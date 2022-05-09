The best Minecraft builds

Sony has acquired the rights to best-selling author Soman Chainani's Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales through its speciality film unit 3000 Pictures, with an eye toward adapting the book into a miniseries. The book, which was released in September 2021, was structured as an anthology collection that reimagined 12 classic fairy tales for a modern era, transforming the children's morality tales into stories "thrilling adventures of mystery, magic and rebellious hearts," per the description at Variety, where the news first broke. Chainani will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the project. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films are executive producing with Alyssa Altman as co-executive producer. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing for 3000 Pictures.

