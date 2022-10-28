ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 things you probably didn't know about 'The Great British Baking Show'

By Chelsea Davis,Crystal Wall
 3 days ago

"The Great British Baking Show" premiered in 2010.

Channel 4/Love Productions

  • "The Great British Baking Show" is actually called "The Great British Bake Off" in the UK.
  • The winner of the show gets a cake stand and flowers, not a major cash prize.
  • Show applicants must be amateur bakers, fill out a lengthy form, and attend in-person interviews.
The show has a different name in the US because of Pillsbury.
In the UK, the show is titled "The Great British Bake-Off."

BBC

The series is called "The Great British Bake Off" in the UK and "The Great British Baking Show" in the US because the American baking company Pillsbury owns the trademark for the term "bake off."

The term was used in 1949 when the brand celebrated its 80th anniversary by asking consumers for their best recipes using its flour.

The top 100 submissions were entered in a live competition in New York City in the Grand National Recipe and Baking Contest — which later became known as the Pillsbury Bake-Off .

Seasons 11 and 12 were shot in less time than usual, and contestants had to stay isolated for six weeks.
"The Great British Baking Show" season-11 contestants walking into the tent.

BBC via Netflix

Producer Kieran Smith told Radio Times in 2020 that the show had to organize a "self-contained biosphere" for the 12 contestants, cast, and crew due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The show's normally shot over the span of 12 to 13 weeks (mostly on weekends) , but this season was filmed in half that.

"...We asked, 'Can you take six weeks off work and come and live in a biosphere?'" Smith said. "Everything was complicated, everything was different, but everybody wanted to do it."

COVID-19 procedures continued for season 12 in 2021.

The UK cannot get enough of "The Great British Bake Off."
A reported 15.9 million viewers watched "The Great British Baking Show" season-seven finale.

BBC/Netflix

Nearly 11 million people watched the first episode of the 11th season, making it Channel 4's largest non-film broadcast since 1985, according to the network.

In 2016, the show also made history when 15.9 million viewers watched the season-seven finale, the largest audience the UK's recorded since the London Olympics in 2012.

It's still one of Britain's most popular shows, which cocreator and executive producer Richard McKerrow chalked up to the nature of the series .

"It is a television series, but we always try to think of it as an event, almost like a Wimbledon, or an Olympics," McKerrow told The New York Times in 2020 .

Over 12,000 people apply to the show each year.
Only 12 of 12,000 applicants are chosen to compete on "The Great British Baking Show" each year.

PBS PressRoom

Of those 12,000 applicants, 300 to 400 people get a first-round audition, and 50 to 60 applicants make it to the second round. The final 12 are picked after the filmed technical challenge.

The show looks for bakers with traditional skills who also use new techniques. But ultimately, the decision comes down to the contestant's skills.

The show's producer Sam Beddoes told BBC Good Food , "When it comes down to deciding who goes on the show, it's based on baking, not personality. You can have brilliant characters, but if they're going to go out in the first round there's no point."

There's a long application process to become a contestant.
Sophie Faldo on "The Great British Baking Show."

BBC/Netflix

The "Bake Off" application process includes multiple steps, such as a preliminary form — which season seven's Rav Bansal told Insider is the "longest application form in the history of forms" — a phone interview, and a screen test.

Additionally, prospective contestants also have to complete an off-camera skills test that requires both sweet and savory bakes, according to season-four baker Ali Imdad .

"... a food technician there will try your bakes, critique them, and if they like what they've seen, they'll put you in the next round, where they'll get you to bake some scones and bread," Imdad told Insider in 2021. "Sometimes there will be judges there to critique you. Sometimes it will just be food technicians."

Potential contestants also have to meet with a psychologist before being selected.
Competing on "The Great British Baking Show" can be stressful.

PBS

Season-nine contestant Antony Amourdoux told Insider in 2021 that the remaining 30 to 40 applicants must meet with a psychologist to make sure they can handle the stress of competing on the series.

From there, the final group of 12 or 13 finalists is selected.

Before the show begins, contestants must have plans for their final bakes.
Contestants must prepare their final bake recipes well in advance.

BBC/Netflix

Before they start filming, contestants must turn in the " 10 signature and showstopper bake recipes " they would make in the finale if they make it that far.

The recipes are then examined by Chloe Avery, the show's food producer .

Amourdoux told Insider that despite the fact contestants are given ample time to prep and practice the recipes , the process can still be overwhelming.

"When we write our recipes that in itself is a nightmare of a process," Amourdoux said. "We have to write step-by-step what we're doing, what ingredients we need, and how much exactly you need if things go wrong."

But the contestants don't know what the technical rounds will entail.
During technical challenges, contestants in the back have a bit of an advantage.

Channel 4

Season-eight baker Stacey Hart told Insider in 2021 that the technical rounds "really are a surprise."

She said that contestants in the back have a bit of an upper hand since bakers aren't allowed to turn around to see what the others are doing.

Amourdoux added that even once the challenge is announced, bakers don't have a lot of information to go off.

"The technical round is a nightmare," he told Insider. "None of the instructions are thorough. The instructions they give you are sort of all half-baked."

"The Great British Baking Show" has a "home economics" team to ensure the show runs smoothly.
The "home economics" team gets all of the ingredients the contestants need for their bakes.

BBC/Netflix

Though episodes typically take two days to shoot, the "home economics" team starts working a few days before filming so they can get ingredients together .

"Basically we're in charge of everything to do with the food and the equipment," Georgia May, a member of the team, told The Guardian in 2014 . "We've got to make sure the contestants are happy. They can specify what brand of a product they want, we have to get it and then de-brand it for screen."

The show goes through a lot of baking supplies.
"The Great British Baking Show" uses a lot of baking materials.

BBC/Netflix

According to The Guardian , during season four alone, the bakers went through over 440 pounds of flour, 176 pounds of chocolate, 330 pounds of sugar, 198 pounds of butter, 9 gallons of double cream, and 2,000 eggs . They also used 21 different types of flour.

In total, this amount of baking led to 208 hours of clean-up time.

Bakers can request specific ingredients.
They can even request the exact brand they want.

BBC/Netflix

Once contestants get their recipes approved, they submit the list of ingredients they'll need, within reason.

"If you need a rare vanilla bean that can only be sourced from a remote region of the Amazon Jungle in South America, then they may offer an alternative or encourage you to provide it yourself," Bansal told Insider.

Hart also told Insider that contestants can even request the exact brand they want for each ingredient.

Contestants can choose to bring their own equipment and supplies.
Stacey Hart on "The Great British Baking Show."

Channel 4

Although it isn't a requirement, Hart told Insider she chose to bring her own supplies since she was more familiar with her equipment.

"I used to walk up with bags and bags of my own stuff all named with labels because I just trust my own pans and I just trust my own knives and spatulas," she said. "My car was filled with all of my pots and pans and everything — even down to my cooling racks."

The ovens are tested each day before shooting.
The ovens are tested to ensure a fair competition.

BBC/Netflix

The show's home-economics team tests the ovens daily by baking Victoria sponges, a type of cake.

"We mark each one, then get a runner to stand at each station with their cake mix so we can be sure they've all gone into the oven at the same time and can be properly tested," May told The Guardian in 2014. "We just have to be certain we're fair."

"They do that to make sure that all the ovens are working properly and no-one can blame a bad bake on a technical malfunction," Imdad told BirminghamLive in 2017 .

The baked goods don't go to waste.
"The Great British Baking Show" crew gets to munch on leftover bakes.

BBC/Netflix

Although it seems like there are too many bakes to eat , Amourdoux said there are over 100 people in the tent, so they don't go to waste.

"As soon as they are allowed to eat it everything just disappears in minutes," Amourdoux told Insider. "The crew and production team dig in and each of the bakers is sent bites of each other's bakes so we all get to taste each other's as well."

Judges, not producers, decide who stays and goes.
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are the current "Bake-Off" judges.

BBC/Netflix

Contrary to reality-show stereotypes, the judges have total control over who gets the boot.

Former "Great British Baking Show" judge Mary Berry told BBC Good Food , "That's why we might get three girls in a final, or three boys – maybe it's not great television, but that's just what happened."

"We always judge on what takes place on the day – not the week before, or the week before that," she added.

"The Great British Baking Show" has its own illustrator.
Tom Hovey illustrates all "The Great British Baking Show" desserts.

BBC/Netflix

Tom Hovey has worked for the show since its start in 2010 and has also produced the graphics for the show's spin-offs, like "Junior Bake Off." He has drawn over 3,000 baked goods.

After each episode is filmed, Hovey receives photos of the finished bakes and he spends about a week illustrating.

"My illustrations are a representation of what the bakers hope to create," he told BBC . "Even if the bakers don't produce what they've intended to, I have a degree of artistic license to make them look good."

There are more people in the tent than you think.
Between the crew and contestants, there are about 100 people in the tent.

BBC/Netflix

It may look spacious on camera, but Amourdoux told Insider that the tent can get a bit cramped.

"The start of each episode is shot in the tent, and then after that everything else is shot on the outside," he said. "That's because there are close to 100 people right in the middle of that small little tent."

Filming days can be up to 10 to 16 hours long.
"The Great British Baking Show" is often filmed on weekends.

BBC/Netflix

Amourdoux told Insider that contestants start filming early in the morning and don't wrap up until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

"Normally they shoot on the weekends because some contestants work — like I was working," he said. "So Saturday will be the whole day and Sunday will be early in the morning to around midday."

Season-eight baker Tom Hetherington told Insider in 2021 that filming for that long "becomes very exhausting and very stressful."

Contestants are interviewed several times a day.
Frances Quinn on "The Great British Baking Show."

BBC/Netflix

The show's 2013 winner Frances Quinn told Cosmopolitan in 2019 that contestants are interviewed about eight times a day so the producers can get enough content for an hour-long show.

"They just have to get so much footage for an hour show," Quinn said. "You're being interviewed about eight times a day, just so they've got every type of answer and every type of question has been asked."

Producers want a camera filming every time the ovens are opened.
The cameras try to catch every detail.

BBC via Netflix

In the beginning, the 12 contestants may outnumber the cameras — but toward the end, Quinn said contestants should always expect a camera in their face .

" ... They want a camera on you every time you're going in the oven, looking in the oven, bringing something out of the oven," she said. "The thing is to not express when something goes wrong — that's when the camera will be on you."

The tent conditions can affect the bakes.
Temperature can affect the bakes.

BBC/Netflix

Fluctuating temperatures, bouncy floors, and lack of time are just a few things that make conditions tough in the tent , according to Quinn.

"It's completely alien to your own kitchen at home," she said told Cosmopolitan in that same interview. "The temperature fluctuates —you'd be making a meringue and it would start raining, or we'd try and make pastry and it would be 27 degrees outside. The technical challenges and lack of time and lack of fridge and work-space are the enemy on that show."

But sometimes the production team can be understanding of weather-related challenges.
Exceptions have been made for inclement weather.

BBC/Netflix

Although many temperature-sensitive bakes — like those that call for ice cream or chocolate — often fall on the hottest days, Hetherington told Insider the team was once forgiving during a challenge that required a spun-sugar piece.

"Because they have to do beauty shots of the cakes on the turntable before the judging they said to us, 'Look we know that lots of the sugar work are going to dissolve because of the humidity so if you have time you can make a spare one,'" he recalled.

Hetherington added that was the only time he remembers that sort of leniency, though.

Bakers wear the same clothes for two days in a row while filming.
"The Great British Baking Show" casts needs to wear the same outfit for two days.

BBC/Netflix

Even though episodes are filmed over two days, the bakers and judges have to wear the same outfits for continuity reasons . But after only a single day of baking, those clothes can get quite dirty.

"It's easier if you're a presenter or Paul Hollywood because I'll tell you what, he's only there for about an hour. After that he goes and changes and chills out," Amourdoux told Insider. "But if you are a baker, you are sweating in those clothes and you're proper stinky."

Amourdoux told Insider that some contestants brought an extra identical set of clothes, and Bansal said others ended up washing their outfits in the hotel bathtub.

Contestants can't have their phones while filming.
They can check their phones once they leave the set.

Channel 4

Hart told Insider that although it may have been stricter on her season (since it was the first that aired on Channel 4), bakers aren't allowed access to their phones during filming.

"We weren't allowed to have our phones during the day which was upsetting," Hart said. "In fact, my son broke his arm one day and I didn't know."

She added that they're allowed to check their phones and communicate with the outside world once they leave the set .

But they can't really tell their family and friends they're on the show until it airs.
Contestants can't share the news until after the show airs.

BBC/Netflix

Contestants sign a nondisclosure agreement and aren't allowed to tell most of their loved ones about their accomplishments until after the show airs.

Hart said she told her kids and close friends that she had signed up for a course.

"My kids didn't know where I was because of the NDA," Hart told Insider. "They would tell the world, my kids, they couldn't keep that secret."

Berry used to watch "Breaking Bad" on set.
Mary Berry on "The Great British Baking Show."

BBC One

During downtime on set, the former judge said she used to binge the AMC drama " Breaking Bad " with former presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins .

Berry told the Telegraph in 2014 , "It's better than motor racing, which [my husband] watches - though I'd prefer 'Downton Abbey.'"

The winner of "The Great British Baking Show" doesn't receive a major cash prize.
The winner gets a cake stand and flowers.

BBC/Netflix

Unlike cooking-competition shows like "MasterChef" where contestants compete to win $250,000 , "The Great British Baking Show" offers no cash prize to the winner.

Instead, they really do just receive a bouquet of flowers, a cake stand, and a bit of fame.

Read the original article on Insider

