Video Games

The best Minecraft builds

By Rachel Watts
 3 days ago
Looking for some fun Minecraft builds? The standard of builders nowadays is honestly quite scary. All you need to do is head on over to Reddit to see ever-more-ambitious monuments and marvels being posted everyday. It can be pretty overwhelming if you're an amateur builder or just starting out with the...

GamesRadar+

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats and every code available

These Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats can make things easier or just more fun with codes that give you money, spawn gear and equipment and more. Whereas GTA 5 cheats can span a range of weird and wonderful effects, the codes here are more restrained: never leaving the bounds of reality, bar the spontaneous creation of guns, gold, horses and so on.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sony Turning Best-Selling Novel Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales into TV Miniseries

Sony has acquired the rights to best-selling author Soman Chainani's Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales through its speciality film unit 3000 Pictures, with an eye toward adapting the book into a miniseries. The book, which was released in September 2021, was structured as an anthology collection that reimagined 12 classic fairy tales for a modern era, transforming the children's morality tales into stories "thrilling adventures of mystery, magic and rebellious hearts," per the description at Variety, where the news first broke. Chainani will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the project. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films are executive producing with Alyssa Altman as co-executive producer. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing for 3000 Pictures.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

New Love, Death & Robots trailer brings back the hardcore sci-fi anthology

Love, Death & Robots season 3 is just around the corner, and a new trailer reveals the upcoming animated shorts in the latest season. This season will have nine short films, including a sequel to the first season’s “Three Robots.” The snippets in the trailer show off epic space adventures, mice-commandeering armies, a seafaring quest, and of course, our three favorite robots examining the fall of humanity. Talk about range!
COMICS
ComicBook

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Joins Viz Media's Digital Vault

As the summer draws nearer, you might be looking for a new manga to binge, and Viz Media is here to introduce you to a new obsession. After plenty of pleading, the publisher has brought Kaguya-sama: Love is War to its online vault. Shonen Jump readers can catch up on the whole manga starting today, and the rom-com is one readers won't want to miss.
COMICS
Polygon

12 great sci-fi movies you can watch at home

Science fiction, to echo Ursula K. Le Guin, is not predictive, but descriptive. While most science fiction films attempt (and fail) to extrapolate the ideas and concerns of their respective present to predict what the world may look like in the not-so-distant future, these extrapolations ultimately amount to stories that exist in conversation with the hopes and fears of the times in which they were conceived.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Daiki Yamashita Nobuhiko Okamoto Yuki Kaji Ryo Yoshizawa Kazuya Nakai. Geners: Animation Action Fantasy Adventure. Director: Kenji Nagasaki. About. A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Avatar 2 trailer: prepare to be swept away by boredom

We heard about the Avatar 2 trailer long before we saw it. Last month, the Hollywood Reporter found itself lumbered with the unenviable task of describing footage of Avatar: The Way of Water that was shown to theatrical exhibitors during CinemaCon. And, judging by the write-up, it was a spectacle of such awe-inspiring immensity that it could only ever realistically be rivalled by the second coming of Christ.
MOVIES
E! News

Watch the Action-Packed First Trailer for New Resident Evil Series

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. We're heading to New Raccoon City. Before Resident Evil hits Netflix on June 14, the streamer released the first trailer for the sci-fi horror series—starring Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker— on May 12. The trailer revealed that the plot will be split between two storylines: Albert and his daughter Jade moving to New Raccoon city in 2022 and Jade exploring a post-apocalyptic London in 2036.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Former ‘Harry Potter’ Chief Creative Officer James Scott McKnight Plots ‘The Invisible Lights’ Franchise; TV Series, Podcast & Graphic Novel Among Initial Plans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: James Scott McKnight, who spent seven years as Chief Creative Officer at J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, overseeing the Harry Potter franchise, is stepping into his own universe. McKnight has created The Invisible Lights franchise, a fantasy/sci-fi world that is centered around 18 year old Elliott and a number of connected worlds. While many would start with a book or a series, given McKnight’s experience shepherding the Harry Potter universe, as well as working on brands such Lord of the Rings, Moshi Monsters and Hello Kitty, he is planning a major franchise roll out that...
TV & VIDEOS
PC Gamer

A composer remixed Elden Ring's theme song in 15 styles and they all rock

I will admit off the top that I get downright emotional over game theme songs. The list of title screens that give me a watery eye is lengthy, and Elden Ring's horn and drum-filled theme song is definitely on it. Producer, composer, and videogame-liker Alex Moukala shares the love for a great theme song. He's remixed Elden Ring's in no fewer than 15 different styles, shown off in a video that's giving me the happy goosebumps instead of maidenless tears.
MUSIC
PC Gamer

Best cheap microphone for streaming and gaming

The best cheap microphones often sound just as good as their more expensive counterparts. The times of whispery, barely audible audio through Ventrilo are mostly behind us. These days, you can grab a $50 microphone, plug it into your laptop, and record a great-sounding podcast that'll blow your listeners away. Over the past couple of years, popular microphone makers have offered budget-friendly configurations for gaming, recording, and streaming that sound amazing.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Best gaming keyboards in 2022

The best gaming keyboard is not only responsive but reliable too. It's undoubtedly going to be plastered with RGB lighting as well, which may not be to everyone's tastes, but what's a modern gaming keyboard without a pulsating light show? Aside from your gaming mouse, your gaming keyboard is one of the main peripherals to get right.
TECHNOLOGY
Polygon

It’s Doctor Doom’s multiverse of madness, and we’re all just living in it

There are some ideas in comics that are as original as they are inevitable. When Jonathan Hickman and Dale Eaglesham introduced the Council of Reeds, an interdimensional body composed entirely of different Mister Fantastics, it was both a surprise and retrospectively obvious. Of course the super-intelligent science god Reed Richards would seek peer cooperation with his own multiversal selves.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Google Maps' new Immersive View will let you soar, drone-like, through cities

If you've lost hours exploring strange places on Google Maps—and loved every moment of it—Google's new Immersive View could be an exciting prospect. Announced today at the company's I/O conference, Immersive View will basically let you soar, drone-like, through supported cities, taking in famous sights, exploring the inside of some buildings, and no doubt sharing valuable marketing data along the way.
CELL PHONES
