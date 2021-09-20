CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlKbf_0XQ56XkA00

Check-in here throughout the year for the NFL games today full weekly schedule. Including links to Sportsnaut’s season forecasts for all 32 teams, and much more on the road to the NFL’s grand finale, Super Bowl LVI, on February 13, 2022.

NFL games today: Monday, September 20 (Week 2)

The Green Bay Packers look to rebound after an ugly Week 1 loss when they host the hapless Detroit Lions Monday night to wrap up Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Game Time (ET) TV
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6Qai_0XQ56XkA00
Also Read:

NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVI start time, channel, date, and the halftime show

Team by Team NFL Schedule

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuChD_0XQ56XkA00
Also Read:
Predicting the fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for NFL Week 2

NFL Week 3

Thursday, September 23

Game Time (ET) TV
Panthers @ Texans (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN

NFL Daily Fantasy picks (Week 3)

  • Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
  • Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
  • Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
  • Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
  • Carolina Panthers D/ST

Best NFL bets today (Week 3 Coming Soon)

Sunday, September 26

Game Time (ET) TV
Chargers @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
Bears @ Browns 1:00 PM FOX
Saints @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX
Washington @ Bills 1:00 PM FOX
Cardinals @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
Colts @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS
Ravens @ Lions 1:00 PM CBS
Bengals @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
Falcons @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX
Jets @ Broncos 4:05 PM CBS
Dolphins @ Raiders 4:05 PM CBS
Buccaneers @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX
Seahawks @ Vikings 4:25 PM FOX
Packers @ 49ers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC

Monday, September 27

Game Time (ET) TV
Eagles @ Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
  • *TNF = Thursday Night Football
  • *SNF = Sunday Night Football
  • *MNF = Monday Night Football

When is the NFL trade deadline?

All 32 NFL teams must have trades finalized by 4 PM EST on Nov. 2. After the deadline passes, trades involving players can’t be made until the new 2022 NFL league year begins on March 15 at 4 PM EST.

Key dates for NFL playoffs

  • January 15-16: Wild Card Weekend games
  • January 22-23: Divisional Round games
  • January 30: AFC and NFC Championship Games

NFL Week 1 results

Thursday, September 9

Game Time (ET) TV/Streaming
Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 29 8:20 PM NBC/Peacock

Sunday, September 12

Game Time (ET) TV
Texans 37, Jaguars 21 1:00 PM CBS
Steelers 23, Bills 16 1:00 PM CBS
Panthers 19, Jets 14 1:00 PM CBS
Eagles 32, Falcons 6 1:00 PM FOX
Seahawks 28, Colts 16 1:00 PM FOX
Chargers 20, Washington Football Team 16 1:00 PM CBS
Cardinals 38, Titans 13 1:00 PM CBS
49ers 41, Lions 33 1:00 PM FOX
Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT) 1:00 PM FOX
Chiefs 33, Browns 29 4:25 PM CBS
Dolphins 17, Patriots 16 4:25 PM CBS
Saints 38, Packers 3 4:25 PM FOX
Broncos 27, Giants 13 4:25 PM FOX
Rams 34, Bears 14 8:20 PM NBC

Monday, September 13

Game Time (ET) TV
Raiders 33, Ravens 27 (OT) 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC

NFL Week 2 results

Thursday, September 16

Game Time (ET) TV
Washington 30, Giants 29 8:20 PM NFLN

Sunday, September 19

Game Time (ET) TV
Rams 27, Colts 24 1:00 PM FOX
Patriots 25, Jets 6 1:00 PM CBS
Bears 20, Bengals 17 1:00 PM FOX
49ers 17, Eagles 11 1:00 PM FOX
Raiders 26, Steelers 17 1:00 PM FOX
Browns 31, Texans 21 1:00 PM CBS
Panthers 26, Saints 7 1:00 PM FOX
Bills 35, Dolphins 0 1:00 PM CBS
Broncos 23, Jaguars 13 1:00 PM CBS
Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25 4:05 PM FOX
Cardinals 34, Vikings 33 4:05 PM FOX
Cowboys 20, Chargers 17 4:25 PM CBS
Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT) 4:25 PM CBS
Ravens 36, Chiefs 35 8:20 PM NBC

More must-reads:

Comments / 21

Related
thecomeback.com

This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Jets#Nfl Season#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Mnf#Miami Dolphins#New England Patriots#Afc North Baltimore#Cincinnati Bengals#Cleveland Browns#Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc South Houston Texans#Indianapolis Colts#Afc West Denver Broncos#Kansas City Chiefs#Las Vegas Raiders#Los Angeles Chargers#Nfc East#Cowboys
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Release Former Star College Wide Receiver

Wide receiver and former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars today, per reports. Treadwell, who was the No. 23 overall pick out of Ole Miss back in 2016, lasted four seasons in Minnesota but failed to make a major impact. He spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, catching six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns in five games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
thespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Reached Out To Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions were dealt a massive blow to their secondary in Week 1, as second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah, last year’s No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t really lived up to his potential in the NFL yet. The Lions were hopeful that he’d be able to show the rest of the league what he can do this fall. Obviously, his Achilles injury has derailed those plans.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy