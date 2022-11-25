ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

By Timothy Beck Werth, John Velasco and Michael Bizzaco
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGGcO_0XQjmqHF00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Once upon a time, a high-quality 65-inch TV would cost you $1,000 or more, but in 2022, it’s now possible to find a number of budget sets priced at $500 or less. But what is the very best 65-inch TV under $500 in 2022?

It’s a question that we’ve put a lot of thought into, and we’ve already updated this article several times in 2022 as new budget TVs are released.

Right now, SPY editors believe that the Hisense U6H 4K Smart TV is the best 65-inch TV under $500, and we tested a lot of TVs to come to that conclusion.

Previously, we’ve named the TCL 4-Series, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, and the Hisense A6H ULED TV as the winners in this category. However, as we approach the Black Friday shopping season, we’re seeing new doorbuster Black Friday TV deals , and so we’ve updated our product selection to make sure you’re getting the best possible TV for the money.

Keep reading to find out why the Hisense U6H is the best budget TV for the money in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26U1eZ_0XQjmqHF00

SPY AWARD WINNER

Hisense U6H ULED 4K 65-Inch Smart TV (2022 Model)

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Check Prices at Walmart

Buy Now

SPY’s product reviewers have been consistently impressed with Hisense’s 2022 line of TVs, particularly the U6H and U8H models. This TV was a winner in the SPY Smart Home Awards, and thanks to a new price drop, it’s now the best 65-inch TV under $500 in 2022.

Pros

  • Impressive brightness
  • Great 4K upscaling; excellent colors and contrast
  • Four HDMI inputs
  • Intuitive smart TV platform by Google TV
  • Supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Cons

  • Only 60Hz refresh rate
  • Clunky remote

Buy: Hisense 65-inch U6H $479.85

Why You Should Buy the Hisense 65-inch U6H

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pYcu_0XQjmqHF00
SPY testing the Hisense 65U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 65-Inch Smart Google TV.

To find the best 65-inch TVs of the year , the SPY team has tested and reviewed a lot of TVs. In addition to breaking down the best TVs in every size category, we’ve also been reviewing the latest premium OLED TVs from brands like Samsung and LG.

And in our search for the best 65-inch TV under $500, we’ve tested the new lineup from Hisense, which has won high marks from SPY product reviewers.

In our full Hisense U6H 4k Smart TV review , we said that this is a “budget TV that goes way above and beyond,” and we still think that’s the case. This TV has a lot of premium features, and Hisense has proven that you don’t have to sacrifice performance when shopping for affordable flat-screen TVs.

This TV offers surprisingly strong illumination and color quality for a sub-$500 TV. With the U6H, Hisense’s quantum dots and full array lighting work in perfect unison. Powerful backlighting also bolsters color and contrast. In terms of smart features, the TV is powered by the Google TV smart TV interface, and it’s an intuitive and easy-to-use system.

Is There a Catch?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGYoe_0XQjmqHF00
Testing the Hisense U6H smart TV interface by Google TV.

For around $500 or less, the Hisense 65-inch U6H is a solid buy, but is there something you’re not getting for such a low price? Yes, but don’t that let deter you. Even the most expensive, high-performance TVs on the market today come with their short lists of cons and other issues, so a few bumps along the road isn’t exclusive to lesser-priced models.

In terms of the U6H, this TV doesn’t feature a 120hz refresh rate, and as with all budget TV models, the sound quality could be stronger. You’ll need to spend $750 or more if you’re looking for premium sound, and you’ll need to spend $1,000 or more if you’re looking for premium display technology such as OLED.

However, unlike most budget TVs, including the cheaper Hisense A6H, this TV does come with HDMI 2.1 inputs, making it great for next-gen consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Also Consider: Hisense 65-inch A6H

Previously, we named the Hisense A6H the best 65-inch TV under $500, and it’s still a worthwhile option to consider. You’ll be sacrificing those HDMI 2.1 inputs and Quantum Dot technology, but if you want to pay closer to $400, this is still a great budget buy in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TIRr_0XQjmqHF00

Buy: Hisense 65-inch A6H $479.85

Hisense 65-inch A6H TV

$499.99
$499.99

Buy Now

Also Consider: Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series

Typically, the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series is on sale for around $500, and when it is, the TV gets top honors from Spy.com.

The Omni Series is simply fantastic all-around, from its arresting 4K picture and HDR performance to the phenomenal Fire TV platform that gets you access to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. The Omni Series is also built around Amazon’s incredible voice assistant, Alexa, allowing you to launch apps, adjust volume, and more using only voice commands. Better yet, you can control your entire Alexa smart home when the TV is turned off!

And while there’s only one HDMI 2.1 input, that’s enough for one next-gen gaming console. Just keep in mind that you’re only getting 60Hz across all inputs and streamed content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuc6a_0XQjmqHF00

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series

$699.99 $699.99
Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series

$699.99 $699.99
Buy Now

Another Choice: 65-inch F50 Series Smart Fire TV

Looking for a basic, no-frills smart TV under $500? Then you have to consider the Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV (NS-65F501NA22, 2021). This Insignia TV uses Amazon’s Fire TV smart interface (not to be confused with the new Fire TVs produced directly by Amazon itself), so no streaming stick is needed to access your favorite apps and streaming services. This QLED display can’t compete with the premium Samsung TVs using this display technology, but this model still provides a 4K resolution and smart features like an Alexa voice remote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHIDd_0XQjmqHF00

Buy: Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV

One More Choice: TCL 65-inch 4-Series Google TV

The TCL 6-Series is one of the best budget sets on the market, complete with powerful brightness, colors, contrast, and the incredible Google TV streaming platform. Normally, this set goes for well over $500, but it’s currently on sale for only $430 through Amazon! Google TV keeps an eye on all the shows and movies you watch the most, compiling recommendations onto the Home Screen that align with your viewing habits. There’s even built-in Google Assistant support, allowing you to control your Google smart home while the TV is on or off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFmCq_0XQjmqHF00

Buy: TCL 65-inch 4-Series Google TV $705.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 11

Related
SPY

These 23 Hilarious Stocking Stuffers Will Catch Them Off Guard Christmas Morning

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While some people appreciate genuinely thoughtful gifts (and you can still buy this in addition), others only want one thing: side-splitting laughter. Whether you like to mess with your loved ones or are looking for the ultimate funny stocking stuffers for the prankster in your life, we’ve got your back with the best picks online from Amazon and Etsy. These stocking stuffers are affordable, sometimes practical, and a great lighthearted alternative to fancier gifts. Whether searching for the right present for a romantic...
SPY

10 Travel Tech Accessories My Flight Attendant Husband Says I Should Never Leave Home Without

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As an avid traveler, I can say that being away from home with a dead phone or on a long flight without entertainment is one of the worst feelings in the world. That’s why packing the best travel tech accessories in your carry-on is an imperative step when getting ready for any trip. I’ll be the first to admit that after packing my clothing and trying to stay organized before my trips, I’ve often forgotten to fully charge my devices or failed to...
SPY

3 Cyber Monday Deals That Sound Too Good To Be True — Apple Watches for $149?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Wait, you can buy iPads for under $300? And did you really say there are Apple Watches priced at just $149 for Cyber Monday? Yes, you read that right. We’ve even found one of our favorite 65-inch smart TVs marked down to the ridiculously low price of $228. We spend months preparing to cover Black Friday and Cyber Monday for SPY readers, and we want to make sure we’re digging up the very best savings. We’ve reviewed thousands upon thousands of discounts to bring you...
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now

Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
Digital Trends

This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last

The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
New York Post

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more

When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
CBS News

Cyber Monday TV deals: Walmart still has the lowest price on the Samsung 'The Frame' TV

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has the best deals on Samsung's "The Frame" TV for Cyber Monday. The CBS Essentials bestseller is deeply discounted...
ZDNet

Forget the iPad: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $149 for Black Friday

If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut. One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.
Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
TechRadar

Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off

We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy