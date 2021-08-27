NFL games today: Full preseason TV schedule and much more

Check-in here throughout the year for a full weekly schedule. Including links to Sportsnaut’s season forecasts for all 32 teams, and much more on the road to the NFL’s grand finale, Super Bowl LVI, on February 13, 2022.

NFL games today: Friday, August 27

Game Time (ET) TV Colts @ Lions 7:00 PM FOX59, FOX 2 Eagles @ Jets 7:30 PM NBC10, WCBS Steelers @ Panthers 7:30 PM KDKA-TV, Panthers TV Network Vikings @ Chiefs 8:00 PM NFL Network, FOX 9, KSHB

The NFL preseason gets back in action on Friday. There’s a set of four games, with the most notable matchup being the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the New York Jets .

It’ll be interesting to see if Philly gives quarterback Jalen Hurts any work after he missed Week 2 with a non-COVID illness. Meanwhile, Jets QB Zach Wilson put on a show last week, but could get a few more reps to prepare himself a little more for the regular season.

2021 NFL preseason schedule: Week 3

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Game Time (ET) TV Packers @ Bills 1:00 PM NFL Network, Packers TV Network,

WIVB Cardinals @ Saints 1:00 PM KPNX (Channel 12), FOX 8/Gray Comm. Ravens @ Washington 6:00 PM NFL Network,

WBAL-TV, NBC4 Bears @ Titans 7:00 PM NFL Network, FOX32, WKRN Buccaneers @ Texans 8:00 PM WFLA, ABC13 Rams @ Broncos 9:05 PM ABC7, KTVD Chargers @ Seahawks 10:00 PM NFL Network, CBS2 LA,

Q13 FOX

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Game Time (ET) TV Jaguars @ Cowboys 1:00 PM NFL Network, KTVT Dolphins @ Bengals 4:00 PM CBS Raiders @ 49ers 4:00 PM NFL Network, FOX5 Las Vegas, KPIX 5 Patriots @ Giants 6:00 PM NFL Network, Patriots Preseason Network,

WNBC Browns @ Falcons 8:00 PM NBC

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Related: NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 – Patrick Mahomes best NFL player, young stars rise

NFL roster cutdown date – August 31

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, NFL teams are required to simultaneously submit their final 53-man rosters for the upcoming season. Any player on the active/physically unable to perform list must either be active or be placed on the reserve/PUP list or be activated.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Tampa Bay Buccaneers set the bar

NFL Games Today: Week 1 kickoff: Thursday, September 9

Jan 17, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans (not pictured) against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in a NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium to kick off the 2021 NFL season. It’s a great lineup of Week 1 matchups, but this one is going to be seriously intriguing.

Regular season upcoming NFL games

NFL Week 1: Thursday September 9

Game Time (ET) TV Cowboys @ Buccaneers (TNF) 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 1: Sunday September 12

Game Time (ET) TV Jaguars @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS Steelers @ Bills 1:00 PM CBS Jets @ Panthers 1:00 PM CBS Eagles @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Seahawks @ Colts 1:00 PM FOX Los Chargers @ Washington 1:00 PM CBS Cardinals @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS 49ers @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX Vikings @ Bengals 1:00 PM FOX Browns @ Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS Dolphins @ Patriots 4:25 PM CBS Packers @ Saints 4:25 PM FOX Broncos @ Giants 4:25 PM FOX Bears @ Rams (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 1: Monday September 13

Game Time (ET) TV Ravens @ Raiders (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC

Team by Team NFL Schedule

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

NFL Week 2: Thursday September 16

Game Time (ET) TV Giants @ Washington (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN

NFL Week 2: Sunday September 19

Game Time (ET) TV Rams @ Colts 1:00 PM FOX Patriots @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS Bengals @ Bears 1:00 PM FOX 49ers @ Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Raiders @ Steelers 1:00 PM FOX Texans @ Browns 1:00 PM CBS Saints @ Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Bills @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Broncos @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Falcons @ Buccaneers 4:05 PM FOX Vikings @ Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX Cowboys @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS Titans @ Seahawks 4:25 PM CBS Chiefs @ Ravens (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 2: Monday September 20

Game Time (ET) TV Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

NFL Week 3: Thursday September 23

Game Time (ET) TV Panthers @ Texans (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN

NFL Week 3: Sunday September 26

Game Time (ET) TV Chargers @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS Bears @ Browns 1:00 PM FOX Saints @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Washington @ Bills 1:00 PM FOX Cardinals @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX Colts @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS Ravens @ Lions 1:00 PM CBS Bengals @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Falcons @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX Jets @ Broncos 4:05 PM CBS Dolphins @ Raiders 4:05 PM CBS Buccaneers @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX Seahawks @ Vikings 4:25 PM FOX Packers @ 49ers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 3: Monday September 27

Game Time (ET) TV Eagles @ Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

*TNF = Thursday Night Football

*SNF = Sunday Night Football

*MNF = Monday Night Football

When is the NFL trade deadline?

All 32 NFL teams must have finalized by 4 PM EST on Nov. 2. After the deadline passes, trades involving players can’t be made until the new 2022 NFL league year begins on March 15 at 4 PM EST.

Key dates for NFL playoffs

January 15-16: Wild Card Weekend games

January 22-23: Divisional Round games

January 30: AFC and NFC Championship Games

February 13: Super Bowl LVI

NFL Cheerleaders

Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders

Oct 22, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter in a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Dec 23, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during a timeout from the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers Cheerleaders

Sep 25, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cheerleaders during the second quarter between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team Cheerleaders

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; A Washington Football Team cheerleader dances on the field during a timeout against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars Cheerleaders

Dec 27, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; The Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders, The Roar perform before a game against the Chicago Bears at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders

Aug 8, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports.

Jacksonville Jaguars Cheerleaders

Oct 15, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during a football game against the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders

Oct 15, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cheerleaders

Sep 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots Cheerleaders

Aug 16, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cheerleaders perform during the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders

Oct 28, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers Cheerleaders

Aug 20, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cheerleaders perform during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders

Oct 5, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders perform during the second half of a football game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Dec 18, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform a holiday show at halftime for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Dallas beat Tampa 26-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers Cheerleaders

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Topcats Cheerleaders perform during the second quarter between the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Dec 9, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs on the sidelines during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team Cheerleaders

Aug 16, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Football Team cheerleaders dance on the field during a timeout against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at FedEx Field. Washington won 15-13. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans Cheerleaders

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cheerleader perform in the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sportsnn

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders

Oct 21, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cheerleader performs against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders

Nov 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A Minnesota Vikings cheerleader performs during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots Cheerleaders

Oct. 9, 2011 – Foxboro, Massachusetts, U.S – New England Patriots cheerleaders perform. The New England Patriots defeat the New York Jets 30 – 21 during the AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. (Credit Image: u00a9 Geoff Bolte/Southcreek/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Los Angeles Chargers Cheerleaders

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers girls cheerleaders perform during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders

Oct 22, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter in a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Thursday August 5

Game Time (ET) TV Cowboys vs. Steelers

(Steelers won 16-3 in Canton, Ohio) 7:00 PM FOX

NFL Preseason Week 1 Results

Thursday August 12

Game Time (ET) TV Washington @ Patriots

(Patriots won 22-13) 7:30 PM NFL Network, NBC4, Patriots Preseason Network Steelers @ Eagles

(Steelers won 24-16) 7:30 PM KDKA-TV, NBC10

Friday August 13

Game Time (ET) TV Titans @ Falcons

(Titans won 23-3) 7:00 PM WKRN, FOX 5 Bills @ Lions

(Bills won 16-15) 7:00 PM NFL Network, WIVB, FOX 2 Cowboys @ Cardinals

(Cardinals won 19-16) 10:00 PM NFL Network, KTVT, KPNX (Channel 12)

Saturday, August 14

Game Time (ET) TV Dolphins @ Bears ( Bears won 20-13 ) 1:00 PM NFL Network, CBS4, FOX32 Broncos @ Vikings (Broncos won 33-6) 4:00 PM NFL Network, KTVD, FOX 9 Browns @ Jaguars (Browns won 23-13) 7:00 PM NFL Network, NEWS 5 Saints @ Ravens (Ravens won 17-14) 7:00 PM FOX 8/Gray Comm., WBAL-TV Jets @ Giants (Jets won 12-7) 7:30 PM WNBC Bengals @ Buccaneers (Bengals won 19-14) 7:30 PM Bengals TV Network, WFLA Texans @ Packers (Texans won 26-7) 8:00 PM ABC13, Packers TV Network Chiefs @ 49ers (Chiefs won 19-16) 8:30 PM KSHB, KPIX 5 Seahawks @ Raiders (Raiders won 20-7) 9:00 PM Q13 FOX, FOX5 Las Vegas Chargers @ Rams (Chargers won 13-6) 10:00 PM NFL Network, CBS2 LA, ABC7

Sunday, August 15

Game Time (ET) TV Panthers @ Colts, (Colts 21, Panthers 18) 1:00 PM NFL Network, Panthers TV Network, FOX59

NFL preseason Week 2 results

Thursday, August 19

Game Time (ET) TV Patriots @ Eagles (Patriots 35, Eagles 0) 7:30 PM NFL Network, Patriots Preseason Network,

NBC10

Friday, August 20

Game Time (ET) TV Washington 17, Bengals 13 8:00 PM NFL Network, Bengals TV Network,

NBC4 Chiefs 17, Cardinals 13 8:00 PM ESPN, KSHB, KPNX (Channel 12)

Saturday, August 21

Game Time (ET) TV Bills 41, Bears 15 1:00 PM NFL Network, WIVB, FOX32 Jets 23, Packers 14 4:25 PM NFL Network, WLNY/CBS,

Packers TV Network Ravens 20, Panthers 3 7:00 PM WBAL-TV,

Panthers TV Network Dolphins 37, Falcons 17 7:00 PM FOX 5, CBS4 Steelers 26, Lions 20 7:30 PM NFL Network, FOX 2, KDKA-TV Titans 34, Buccaneers 3 7:30 PM WKRN, WFLA Texans 20, Cowboys 14 8:00 PM ABC13, KTVT Colts 12, Vikings 10 8:00 PM FOX59, FOX 9

Sunday, August 22

Game Time (ET) TV Browns 17, Giants 13 1:00 PM NFL Network, WNBC 49ers 15, Chargers 10 7:30 PM NFL Network, CBS2 LA, KPIX 5

More must-reads: