12 best gifts for two-year-olds, from books to scooters

By Rebecca Moore
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epXNR_0XRbWeZc00

While their first Christmas may seem like a distant memory, there’s nothing quite like a buzzy toddler to add to the festive cheer.

Casting the terrible twos aside (oh don’t you wish that was a myth), at two years old little ones really begin to show their personalities, expanding their natural curiosity and their love of play .

This means it’ll be worth your while to buy them something that aids their development during these progressive early years, it may even give you some time back.

Role play starts to come into action too at this age, and as their imagination deepens consider a gift that will tap into their creativity. It may not come naturally at this young age to play with others, so toys that can be played independently is also recommended.

With the help of our two-year-old testers, we gathered a range of gifts ; but there are a few key elements when it comes to testing toddler toys.

We took into consideration whether it stimulated them enough to play independently, if the toys aided development, such as coordination, dexterity and motor skills, and most importantly, if they were interesting enough to be played with again and again.

We took into consideration whether it stimulated them enough to play independently, if the toys aided development, such as coordination, dexterity and motor skills, and most importantly, if they were interesting enough to be played with again and again.

GG* oekaki house

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfyTd_0XRbWeZc00

Micro Scooter mini micro 3in1 deluxe Gruffalo push along scooter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlLbW_0XRbWeZc00

Janod sweet cocoon shapes and colours dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TII8_0XRbWeZc00

Quut quutopia treasure island bath puzzle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adD47_0XRbWeZc00

Bigjigs Toys 100% FSC certified activity cube

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11crRk_0XRbWeZc00

SmartMax my first totem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qo14f_0XRbWeZc00

Brio pull-along giraffe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDJIZ_0XRbWeZc00

Cuddledry limited edition Christmas cuddle elf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46357I_0XRbWeZc00

Kid’s Concept Aiden garbage truck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfKT4_0XRbWeZc00

My 1st Years personalised woodland animal shape sorter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35k9SU_0XRbWeZc00

Steiff soft cuddly friends – dinkie donkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHhmo_0XRbWeZc00

‘That's not my Reindeer…’ by Fiona Watt, published by Usborne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msLOj_0XRbWeZc00

The verdict: Gifts for two-year-olds

