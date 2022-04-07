ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These 11 Portable Projectors Will Let You Host Movie Night Wherever You Want

By Jonathan Knoder and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HD7kR_0XQmeqYw00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Having the room, equipment and money for a full-blown projector setup in your home isn’t feasible for most people. But just because you don’t have the space or money doesn’t mean you should miss out. A great way to upgrade your movie-watching experience with a huge picture is to grab one of the best portable projectors from our list — no rolldown projector screen required.

How We Chose the Best Portable Projectors

Even though portable projectors are less expensive than a complete home theater projector setup, many of the options below cost more than $200. If you want to make the most out of this visual tech investment, here are the features we looked for when we chose the best portable projectors, and the things you should consider:

Brightness – Portable projectors are, by nature, used in various settings, meaning that the lighting might not always be optimal. The portable projector should offer at least 500 lumens.

Resolution – First and foremost, if you’re projector isn’t sporting at least 1080p resolution, you should pass. And if you can find a 4K projector, that’s a bonus.

Connectivity –  The best portable projectors have onboard access to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. This eliminates you having to also bring your laptop or daisy-chain your phone to your smart projector with an assortment of cables.

Portability – Without being painstakingly obvious, even though these are “portable projectors,” you’ll want to make sure they are in fact light enough, small enough and have enough battery power (if they are battery powered) to carry with you.

Projectors used to be large, difficult to set up and generally unwieldy, but that has all changed in recent years. Now there are soda can-sized projectors that can throw a 100-inch image up on the wall without having to put much effort into setting it up. And with options from Anker, Epson, Kodak and more, there’s a portable projector for everybody, whatever your needs may be.

Why You Should Buy a Portable Projector

Portable projectors are great for movie nights when you want a large display but without the more involved setup process of a full-sized projector. Portable projectors are small and lightweight — one of them can literally fit in your back pocket — so you can break them out when you want, and store them away when you don’t. You wouldn’t want these to completely replace your 65-inch TV, (many don’t work great when it’s bright inside), but when it’s dark and you want to load up a blockbuster movie on Netflix, the best portable projectors can throw a sharp image up on the wall for you, your friends and your family to have an at-home theater experience. (Remember when we all went to the movies?)

Many of the best portable projectors also have a media platform such as Android 7.0 or Android TV built-in, which means they don’t even need to be connected to a media device to enjoy your favorite streaming services. Beyond streaming capabilities, portable projectors have multiple connectivity ports, making them great for not only the home but also the office.

With all the connectivity and ease of use, you can easily pop in a USB thumb drive and display your presentation at work without even needing your computer or additional cables. Plus, these battery-powered units make it as simple as turning the projector on and presenting.

Bring the movie-going experience to your home, or be the office superstar with one of the best portable projectors below.

1. Anker Nebula Apollo

BEST OVERALL

Don’t let the size of this portable projector fool you into thinking it’s not packed with features — you’d be sorely mistaken. Running on Android 7.1, the Anker Nebula comes equipped with Android apps, and plenty of ways to control the device, including onboard controls, a remote or the Nebula Connect app. Your favorite video apps like Netflix and YouTube are on the platform, and you’ll be able to stream for about four hours before it needs a recharge. If that wasn’t enough, you can also display pictures, and it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Big things sometimes come in small packages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsprd_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector $349.99

2. XGIMI Mogo Pro

RUNNER UP

With built-in Android TV, Chromecast and Google Assistant, this option is basically a media streaming device disguised as a portable projector, eliminating the need for any external devices. Of course, there are still plenty of wired connectivity options, including HDMI and USB inputs. As for picture quality, it displays an impressive 1080p picture and plenty of controls to adjust and dial in the visuals. Plus, there’s Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send the audio to an external speaker. It’s the total package in miniaturized form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30y5p8_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: XGIMI Mogo Pro $499.00

3. Samsung Freestyle

BEST SPLURGE

Samsung created its version of a portable projector, the Samsung Freestyle , and we’re impressed . It has a unique spotlight-like design that rotates easily eliminating many of the problems associated with having your projector placed just right on a flat surface. Utilizing smart technology to auto-correct color, adjust keystone and optimize your surroundings takes all the guesswork out of getting the best picture quality possible. And as a bonus, it can even be used for lighting to set the mood with neon signs, scenes and photo projections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10T531_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: Samsung Freestyle at Samsung.com $899.99

4. PVO Mini Projector

BEST SMALL

One problem you need to consider when purchasing a portable projector is where you’re going to store it. Considering you’re searching specifically for a portable projector, we don’t anticipate that you’re going to hang it up on the ceiling as you see in classrooms and movie theatres. Plus, you might not want to place your new projector in a space that feels like it’s part of the furniture. Thankfully, you can save space with this tiny projector from PVO. This little buddy packs a punch with the ability to project a maximum of 150 feet both indoors and outdoors and is tiny enough to carry to and from in a small bag. You can power it through an outlet or mobile phone charger for on-the-go movies and videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KudcA_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: PVO Mini Projector $58.64 (orig. $99.00) 41% OFF

5. FANGOR 1080P HD Projector

MOST CONVENIENT

With a vivid resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a contrast ratio of 6000:1, the FANGOR HD projector doesn’t skimp out on detail. Using a high-refraction six-layered glass lens for total clarity, this projector can stream whatever you prefer with great color and visuals. The machine uses Bluetooth to connect to any speaker you have, but unlike a lot of the best portable projectors, it’s even complete with a speaker when you’ve got little to work with. Hate wires? Connect with WiFi for instant streaming from your phone, laptop or tablet. When it’s time to take it on the road, there is even a carrying case for making your life a little bit easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLgbq_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: FANGOR 1080P HD Projector $189.98 (orig. $389.98) 51% OFF

6. Anker Nebula Capsule II

BEST FOR DARK ROOMS

You’ll find all the same features as the Nebula Apollo here, with 720p resolution instead of 480p and even a better-sounding Bluetooth speaker , which makes the experience of watching your favorite movies or shows even better. Instead of using Android 7.1 to power its smart UI, this portable projector uses the Android TV , which is clean, intuitive and easy to navigate. With WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth and Google Assitant-powered voice commands, there is no shortage of robust connectivity options, but these additional features also come at a higher price than the Nebula Apollo. Just make sure you are in a dark room to enjoy the full visual experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043o1c_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: Anker Nebula Capsule II $579.99

7. Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector

BEST FOR PROFESSIONAL USE

Need an on-demand projector for work? While she’s definitely a bit bulkier, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 projector is one of the best portable projectors for professional use. Here, you can anticipate total clarity up to 150″ with full HDR picture quality. It’s complete with sound by Yamaha (hence the larger size for good speakers) and the latest Android TV with built-in Google Assistant. We think this is the perfect projector to use in visual art universities and careers within visual and digital art fields. It really doesn’t get more high-quality than Epson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bd1xe_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector $899.99 (orig. $999.99) 10% OFF

8. Anker Nebula Astro

BEST PROJECTOR FOR KIDS

While the Anker Nebula Astro won’t blow the doors off the competition in terms of specs, this Grapefruit-sized projector comes in at an affordable price and is packed with a couple of features that make it a great distraction for your kids when they start to grow restless. First, it has an eye-guard sensor that kills the projector bulb if your kids decide they want to try and look this thing directly in the eye. Secondly, it comes with content controls that ensure that you don’t walk in the room and find your grade-schooler captivated by an episode of Euphoria. But this projector can also be a great option for adults looking for a value option that strikes a nice balance between affordability and quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyEaM_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: Anker Nebula Astro $199.99 (orig. $279.99) 29% OFF

9. ViewSonic M1 Mini

MOST PORTABLE

With portability and low brightness in mind, this portable projector is best suited in an office setting compared to your main movie projector. The low brightness doesn’t make for optimal movie night quality (although you can stream Netflix), but it can easily handle a work presentation. And the projector can literally fit in your back pocket, making it ultra-portable, especially when you consider the battery packs enough juice to let you project a couple of hours’ worth of YouTube vids whenever and wherever the desire may strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1BRq_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: ViewSonic M1 Mini $140.99 (orig. $169.99) 17% OFF

10. DBPOWER WiFi Mini Projector

BEST BUDGET OPTION

Don’t be fooled by the size of this portable projector. This baby is native 1280 x 720P, 7000L, 3500:1 high contrast and with a 16:9/4:3 aspect ratio, making it 60% brighter and clearer than a majority of competing projectors. With this one, you don’t even need WiFi to mirror your phone cable-free, making it super reliable for situations where you aren’t 100% sure how you’ll get your content running. It is able to project in a range of 40”-200” and even has zoom features that won’t ditch out on quality. It’s complete with a carrying case for easy lugging when it’s time to take it on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4aXE_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: DBPOWER WiFi Mini Projector $119.99

11. Kodak Luma 350

ALSO CONSIDER

You can not only control this mini-projector with the remote or on your Android device but can also run a whole slew of Android apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and other movie streaming options. For such a small footprint, it actually displays quite a big picture, up to 150-inches in theory, although the visual quality might not be on par with the likes of XGIMI or Anker. In a dark, quiet room, this can serve as a quality portable projector, especially when you consider the price tag compared to others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbaKK_0XQmeqYw00


Buy: Kodak Luma 350 $299.99 (orig. $349.99) 14% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Less Than $20 Today!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether working from home or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which can make a big difference when chatting it up remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide on the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 11 Saturday Amazon Deals: $17 Drill Bush Sets Plus $50 Kindles for a Limited Time (Yes, Really)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on heating and cold packs for sore muscles, and a lightning Deal on a set of brush and scrubber attachments for your power drill that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Yesterday we got things...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch TV is at Walmart

Every great home theater deserves a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re thinking big for your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve got one of the best 70-inch TV deals waiting just for you. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Android Apps#The Movies#Spy Com
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Brings Big Bargains on Laptops, TVs, Tablets and More

Spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home with updated technology. Best Buy's latest 3-day sale features price cuts on a ton of top tech across the store. Find big savings on everything from laptops to TVs, small appliances, tablets, headphones and more. You can shop the entire selection of deals at Best Buy. Take advantage of these deals while they last -- this sale ends Sunday, March 20.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

5 TV deals you can’t afford to miss today — from $350

Picking up a TV can be a daunting task, especially with all the choices out there and also trying to keep your budget in mind. Of course, everybody wants to get the best deal they can, but not all deals are created equal, so we’ve collected some of the best you’re going to find today. That being said, if none of these do it for you, or the deals are over by the time you catch this, we’ve collected some of the best TV deals for April.
ELECTRONICS
Motor1.com

5 Best Portable DVD Players (2022 Review)

Going on a road trip or just looking for something to keep your kids occupied while you’re in the car? A portable DVD player can transform the cabin of your car from just a place to sit to a plush movie theater or gaming room. Although many modern cars come with screens pre-installed into the back of your car’s headrests or onto your dashboard, this isn’t always the case.
ELECTRONICS
Stamford Advocate

The Best Budget Projectors to Enhance Your Home Theater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Investing in a projector is usually the first step when one sets out to make any significant update to their home theater. But with so many options available online — from pocket-sized projectors to 4k projectors to outdoor projectors — it can be hard find the right piece of equipment without breaking the bank.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab this 50-inch QLED TV while it’s only $400

4K TV deals are running rampant right now, and with so many great discounts to choose from, there’s no better time to purchase that new 4K centerpiece for your home theater. One of the best QLED TV deals is at Best Buy right now, where you can get the TCL 5-Series 50-inch 4K Smart Google TV for just $400. That’s a $200 savings from its regular price of $600. It also comes with free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+, making it one of the best Best Buy TV deals you’ll find right now.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 Review: The Camera That Follows Wherever You Go

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in The Box Setup and Installation Design Camera Security Privacy Our Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? When shopping around for some of the best indoor security cameras, you’ll notice a trend amongst the vast majority. They’re mostly static fixtures that rest on top of tabletops or remain wall-mounted for slightly better vantage points, but they tend to look towards one specific direction. That’s what makes the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 unique with its...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

IKEA Launches New Bluetooth Speaker Lamp With Spotify Tap

IKEA has a brand new weatherproof lamp that doubles as a 360-degree speaker and features Spotify Tap. Perfect for outdoor gatherings, the Vappeby Bluetooth speaker is as useful as it is pretty. The brand-new speaker comes with an IP65 dust and water splash resistance, so it can withstand rain like...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy