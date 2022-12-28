ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Yardbarker

Colts to stick with Nick Foles at QB against Giants

Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts against the New York Giants in Week 17, despite a less-than-stellar performance Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters. Foles made his first start of the season Monday and was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Titans make 2 interesting quarterback moves ahead of Week 17

The Tennessee Titans have made two notable moves at the quarterback position ahead of Week 17. The Titans on Thursday placed Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve because of his ankle injury. Being placed on IR means a player is out for four weeks, so Tannehill is now ineligible to play for the final two weeks... The post Titans make 2 interesting quarterback moves ahead of Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart — Week 17 at Packers

Here’s the Vikings Depth Chart — Week 17 at Packers, with Sunday’s game three days away. The Minnesota Vikings are three-point underdogs on the road this weekend at the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota clinched the NFC North two weeks ago after a for-the-ages comeback versus the Indianapolis Colts. Green Bay is 7-8, needing two wins against the Vikings and Lions, plus a Washington Commanders loss to reach the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
