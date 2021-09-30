Make Quick Work of Cleaning Up Fallen Leaves With the Best Leaf Vacuums

Fall, for all its beauty, can be a real pain if you have a yard. All those leaves are certainly gorgeous to look at but decidedly less so if they’re covering your yard and subsequently preventing your grass from growing. So, what’s the best way to clear leaves ? Sure, you can use a blower to push them into piles, but you still have to collect the piles and dispose of them one way or another. And, cleaning them up using a leaf rake or your hands can take a long time and a lot of effort. This is why investing in one of the best leaf vacuums can be a huge time saver.

What Is a Leaf Vacuum Used For?

Like leaf blowers , a leaf vacuum is a handy tool for clearing up fallen leaves in your yard. Where a leaf blower can be used to clear space by directing leaves into a pile, a leaf vacuum can be used to pick them up and collect them. This means you can avoid the potentially pain-causing inconvenience of having to bend down to remove your leaf piles, as the alternative leaf-rake-and-glove combination would require.

How To Choose the Right Leaf Vacuum For You

Leaf vacuums suck up leaves into a bag, which can either be reusable or disposable depending on the model. This makes collecting and disposing of leaves and other debris even easier. Additionally, the best leaf vacuums can also be used as leaf blowers and offer further functionality in the form of mulching. Mulching reduces the size of the leaves that pass through the device to save space.

When it comes to choosing the right leaf vacuum for your needs, there are several factors to take into account. Here are some of the most important factors to consider:

Size – Leaf vacuums come in a range of sizes. A lot of this difference relates to their power, collecting bag size and overall comfort afforded. When choosing the right one for you, consider where you want to store it, how big your garden is and how many leaves you’ll be picking up.

Weight – If you’re going to be carrying around a tool for hours at a time, it’s worth thinking about how heavy it is. For smaller yards, lightweight devices will likely suffice, but for bigger yards with lots of trees, you’ll need bigger collecting bags and, therefore, a bigger and heavier device.

Functionality – Less something to be concerned about and more something to know, leaf vacuums are more often leaf blowers first and then leaf vacuums as a secondary function. If you already own a leaf blower, double-check that it doesn’t have an unknown-to-you leaf vacuuming function.

Accessories – When choosing your leaf vacuum, remember many devices require additional accessories to function. Sometimes these are not included. Whether it’s a battery, extension cable or leaf-collecting bag, ensure you know what you need and what you’re getting before you click the “buy” button, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

Corded/Cordless – Deciding between a corded or cordless device usually comes down to accessibility. For remote areas, it may not be feasible to use a corded device, especially if you don’t have a long enough power cord or a nearby power socket. However, the main advantage of a corded device is that you’ll never be found waiting for a battery to charge before you can get your chores completed.

Additionally, two common statistics which often accompany leaf vacuums and blowers are the mulch ratio and airspeed and volume. It’s worth having at least a basic understanding of these values before choosing your device.

What Is a Mulch Ratio?

When choosing leaf vacuum and blower devices, you’ll find a mulch ratio in the product description. This is the ratio by which your leaves, debris and anything else passing through the device will be reduced. For example, a 10:1 ratio will result in leaves that are one-tenth of their original size. This is a handy feature when you’re tight for leaf collecting space or want to compost the mulch afterward.

What Is Air Speed/Volume?

Another commonly stated value in vacuum and blower information is the device’s max airspeed, measured in mph, and cubic feet per minute output stated in CFM. In general, the greater each of these values is, the more powerful the device will be. However, this is not always the case.

All of our selections are electric, which means you don’t need to worry about getting gas to fill it up or bother with extra weight. Instead, get an extension cord or charge a battery pack, and you’ll be set. Here are 16 of the best leaf vacuums to help you clean up your yard in no time and get back to enjoying the beauty, rather than the beast, of autumn.

1. Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower Vac

The Toro 51618 Super Leaf Vacuum comes backed by over 4,000 five-star ratings from happy Amazon users. For your convenience, the device is available in a range of power levels, from 160 to 250 mph, depending on your specific needs. The corded device includes a metal impeller which improves the blowing and mulching performance of the device. Additionally, you can choose from a number of different accessory packages. The basic level includes a vacuum tube, a bottom-zip bag, a power insert, a concentrator nozzle and a cord storage hook. However, it’s simple to add an extension cord (required for use), a gutter cleaning kit or a more advanced leaf collection system, should any of those additions suit the task at hand.



2. LawnMaster BV1210 1201 Electric Blower

At under $75, the LawnMaster BV1210 1201 Electric Blower and Vacuum is a handy option for those on a budget. The three-in-one device consists of a blower, mulcher and vacuum, meaning you’ll be able to take care of multiple jobs with just one device. This corded, electric tool is available in either red or black and also comes with a 14:1 or a 16:1 mulch ratio, depending on your mulching preference. Speed-wise, the device is capable of air speeds up to 240 mph, offers a 380 CFM, while the included 14-gallon, heavy-duty collection bag lengthens the time between emptying and minimizes the amount of dust that escapes into the air.



3. Toolman Electric Compact Leaf Blower Sweeper Vacuum Cleaner

The Toolman Corded Electric Compact Leaf Blower and Vacuum Cleaner is a solid option for smaller, less leaf-dense yards. The compact and lightweight design is easier to store and less strenuous to use while allowing you to blow and vacuum leaves as desired. It’s compact, portable, and has a po werful 10A 1200W 6 speed motor that provides up to 250MPH airspeed.



4. Black+Decker BEBL700 Power Boost Leaf Vacuum

With its easy-to-wear backpack, its power-boost button for faster retrieval and the option to switch between blower and vacuum, the Black+Decker BEBL7000 is a powerful workhorse that will deal with your leaves in no time. With an output of 250 mph and a 400 CFM, you’ll enjoy constant power and consistent performance during use. Additionally, instead of a zipper bag, the roll-top makes the backpack attachment even easier to empty when you’re done. Plus, given its $84 price tag, this device is a fantastic value.



5. Sun Joe SBJ603E Blower/Vacuum

Lightweight and user-friendly, this Sun Joe SBJ603E Blower and Vacuum will help you get through those leaves quickly. It offers an impressive 17:1 reduction ratio to shred leaves to 1/17th of their original size and make the most of the space inside the 12-gallon bag, letting you pick up plenty of piles with less emptying. The instant-start electric motor is quiet while still managing to boast an impressive output thanks to its corded power supply. When blowing, you’ll also be able to choose between six different wind speeds up to 240 mph at the highest setting.



6. Costway 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Vacuum

At only seven pounds, the Costway 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Vacuum is ideal for those who don’t want to lug around a hefty device but still want to take care of the leaves in their yard. The high-powered motor makes quick work of any mess, and the high-impact impeller has a 10:1 ratio to help further break down the leaves and debris you collect. Additionally, the ergonomic handle and wheeled chute make cleaning more comfortable and simple.



7. WORX WG512 3-in-1 Leaf Vacuum

With just a simple turn of a dial, the WORX WG512 3-in-1 Leaf Vacuum can go from a vacuum to a mulcher to a blower for you to help tackle all of your yard needs. The 600 CFM tube provides a high-capacity air volume to really grab those leaves out of your blades of grass. There’s also the option to a more expensive option that includes a collapsible bag and topper to make cleaning even easier. Furthermore, the included bag can be quickly detached for fast cleaning.



8. KIMO 20V Cordless Leaf Blower

With over 2,500 five-star ratings from happy Amazon users, you can trust the KIMO 20V Cordless Leaf Blower is going to work for you, too. At only 2.2 pounds, this two-in-one device is incredibly lightweight. However, for its size, it boasts impressive power, capable of speeds up to 150 mph. The blower and vacuum combo is also versatile, being able to do more than just manage leaves. It can blow snow and suck up dust, too. In addition, the included 20-volt battery offers up to 40 minutes of use per single, full charge.



9. Greenworks Electric Leaf Blower/Vacuum

The Greenworks Electric Leaf Blower/Vacuum is a corded device that offers a user-friendly experience for clearing your yard. The device comes in two different sizes. One is capable of 230 mph and 375 CFM; the other can yield 270 mph and 400 CFM. The design includes a high-impact mulching blade, features a two-speed control and comes with a vacuum head, blower head and durable collection bag. Additionally, the device is covered by a four-year warranty.



10. Einhell PXC Brushless Leaf Vacuum

The Einhell PXC Brushless Leaf Vacuum is a user-friendly device that feels comfortable in hand thanks to the large, ergonomic handle and supportive and adjustable secondary handle. The accompanying collection bag features a dedicated window to let you see how full the bag is, while a harness helps to evenly distribute the weight on your shoulders and back, making this vacuum more comfortable during prolonged use. Handily, the chute sports supporting wheels in case your energy fades. One thing to note, the device runs on two 18-volt batteries which are not included with the purchase.



11. Ryobi Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher

With its impressively sized bag and cordless functionality, the Ryobi Cordless Leaf Vacuum provides the same amount of power you’d anticipate from a gas blower but without the weight or the need for constant refueling. The variable speed dial lets you scale its power when a situation requires a little extra oomph, while the chute features fixed wheels for added assistance when you’re sucking up leaves. Furthermore, the included shredder makes quick work of leaves and debris to let you maximize space inside the collection bag.



12. BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower & Leaf Vacuum

The BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower & Leaf Vacuum is another well-reviewed device that can do it all. The three-in-one design lets you choose from vacuuming, blowing and mulching, too. The high-impact metal fan delivers an impressive 16:1 mulching ratio to ensure you make the most of the bag you’re filling, whether that’s the reusable one or either of the two included disposable options. When blowing, you can choose airspeeds up to 250 mph while also enjoying 50% less noise production than the devices’ predecessors.



13. BLACK+DECKER LSWV36 Lithium Blower/Vacuum

The BLACK+DECKER LSWV36 Lithium Blower/Vacuum provides the freedom to go where the leaves are. The device uses a 40-volt battery, which fully charges in as little as one hour, to let you target leaves without worrying about a limiting power cord. The device weighs a comfortable 5.2 pounds, includes an easy on/off switch and offers a 6:1 mulching ratio. The blowing attachment also includes a built-in scraper that lets you remove stubborn grass, leaves and dirt from surfaces. In addition, you’ll be able to choose between multiple airspeeds, up to 120 mph, using the variable speed control.

14. Toro 51621 UltraPlus Leaf Blower/Vacuum

The Toro 51621 UltraPlus Leaf Blower and Vacuum comes in a two-piece combo to fulfill all your leaf clearing needs. In addition to the Toro 51621 UltraPlus Leaf Blower and Vacuum, you’ll receive the Worx LeafPro Universal Leaf Collection System. Each product comes with over 2,000 five-star ratings, ensuring you can trust in their ability to get the job done. The Toro blower and vacuum has the ability to produce 250 mph air as well as 350 CFM in the blow mode and 410 CFM in the vacuum mode. The device comes supplied with a vacuum tube, a bottom-zip bag, a cord storage hook, a shred-all shred ring and a time-saving oscillating tube.



15. WORX WG509 TRIVAC Electric Blower/Vacuum

With a mulching ratio of 18:1, the WORX WG509 TRIVAC Electric Blower/Vacuum ensures no space goes unwasted inside your collecting bag. This impressively reviewed device comes with over 2,500 five-star ratings and lets you choose between blowing and vacuuming with the simple flick of a switch. The smart design also allows you to change the airspeed for the job at hand, with steps between 80 and 210 mph available. At 11 pounds, the vacuum may not be the lightest device on our list, but its user-friendly construction makes it a popular option nonetheless. Plus, for added convenience, you can purchase a 26-gallon waste bag for easier yard cleanups.



16. Greenworks Variable Speed Cordless Leaf Vacuum

Thanks to its cordless ability, the Greenworks Variable Speed Cordless Leaf Vacuum makes sucking up pesky leaves from your lawn easier than ever. The design includes a cushioned grip for better comfort and features a 40-volt, lithium-ion battery. When fully charged, this battery provides up to two hours of continuous use, which is convenient for tackling any small-to-medium-sized yards. Plus, this is one tool you can use to blow as well as vacuum. It offers speeds up to 185 mph and covers 340 CFM.



