortunately, the reign of big wireless carriers is coming to a close, and lesser-known brands are offering objectively better phone plans. One of our favorites? Visible. Visible is wireless made for the single life, with plans starting at just $25 for unlimited talk, text and access to 5G data (it even works with your Apple Watch, which...
Buying a gifts for plant lovers is no easy feat. Odds are, they know more about horticulture than you do, and you run the risk of giving them something they don't want (or worse something they don't like). But whether their gardening vibe is practical or whimsical or they've only just learned how to take care of plants, we've come up with the ultimate curation of gifts for every budget, one that will surely...
It's no secret that SPY editors love a deal, and we know how to spot a good one when we see it. Week after week, we search our favorite retailers for the best savings on items such as iPads, Apple Watches, clothing, Champion athletic gear, exercise equipment and more. No matter the store, we keep an eye out for the best sales across the board, especially when it comes to the best weekly...
Cryptocurrency and NFTs have made a lot of people rich in a short time. But like any short-term money-making venture, these alternative investment tools haven't worked out for everyone. Crypto scams have cost investors one billion dollars, to say nothing of the crash that wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in crypto's market value. That's why if you're looking to invest, you might want to consider a more traditional route, such as...
The last time I reviewed an update of Sony's 1000XM series, the XM4, the headphones arrived with an extravagant bit of pomp and circumstance. Just under two years later, the Sony XM5 Headphones are here but without much fanfare. Either Sony no longer feels the need to go over the top to...
The use of smelling salts is nothing new. These chemical-containing wake-up aids have been used in some form for hundreds of years, most often to restore consciousness in people who have fainted. Today, smelling salts can still be used for that purpose, but they are also utilized by athletes and...
