All the new X-Men comics and collections from Marvel in 2022

With its numerous titles and ever-changing shipping schedule, it might help to have an updated list of new X-Men comic books and collections.

So you've come to the right place.

Every month Marvel Comics publishes a wide variety of X-Men series, limited series, specials, and collections gathering recent story arcs from the mutant corner of the Marvel Universe all in one volume. And in some cases, bringing back storylines that haven't been available in print for years.

So for more on all of Marvel's X-Men titles as well as everything else the publisher offers, check out our regularly updated list of new X-Men comics and Marvel's full monthly schedules through October.

Here's a week-by-week guide of all the new X-Men comics on their way.

Wednesday, August 3

Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 17

Wednesday, August 24

Wednesday, August 31

Wednesday, September 7

Wednesday, September 14

Wednesday, September 21

Wednesday, September 28

Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday, October 12

Wednesday, October 19

Wednesday, October 26

Wednesday, November 2

X-Men Red by Al Ewing Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Al Ewing and artists Stefano Caselli, Juann Cabal, and Andrés Genolet collects X-Men Red (2022) #1-5

Wednesday, November 9

Wednesday, November 16

Trials of X Vol. 2 trade paperback by writers Al Ewing, Leah Williams, and Benjamin Percy and artists Bob Quinn, Lucas Werneck, David Messina, and Adam Kubert collects Cable: Reloaded, X-Men: Trial of Magneto #3-5, and Wolverine (2020) #14

Wednesday, November 23

Marauders by Steve Orlando Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Steve Orlando and artists Creees Lee, Eleonora Carlini, and Andrea Broccardo collects Marauders Annual (2022) #1, Marauders (2022) #1-5, and Marvel’s Voices Pride (2021) #1 (Somnus Story)

Marauders by Steve Orlando Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Steve Orlando and artists Creees Lee, Eleonora Carlini, and Andrea Broccardo collects Marauders Annual (2022) #1, Marauders (2022) #1-5, and Marvel's Voices Pride (2021) #1 (Somnus Story)

Wolverine: Patch trade paperback by writer Larry Hama and artist Andrea Di Vito collects Wolverine: Patch #1-5

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War hardcover by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davila collects Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War (2022) #1-5

Wednesday, November 30

Knights of X trade paperback by writer Tini Howard and artist Bob Quinn collects Knights of X #1-5

One sale in December

Dark Web Alpha #1 by writer Zeb Wells and artist TBA

Wednesday, December 7

Immortal X-Men by Kieron Gillen Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck and Michele Bandini collects Immortal X-Men #1-5

Immortal X-Men by Kieron Gillen Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck and Michele Bandini collects Immortal X-Men #1-5

Inferno trade paperback by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Valerio Schiti, Stefano Caselli, and R.B. Silva collects Inferno (2021) #1-4

X-Men Epic Collection: The X-Cutioner's Song trade paperback by writers Scott Lobdell, Jim Lee, Fabian Nicieza, and Peter David and artists Whilce Portacio, Tom Raney, Rurik Tyler, Brandon Peterson, Jim Lee, Mark Texeira, Art Thibert, Andy Kubert, Jae Lee, and Greg Capullo collects Uncanny X-Men (1981) #289-296, X-Men (1991) #10-16, X-Factor (1986) #84-86. and X-Force (1991) #16-18

Wednesday, December 14

Wolverine by Benjamin Percy Vol. 4 trade paperback by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Adam Kubert, Federico Vicentini, and more collects Wolverine (2020) #20-25

Wolverine by Benjamin Percy Vol. 4 trade paperback by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Adam Kubert, Federico Vicentini, and more collects Wolverine (2020) #20-25

X-Men: The Animated Series – The Adaptations Omnibus hardcover by writer Ralph Macchio and artists Andrew Wildman, Chris Batista, Nick Napolitano, John Hebert, Scott Rosema, Paul Borges, Manny Clark, Ernie Stiner, Stefano Raffaele, Hector Collazo, Ben Herrera, and more collects X-Men Adventures (1992) #1-15, X-Men Adventures (1994) #1-13, and X-Men Adventures (1995) #1-13

Wednesday, December 21

Wolverine Omnibus Vol. 3 hardcover by writers Larry Hama, Peter David, Fabian Nicieza, D.G. Chichester, Tom Defalco, Howard Mackie, Jim Lee, John Byrne, Scott Lobdell, Richard Howell, Timothy Truman, and Rob Liefeld and artists Marc Silvestri, Larry Stroman, Jerry Decaire, Andy Kubert, Darick Robertson, John Buscema, John Romita Jr., Jim Lee, Richard Howell, Sam Kieth, Todd Fox, Jim Valentino, and Gene Colan collects Wolverine (1988) #31-59, Wolverine: Bloody Choices, Wolverine: Rahne of Terra, Ghost Rider/Wolverine/Punisher: Hearts of Darkness, X-Men (1991) #4-7, and Material From Marvel Fanfare (1982) #54-55, and Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #85-108

On sale Wednesday, January 4

House of M Omnibus hardcover by writers Brian Michael Bendis, Tom Peyer, Mark Waid, John Layman, Greg Pak, Fabian Nicieza, Reginald Hudlin, Chris Claremont, Daniel Way, Ed Brubaker, Peter David, Nunzio Defilippis, Christina Weir, Tony Bedard, David Hine, and more and artists Olivier Coipel, Salvador Larroca, Scot Eaton, Pat Lee, Adam Kubert, and more collects House of M (2005) #1-8, Spider-Man: House of M #1-5, Fantastic Four: House of M #1-3, Iron Man: House of M #1-3, New Thunderbolts #11, Black Panther (2005) #7, Uncanny X-Men (1981) #462-465, Wolverine (2003) #33-35, Captain America (2004) #10, Pulse #10, Cable & Deadpool #17, Incredible Hulk (2000) #83-87, New X-Men (2004) #16-19, Exiles (2001) #69-71, Mutopia X #1-5, Decimation: House of M — The Day After, Giant-Size Ms. Marvel #1, Secrets of The House of M, Pulse: House of M Special, House of M #1 Director’s Cut, House of M Sketchbook, and Material From Hulk: Broken Worlds #1

