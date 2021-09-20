NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets
Check-in here throughout the year for the NFL games today full weekly schedule. Including links to Sportsnaut’s season forecasts for all 32 teams, and much more on the road to the NFL’s grand finale, Super Bowl LVI, on February 13, 2022.
NFL games today: Monday, September 20 (Week 2)
The Green Bay Packers look to rebound after an ugly Week 1 loss when they host the hapless Detroit Lions Monday night to wrap up Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
Predicting the fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for NFL Week 2
NFL Week 3
Thursday, September 23
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Panthers @ Texans (TNF)
|8:20 PM
|NFLN
NFL Daily Fantasy picks (Week 3)
- Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
- Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
- Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
- Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
- Carolina Panthers D/ST
Best NFL bets today (Week 3 Coming Soon)
Sunday, September 26
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Chargers @ Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bears @ Browns
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Saints @ Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Washington @ Bills
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Cardinals @ Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Colts @ Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Ravens @ Lions
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bengals @ Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Falcons @ Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Jets @ Broncos
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Dolphins @ Raiders
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Buccaneers @ Rams
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Seahawks @ Vikings
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Packers @ 49ers (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
Monday, September 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Eagles @ Cowboys (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- *TNF = Thursday Night Football
- *SNF = Sunday Night Football
- *MNF = Monday Night Football
When is the NFL trade deadline?
All 32 NFL teams must have trades finalized by 4 PM EST on Nov. 2. After the deadline passes, trades involving players can’t be made until the new 2022 NFL league year begins on March 15 at 4 PM EST.
Key dates for NFL playoffs
- January 15-16: Wild Card Weekend games
- January 22-23: Divisional Round games
- January 30: AFC and NFC Championship Games
- February 13: Super Bowl LVI
NFL Week 1 results
Thursday, September 9
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 29
|8:20 PM
|NBC/Peacock
Sunday, September 12
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Texans 37, Jaguars 21
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Steelers 23, Bills 16
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Panthers 19, Jets 14
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Eagles 32, Falcons 6
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Seahawks 28, Colts 16
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Chargers 20, Washington Football Team 16
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Cardinals 38, Titans 13
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|49ers 41, Lions 33
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Chiefs 33, Browns 29
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Dolphins 17, Patriots 16
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Saints 38, Packers 3
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Broncos 27, Giants 13
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Rams 34, Bears 14
|8:20 PM
|NBC
Monday, September 13
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Raiders 33, Ravens 27 (OT)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN, ABC
NFL Week 2 results
Thursday, September 16
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Washington 30, Giants 29
|8:20 PM
|NFLN
Sunday, September 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Rams 27, Colts 24
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Patriots 25, Jets 6
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bears 20, Bengals 17
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|49ers 17, Eagles 11
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Raiders 26, Steelers 17
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Browns 31, Texans 21
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Panthers 26, Saints 7
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Bills 35, Dolphins 0
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Broncos 23, Jaguars 13
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Cardinals 34, Vikings 33
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Cowboys 20, Chargers 17
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT)
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Ravens 36, Chiefs 35
|8:20 PM
|NBC
