We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Once upon a time, a high-quality 65-inch TV would cost you $1,000 or more, but in 2022, it’s now possible to find a number of budget sets priced at $500 or less. But what is the very best 65-inch TV under $500 in 2022?

It’s a question that we’ve put a lot of thought into, and we’ve already updated this article several times in 2022 as new budget TVs are released.

Right now, SPY editors believe that the Hisense U6H 4K Smart TV is the best 65-inch TV under $500, and we tested a lot of TVs to come to that conclusion.

Previously, we’ve named the TCL 4-Series, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, and the Hisense A6H ULED TV as the winners in this category. However, as we approach the Black Friday shopping season, we’re seeing new doorbuster Black Friday TV deals , and so we’ve updated our product selection to make sure you’re getting the best possible TV for the money.

Keep reading to find out why the Hisense U6H is the best budget TV for the money in 2022.

Hisense U6H ULED 4K 65-Inch Smart TV (2022 Model)

SPY’s product reviewers have been consistently impressed with Hisense’s 2022 line of TVs, particularly the U6H and U8H models. This TV was a winner in the SPY Smart Home Awards, and thanks to a new price drop, it’s now the best 65-inch TV under $500 in 2022.

Pros

Impressive brightness

Great 4K upscaling; excellent colors and contrast

Four HDMI inputs

Intuitive smart TV platform by Google TV

Supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Cons

Only 60Hz refresh rate

Clunky remote

Why You Should Buy the Hisense 65-inch U6H

SPY testing the Hisense 65U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 65-Inch Smart Google TV.

To find the best 65-inch TVs of the year , the SPY team has tested and reviewed a lot of TVs. In addition to breaking down the best TVs in every size category, we’ve also been reviewing the latest premium OLED TVs from brands like Samsung and LG.

And in our search for the best 65-inch TV under $500, we’ve tested the new lineup from Hisense, which has won high marks from SPY product reviewers.

In our full Hisense U6H 4k Smart TV review , we said that this is a “budget TV that goes way above and beyond,” and we still think that’s the case. This TV has a lot of premium features, and Hisense has proven that you don’t have to sacrifice performance when shopping for affordable flat-screen TVs.

This TV offers surprisingly strong illumination and color quality for a sub-$500 TV. With the U6H, Hisense’s quantum dots and full array lighting work in perfect unison. Powerful backlighting also bolsters color and contrast. In terms of smart features, the TV is powered by the Google TV smart TV interface, and it’s an intuitive and easy-to-use system.

Is There a Catch?

Testing the Hisense U6H smart TV interface by Google TV.

For around $500 or less, the Hisense 65-inch U6H is a solid buy, but is there something you’re not getting for such a low price? Yes, but don’t that let deter you. Even the most expensive, high-performance TVs on the market today come with their short lists of cons and other issues, so a few bumps along the road isn’t exclusive to lesser-priced models.

In terms of the U6H, this TV doesn’t feature a 120hz refresh rate, and as with all budget TV models, the sound quality could be stronger. You’ll need to spend $750 or more if you’re looking for premium sound, and you’ll need to spend $1,000 or more if you’re looking for premium display technology such as OLED.

However, unlike most budget TVs, including the cheaper Hisense A6H, this TV does come with HDMI 2.1 inputs, making it great for next-gen consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Also Consider: Hisense 65-inch A6H

Previously, we named the Hisense A6H the best 65-inch TV under $500, and it’s still a worthwhile option to consider. You’ll be sacrificing those HDMI 2.1 inputs and Quantum Dot technology, but if you want to pay closer to $400, this is still a great budget buy in 2022.

Hisense 65-inch A6H TV

Also Consider: Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series

Typically, the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series is on sale for around $500, and when it is, the TV gets top honors from Spy.com.

The Omni Series is simply fantastic all-around, from its arresting 4K picture and HDR performance to the phenomenal Fire TV platform that gets you access to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. The Omni Series is also built around Amazon’s incredible voice assistant, Alexa, allowing you to launch apps, adjust volume, and more using only voice commands. Better yet, you can control your entire Alexa smart home when the TV is turned off!

And while there’s only one HDMI 2.1 input, that’s enough for one next-gen gaming console. Just keep in mind that you’re only getting 60Hz across all inputs and streamed content.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series

Another Choice: 65-inch F50 Series Smart Fire TV

Looking for a basic, no-frills smart TV under $500? Then you have to consider the Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV (NS-65F501NA22, 2021). This Insignia TV uses Amazon’s Fire TV smart interface (not to be confused with the new Fire TVs produced directly by Amazon itself), so no streaming stick is needed to access your favorite apps and streaming services. This QLED display can’t compete with the premium Samsung TVs using this display technology, but this model still provides a 4K resolution and smart features like an Alexa voice remote.

Buy: Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV

One More Choice: TCL 65-inch 4-Series Google TV

The TCL 6-Series is one of the best budget sets on the market, complete with powerful brightness, colors, contrast, and the incredible Google TV streaming platform. Normally, this set goes for well over $500, but it’s currently on sale for only $430 through Amazon! Google TV keeps an eye on all the shows and movies you watch the most, compiling recommendations onto the Home Screen that align with your viewing habits. There’s even built-in Google Assistant support, allowing you to control your Google smart home while the TV is on or off.

Buy: TCL 65-inch 4-Series Google TV $705.00