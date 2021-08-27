NFL games today: Full preseason TV schedule and much more
Check-in here throughout the year for a full weekly schedule. Including links to Sportsnaut’s season forecasts for all 32 teams, and much more on the road to the NFL’s grand finale, Super Bowl LVI, on February 13, 2022.
NFL games today: Friday, August 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Colts @ Lions
|7:00 PM
|FOX59, FOX 2
|Eagles @ Jets
|7:30 PM
|NBC10, WCBS
|Steelers @ Panthers
|7:30 PM
|KDKA-TV, Panthers TV Network
|Vikings @ Chiefs
|8:00 PM
|NFL Network, FOX 9, KSHB
The NFL preseason gets back in action on Friday. There’s a set of four games, with the most notable matchup being the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the New York Jets .
It’ll be interesting to see if Philly gives quarterback Jalen Hurts any work after he missed Week 2 with a non-COVID illness. Meanwhile, Jets QB Zach Wilson put on a show last week, but could get a few more reps to prepare himself a little more for the regular season.
2021 NFL preseason schedule: Week 3
Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Packers @ Bills
|1:00 PM
| NFL Network, Packers TV Network,
WIVB
|Cardinals @ Saints
|1:00 PM
|KPNX (Channel 12), FOX 8/Gray Comm.
|Ravens @ Washington
|6:00 PM
| NFL Network,
WBAL-TV, NBC4
|Bears @ Titans
|7:00 PM
|NFL Network, FOX32, WKRN
|Buccaneers @ Texans
|8:00 PM
|WFLA, ABC13
|Rams @ Broncos
|9:05 PM
|ABC7, KTVD
|Chargers @ Seahawks
|10:00 PM
| NFL Network, CBS2 LA,
Q13 FOX
Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints start time moved up due to tropical storm
Sunday, August 29, 2021
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Jaguars @ Cowboys
|1:00 PM
|NFL Network, KTVT
|Dolphins @ Bengals
|4:00 PM
|CBS
|Raiders @ 49ers
|4:00 PM
|NFL Network, FOX5 Las Vegas, KPIX 5
|Patriots @ Giants
|6:00 PM
| NFL Network, Patriots Preseason Network,
WNBC
|Browns @ Falcons
|8:00 PM
|NBC
NFL calendar: Key 2021 dates, Full schedule
NFL roster cutdown date – August 31
On Tuesday, Aug. 31, NFL teams are required to simultaneously submit their final 53-man rosters for the upcoming season. Any player on the active/physically unable to perform list must either be active or be placed on the reserve/PUP list or be activated.
NFL Games Today: Week 1 kickoff: Thursday, September 9
Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium to kick off the 2021 NFL season. It’s a great lineup of Week 1 matchups, but this one is going to be seriously intriguing.Also Read:
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVI start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Regular season upcoming NFL games
NFL Week 1: Thursday September 9
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Cowboys @ Buccaneers (TNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
NFL Week 1: Sunday September 12
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Jaguars @ Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Steelers @ Bills
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Jets @ Panthers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Eagles @ Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Seahawks @ Colts
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Los Chargers @ Washington
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Cardinals @ Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|49ers @ Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Vikings @ Bengals
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Browns @ Chiefs
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Dolphins @ Patriots
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Packers @ Saints
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Broncos @ Giants
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Bears @ Rams (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
NFL Week 1: Monday September 13
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Ravens @ Raiders (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN, ABC
Team by Team NFL Schedule
AFC East
AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens schedule
- Cincinnati Bengals schedule
- Cleveland Browns schedule
- Pittsburgh Steelers schedule
AFC South
- Houston Texans schedule
- Indianapolis Colts schedule
- Jacksonville Jaguars schedule
- Tennessee Titans schedule
AFC West
- Denver Broncos schedule
- Kansas City Chiefs schedule
- Las Vegas Raiders schedule
- Los Angeles Chargers schedule
NFC East
- Dallas Cowboys schedule
- New York Giants schedule
- Philadelphia Eagles schedule
- Washington Football Team schedule
NFC North
NFC South
- Atlanta Falcons schedule
- Carolina Panthers schedule
- New Orleans Saints schedule
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule
NFC West
- Arizona Cardinals schedule
- Los Angeles Rams schedule
- San Francisco 49ers schedule
- Seattle Seahawks schedule
NFL Week 2: Thursday September 16
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Giants @ Washington (TNF)
|8:20 PM
|NFLN
NFL Week 2: Sunday September 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Rams @ Colts
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Patriots @ Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bengals @ Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|49ers @ Eagles
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Raiders @ Steelers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Texans @ Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Saints @ Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Bills @ Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Broncos @ Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Falcons @ Buccaneers
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Vikings @ Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Cowboys @ Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Titans @ Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Chiefs @ Ravens (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
NFL Week 2: Monday September 20
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
NFL Week 3: Thursday September 23
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Panthers @ Texans (TNF)
|8:20 PM
|NFLN
NFL Week 3: Sunday September 26
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Chargers @ Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bears @ Browns
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Saints @ Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Washington @ Bills
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Cardinals @ Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Colts @ Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Ravens @ Lions
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bengals @ Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Falcons @ Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Jets @ Broncos
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Dolphins @ Raiders
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Buccaneers @ Rams
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Seahawks @ Vikings
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Packers @ 49ers (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
NFL Week 3: Monday September 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Eagles @ Cowboys (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- *TNF = Thursday Night Football
- *SNF = Sunday Night Football
- *MNF = Monday Night Football
When is the NFL trade deadline?
All 32 NFL teams must have finalized by 4 PM EST on Nov. 2. After the deadline passes, trades involving players can’t be made until the new 2022 NFL league year begins on March 15 at 4 PM EST.
Key dates for NFL playoffs
- January 15-16: Wild Card Weekend games
- January 22-23: Divisional Round games
- January 30: AFC and NFC Championship Games
- February 13: Super Bowl LVI
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Thursday August 5
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Cowboys vs. Steelers
(Steelers won 16-3 in Canton, Ohio)
|7:00 PM
|FOX
NFL Preseason Week 1 Results
Thursday August 12
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Washington @ Patriots
(Patriots won 22-13)
|7:30 PM
|NFL Network, NBC4, Patriots Preseason Network
| Steelers @ Eagles
(Steelers won 24-16)
|7:30 PM
|KDKA-TV, NBC10
Friday August 13
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Titans @ Falcons
(Titans won 23-3)
|7:00 PM
|WKRN, FOX 5
| Bills @ Lions
(Bills won 16-15)
|7:00 PM
|NFL Network, WIVB, FOX 2
| Cowboys @ Cardinals
(Cardinals won 19-16)
|10:00 PM
|NFL Network, KTVT, KPNX (Channel 12)
Saturday, August 14
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Dolphins @ Bears ( Bears won 20-13 )
|1:00 PM
|NFL Network, CBS4, FOX32
|Broncos @ Vikings (Broncos won 33-6)
|4:00 PM
|NFL Network, KTVD, FOX 9
|Browns @ Jaguars (Browns won 23-13)
|7:00 PM
|NFL Network, NEWS 5
|Saints @ Ravens (Ravens won 17-14)
|7:00 PM
|FOX 8/Gray Comm., WBAL-TV
|Jets @ Giants (Jets won 12-7)
|7:30 PM
|WNBC
|Bengals @ Buccaneers (Bengals won 19-14)
|7:30 PM
|Bengals TV Network, WFLA
|Texans @ Packers (Texans won 26-7)
|8:00 PM
|ABC13, Packers TV Network
|Chiefs @ 49ers (Chiefs won 19-16)
|8:30 PM
|KSHB, KPIX 5
|Seahawks @ Raiders (Raiders won 20-7)
|9:00 PM
|Q13 FOX, FOX5 Las Vegas
|Chargers @ Rams (Chargers won 13-6)
|10:00 PM
|NFL Network, CBS2 LA, ABC7
Sunday, August 15
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Panthers @ Colts, (Colts 21, Panthers 18)
|1:00 PM
|NFL Network, Panthers TV Network, FOX59
NFL preseason Week 2 results
Thursday, August 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Patriots @ Eagles (Patriots 35, Eagles 0)
|7:30 PM
| NFL Network, Patriots Preseason Network,
NBC10
Friday, August 20
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Washington 17, Bengals 13
|8:00 PM
| NFL Network, Bengals TV Network,
NBC4
|Chiefs 17, Cardinals 13
|8:00 PM
|ESPN, KSHB, KPNX (Channel 12)
Saturday, August 21
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Bills 41, Bears 15
|1:00 PM
|NFL Network, WIVB, FOX32
|Jets 23, Packers 14
|4:25 PM
| NFL Network, WLNY/CBS,
Packers TV Network
|Ravens 20, Panthers 3
|7:00 PM
| WBAL-TV,
Panthers TV Network
|Dolphins 37, Falcons 17
|7:00 PM
|FOX 5, CBS4
|Steelers 26, Lions 20
|7:30 PM
|NFL Network, FOX 2, KDKA-TV
|Titans 34, Buccaneers 3
|7:30 PM
|WKRN, WFLA
|Texans 20, Cowboys 14
|8:00 PM
|ABC13, KTVT
|Colts 12, Vikings 10
|8:00 PM
|FOX59, FOX 9
Sunday, August 22
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Browns 17, Giants 13
|1:00 PM
|NFL Network, WNBC
|49ers 15, Chargers 10
|7:30 PM
|NFL Network, CBS2 LA, KPIX 5
