All the new X-Men comics and collections from Marvel in 2022
With its numerous titles and ever-changing shipping schedule, it might help to have an updated list of new X-Men comic books and collections.
So you've come to the right place.
Every month Marvel Comics publishes a wide variety of X-Men series, limited series, specials, and collections gathering recent story arcs from the mutant corner of the Marvel Universe all in one volume. And in some cases, bringing back storylines that haven't been available in print for years.
So for more on all of Marvel's X-Men titles as well as everything else the publisher offers, check out our regularly updated list of new X-Men comics and Marvel's full monthly schedules through October.
- Marvel Comics August 2022 schedule
- Marvel Comics September 2022 schedule
- Marvel Comics October 2022 schedule
Here's a week-by-week guide of all the new X-Men comics on their way.
Wednesday, August 3
- Immortal X-Men #5 by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Michele Bandini
- Legion of X #4 by writer Si Spurrier and artist Jan Bazaldua
- X-Men Red #5 by writer Al Ewing and artist Stefano Caselli
- New Fantastic Four #3 (of 5) by writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson
- X-Men '92: House of XCII #3 (of 5) by writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin
- Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The X-Men Vol. 2 — Where Walks the Juggernaut trade paperback by writer Stan Lee and artists Jack Kirby and Werner Roth with Alex Toth collects X-Men (1963) #11-19
- Wolverine Epic Collection: Tooth and Claw trade paperback by writers Larry Hama, Jeph Loeb, Ralph Macchio, Scott Lobdell, Howard Mackie, Mark Jason, and more and artists Val Semeiks, Adam Kubert, Anthony Winn, Ed Mcguinness, Joe Madureira, Joe St. Pierre, John Paul Leon, Tomm Coker, and more collects Wolverine (1988) #101-109, #102.5 and Annual '96; Uncanny X-Men (1981) #332; Venom: Tooth And Claw #1-3; Logan: Path of the Warlord, and Logan: Shadow Society
- Generation X Epic Collection: Emplate's Revenge trade paperback collects Generation X #10 - #23, Generation X Annual '95 and '96, Generation X San Diego Preview, and material from Incredible Hulk Annual '97
Wednesday, August 10
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 (of 6) by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti
- X-Men Legends #1 by writer Roy Thomas and artist Dave Wachter
- Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1 by writer Jody Houser and artist Zé Carlos
Wednesday, August 17
- X-Men #13 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist C.F. Villa
- X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1 (of 2) by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Emilio Laiso
- A.X.E.: Death To The Mutants #1 (of 3) by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Guiu Vilanova
- New Mutants #28 by writer Vita Ayala and artists Jan Duursema and Rod Reis
- X-Force #30 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill
- Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila
- X-Men '92: House of XCII #4 (of 5) by writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin
Wednesday, August 24
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 (of 6) by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti
- Marauders #5 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Andrea Broccardo
- Wolverine: Patch #5 (of 5) by writer Larry Hama and artist Andrea Di Vito
- Reign of X Vol. 13 trade paperback by writers Gerry Duggan, Tini Howard, Vita Ayala, Benjamin Percy, and Al Ewing and artists Pepe Larraz, Alberto Foche, Alex Lins, Scot Eaton, and Valerio Schiti collects Planet-Size X-Men #1, X-Corp #2, New Mutants (2019) #19, Wolverine (2020) #13, and S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #6
- Wolverine: Black, White & Blood trade paperback by writer Gerry Duggan and various and artist Adam Kubert and various collects Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #1-4
Wednesday, August 31
- X-Force #31 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill
- X-Men #14 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist C.F. Villa
- Knights of X #5 by writer Tini Howard and artist Bob Quinn
- Gambit #2 (of 5 ) by writer Chris Claremont and artist Sid Kotian
- Deadpool: Bad Blood #4 by writers Rob Liefeld, Chris Sims, and Chad Bowers and artist Rob Liefeld
- Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila
- Devil's Reign: X-Men trade paperback by writer Gerry Duggan, Collin Kelly, and Jackson Lanzing and artists Phil Noto and Nico Leon collects Devil's Reign: X-Men #1-3 and Devil's Reign: Winter Soldier
- Wastelanders trade paperback by writer Steven S. DeKnight and various and artist Ibrahim Moustafa and various collects Wastelanders: Wolverine, Hawkeye, Star-Lord, Doom, and Black Widow.
Wednesday, September 7
- Immortal X-Men #6 by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Michele Bandini
- Marauders #6 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Andrea Broccardo
- A.X.E.: Death To The Mutants #2 (of 3) by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Guiu Vilanova
- New Fantastic Four #4 (of 5) by writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson
- X-Men & Moon Girl #1 by writer Mohale Mashigo and artist David Cutler
- New Mutants #29 by writer Danny Lore and artist Guillermo Sanna
- Wolverine #24 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Federico Vicentini
Wednesday, September 14
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day #4 (of 6) by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti
- X-Men Red #6 by writer Al Ewing and artist Stefano Caselli
- X-Men '92: House of XCII #5 (of 5) by writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin
- Midnight Suns #1 (of 5) by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria
- X-Factor by Peter David Omnibus Vol. 2 hardcover collects Madrox #1-5, X-Factor (2005) #1-20 and #21-24 (A Stories) and #25-39, X-Factor: The Quick and the Dead, X-Factor Special: Layla Miller, and She-Hulk (2005) #31
Wednesday, September 21
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day #5 (of 6) by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti
- Legion of X #5 by writer Si Spurrier and artist Jan Bazaldua
- X-Men Legends #2 by writer Roy Thomas and artist Dave Wachter
- X-Terminators #1 (of 5) by writer Leah Williams and artist Carlos Gómez
- New Mutants #30 by writers Vita Ayala and Alyssa Wong and artist Alex Lins and various
- X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #2 (of 2) by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Emilio Laiso
Wednesday, September 28
- X-Men #15 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Joshua Cassara
- Gambit #3 (of 5) by writer Chris Claremont and artist Sid Kotian
- Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila
- X-Men by Gerry Duggan Vol. 2 trade paperback by writer Gerry Duggan and artists Pepe Larraz & Javier Piña collects X-Men (2021) #7-12
- Reign of X Vol. 14 trade paperback by writers Leah Williams, David Baldeón, Si Spurrier, Vita Ayala, and Gerry Duggan and artists Bob Quinn, Paco Medina, Matteo Lolli, Pepe Larraz and more collects X-Factor (2020) #10, Way of X #3, Children of the Atom #6, Marauders (2019) #22, and X-Men (2021) #1
- X-Treme X-Men by Chris Claremont Omnibus collects Uncanny X-Men #389, X-Men #109, X-Treme X-Men #1-24, X-Treme X-Men Annual 2001, X-Treme X-Men: Savage Land #1-4, X-Treme X-Men: X-pose #1-2, and material from X-Men Unlimited #36
- Ultimate X-Men Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writer Mark Millar and various and artist Adam Kubert and various collects Ultimate X-Men (2001) #1-33 and #1/2 and Ultimate War #1-4
Wednesday, October 5
- A.X.E.: X-Men #1 by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Francesco Mobili
- A.X.E.: Death To The Mutants #3 (of 3) by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Guiu Vilanova
- X-Men Red #7 by writer Al Ewing and artist Madibek Musabekov
- Marauders #7 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Eleonora Carlini
- New Fantastic Four #5 (of 5) by writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson
- Sabretooth: The Adversary trade paperback by writer Victor Lavalle and artist Leonard Kirk collects Sabretooth (2022) #1-5
- Reign of X Vol. 16 trade paperback by writers Al Ewing, Leah Williams, and Benjamin Percy and artists Bob Quinn, Lucas Werneck, David Messina, and Adam Kubert collects Cable: Reloaded, X-Men: Trial of Magneto #3-5, and Wolverine (2020) #14
Wednesday, October 12
- Gambit #4 (of 5) by writer Chris Claremont and artist Sid Kotian
- Immortal X-Men #7 by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck
- X-Force #32 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill
- Legion of X #6 by writer Si Spurrier and artist Rafael Pimentel
- Wolverine #25 by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Adam Kubert, Andrea Di Vito, and various
- X-Cellent: New Blood, New World trade paperback by writer Peter Milligan and artist Michael Allred collections Giant-Size X-Statix #1 and X-Cellent #1-5
- Wolverine Epic Collection: Back To Basics by writers Archie Goodwin, Peter David, Jo Duffy, and Walter Simonson and artists John Byrne, Gene Colan, John Buscema, Klaus Janson, Barry Kitson, Bill Jaaska, Howard Chaykin, and Mike Mignola collects Wolverine (1988) #17-30, Wolverine/Nick Fury: The Scorpio Connection, and Wolverine: The Jungle Adventure
- Excalibur by Tini Howard Volume 2 hardcover collects Excalibur (2019) #16-26
Wednesday, October 19
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day #6 (of 6) by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti
- X-Men #16 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Joshua Cassara
- X-Force #33 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Christopher Allen
- Midnight Suns #2 (of 5) by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria
- Trials of X Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Leah Williams and various and artist Lucas Werneck and various collects X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1-2, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #7, New Mutants (2019) #20-21, and Marauders (2019) #23
- Illuminati trade paperback by writers Brian Michael Bendis and Brian Reed and artists Alex Maleev and Jim Cheung collects New Avengers: Illuminati (2006) #1 and New Avengers: Illuminati (2007) #1-5
Wednesday, October 26
- New Mutants #31 by writer Charlie Jane Anders and artists Alberto Alburquerque and Ro Stein
- Wolverine #26 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Juan Jose Ryp
- X-Men Legends #3 by writer Ann Nocenti and artist Javier Pina
- X-Terminators #2 (of 5) by writer Leah Williams and artist Carlos Gómez
- Avengers vs. X-Men Omnibus hardcover collects Avengers vs. X-Men #10=12, AvX: Vs. #1-6, Avengers vs. X-Men: Infinite #1, #6 , and #10; Avengers Academy #29-33; Secret Avengers #26-28; Avengers (2010) #25-30; New Avengers (2010 #24-30; X-Men Legacy (2008) #266-270; Wolverine & the X-Men (2011) #9-16 and #18; AvX: Consequences #1-5; Uncanny X-Men (2011) #11-20; A-Babies vs. X-Babies #1, and material from Point One #1
- Wolverine: Origin Deluxe Edition trade paperback by writers Paul Jenkins, Joe Quesada, and Bill Jemas and artist Andy Kubert collects Wolverine: The Origin #1-6
- Hellions by Zeb Wells hardcover collects #1-18
- Deadpool Epic Collection: Mission Improbable trade paperback by writer Larry Hama and various and artist Adam Pollina and various collects Wolverine (1988) #88, X-Force (1991) #47, and #56, Deadpool (1997) #1-9 and #1, Daredevil/Deadpool Annual '97 and material from Wolverine Annual '95
Wednesday, November 2
- X-Men Red by Al Ewing Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Al Ewing and artists Stefano Caselli, Juann Cabal, and Andrés Genolet collects X-Men Red (2022) #1-5
Wednesday, November 9
- X-Men Legends #4 by writer Ann Nocenti and artist Javier Pina
- Marauders by Gerry Duggan Volume 2 hardcover by writer Gerry Duggan and artists Stefano Caselli and various collects Marauders #16-20 and #22 -27, and King in Black: Marauders
- New Mutants by Vita Ayala Vol. 3 trade paperback by writer Vita Ayala and artist Rod Reis collects New Mutants (2019) #25-28
- X-Men: First Class Road Trips trade paperback by writer Jeff Parker and artist Roger Cruz and various collects X-Men: First Class (2007) #1-9
Wednesday, November 16
- Trials of X Vol. 2 trade paperback by writers Al Ewing, Leah Williams, and Benjamin Percy and artists Bob Quinn, Lucas Werneck, David Messina, and Adam Kubert collects Cable: Reloaded, X-Men: Trial of Magneto #3-5, and Wolverine (2020) #14
Wednesday, November 23
- Marauders by Steve Orlando Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Steve Orlando and artists Creees Lee, Eleonora Carlini, and Andrea Broccardo collects Marauders Annual (2022) #1, Marauders (2022) #1-5, and Marvel’s Voices Pride (2021) #1 (Somnus Story)
- Wolverine: Patch trade paperback by writer Larry Hama and artist Andrea Di Vito collects Wolverine: Patch #1-5
- Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War hardcover by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davila collects Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War (2022) #1-5
Wednesday, November 30
- Knights of X trade paperback by writer Tini Howard and artist Bob Quinn collects Knights of X #1-5
One sale in December
- Dark Web Alpha #1 by writer Zeb Wells and artist TBA
Wednesday, December 7
- Immortal X-Men by Kieron Gillen Vol. 1 trade paperback by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck and Michele Bandini collects Immortal X-Men #1-5
- Inferno trade paperback by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Valerio Schiti, Stefano Caselli, and R.B. Silva collects Inferno (2021) #1-4
- X-Men Epic Collection: The X-Cutioner's Song trade paperback by writers Scott Lobdell, Jim Lee, Fabian Nicieza, and Peter David and artists Whilce Portacio, Tom Raney, Rurik Tyler, Brandon Peterson, Jim Lee, Mark Texeira, Art Thibert, Andy Kubert, Jae Lee, and Greg Capullo collects Uncanny X-Men (1981) #289-296, X-Men (1991) #10-16, X-Factor (1986) #84-86. and X-Force (1991) #16-18
Wednesday, December 14
- Wolverine by Benjamin Percy Vol. 4 trade paperback by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Adam Kubert, Federico Vicentini, and more collects Wolverine (2020) #20-25
- X-Men: The Animated Series – The Adaptations Omnibus hardcover by writer Ralph Macchio and artists Andrew Wildman, Chris Batista, Nick Napolitano, John Hebert, Scott Rosema, Paul Borges, Manny Clark, Ernie Stiner, Stefano Raffaele, Hector Collazo, Ben Herrera, and more collects X-Men Adventures (1992) #1-15, X-Men Adventures (1994) #1-13, and X-Men Adventures (1995) #1-13
Wednesday, December 21
- Wolverine Omnibus Vol. 3 hardcover by writers Larry Hama, Peter David, Fabian Nicieza, D.G. Chichester, Tom Defalco, Howard Mackie, Jim Lee, John Byrne, Scott Lobdell, Richard Howell, Timothy Truman, and Rob Liefeld and artists Marc Silvestri, Larry Stroman, Jerry Decaire, Andy Kubert, Darick Robertson, John Buscema, John Romita Jr., Jim Lee, Richard Howell, Sam Kieth, Todd Fox, Jim Valentino, and Gene Colan collects Wolverine (1988) #31-59, Wolverine: Bloody Choices, Wolverine: Rahne of Terra, Ghost Rider/Wolverine/Punisher: Hearts of Darkness, X-Men (1991) #4-7, and Material From Marvel Fanfare (1982) #54-55, and Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #85-108
On sale Wednesday, January 4
- House of M Omnibus hardcover by writers Brian Michael Bendis, Tom Peyer, Mark Waid, John Layman, Greg Pak, Fabian Nicieza, Reginald Hudlin, Chris Claremont, Daniel Way, Ed Brubaker, Peter David, Nunzio Defilippis, Christina Weir, Tony Bedard, David Hine, and more and artists Olivier Coipel, Salvador Larroca, Scot Eaton, Pat Lee, Adam Kubert, and more collects House of M (2005) #1-8, Spider-Man: House of M #1-5, Fantastic Four: House of M #1-3, Iron Man: House of M #1-3, New Thunderbolts #11, Black Panther (2005) #7, Uncanny X-Men (1981) #462-465, Wolverine (2003) #33-35, Captain America (2004) #10, Pulse #10, Cable & Deadpool #17, Incredible Hulk (2000) #83-87, New X-Men (2004) #16-19, Exiles (2001) #69-71, Mutopia X #1-5, Decimation: House of M — The Day After, Giant-Size Ms. Marvel #1, Secrets of The House of M, Pulse: House of M Special, House of M #1 Director’s Cut, House of M Sketchbook, and Material From Hulk: Broken Worlds #1
