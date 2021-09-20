NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Check-in here throughout the year for the NFL games today full weekly schedule. Including links to Sportsnaut’s season forecasts for all 32 teams, and much more on the road to the NFL’s grand finale, Super Bowl LVI, on February 13, 2022.

NFL games today: Monday, September 20 (Week 2)

The Green Bay Packers look to rebound after an ugly Week 1 loss when they host the hapless Detroit Lions Monday night to wrap up Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Game Time (ET) TV Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

NFL Week 3

Thursday, September 23

Game Time (ET) TV Panthers @ Texans (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN

NFL Daily Fantasy picks (Week 3)

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

QB, New York Giants Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

RB, Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

RB, Minnesota Vikings Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

WR, Buffalo Bills Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

WR, Kansas City Chiefs Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

TE, New England Patriots Carolina Panthers D/ST

Sunday, September 26

Game Time (ET) TV Chargers @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS Bears @ Browns 1:00 PM FOX Saints @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Washington @ Bills 1:00 PM FOX Cardinals @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX Colts @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS Ravens @ Lions 1:00 PM CBS Bengals @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Falcons @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX Jets @ Broncos 4:05 PM CBS Dolphins @ Raiders 4:05 PM CBS Buccaneers @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX Seahawks @ Vikings 4:25 PM FOX Packers @ 49ers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC

Monday, September 27

Game Time (ET) TV Eagles @ Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

*TNF = Thursday Night Football

*SNF = Sunday Night Football

*MNF = Monday Night Football

When is the NFL trade deadline?

All 32 NFL teams must have trades finalized by 4 PM EST on Nov. 2. After the deadline passes, trades involving players can’t be made until the new 2022 NFL league year begins on March 15 at 4 PM EST.

Key dates for NFL playoffs

January 15-16: Wild Card Weekend games

January 22-23: Divisional Round games

January 30: AFC and NFC Championship Games

February 13: Super Bowl LVI

NFL Week 1 results

Thursday, September 9

Game Time (ET) TV/Streaming Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 29 8:20 PM NBC/Peacock

Sunday, September 12

Monday, September 13

Game Time (ET) TV Raiders 33, Ravens 27 (OT) 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC

NFL Week 2 results

Thursday, September 16

Game Time (ET) TV Washington 30, Giants 29 8:20 PM NFLN

Sunday, September 19

