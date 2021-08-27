NFL games today: Full preseason TV schedule and much more

Cancel
Check-in here throughout the year for a full weekly schedule. Including links to Sportsnaut’s season forecasts for all 32 teams, and much more on the road to the NFL’s grand finale, Super Bowl LVI, on February 13, 2022.

NFL games today: Friday, August 27

Game Time (ET) TV
Colts @ Lions 7:00 PM FOX59, FOX 2
Eagles @ Jets 7:30 PM NBC10, WCBS
Steelers @ Panthers 7:30 PM KDKA-TV, Panthers TV Network
Vikings @ Chiefs 8:00 PM NFL Network, FOX 9, KSHB

The NFL preseason gets back in action on Friday. There’s a set of four games, with the most notable matchup being the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the New York Jets .

It’ll be interesting to see if Philly gives quarterback Jalen Hurts any work after he missed Week 2 with a non-COVID illness. Meanwhile, Jets QB Zach Wilson put on a show last week, but could get a few more reps to prepare himself a little more for the regular season.

2021 NFL preseason schedule: Week 3

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Game Time (ET) TV
Packers @ Bills 1:00 PM NFL Network, Packers TV Network,
WIVB
Cardinals @ Saints 1:00 PM KPNX (Channel 12), FOX 8/Gray Comm.
Ravens @ Washington 6:00 PM NFL Network,
WBAL-TV, NBC4
Bears @ Titans 7:00 PM NFL Network, FOX32, WKRN
Buccaneers @ Texans 8:00 PM WFLA, ABC13
Rams @ Broncos 9:05 PM ABC7, KTVD
Chargers @ Seahawks 10:00 PM NFL Network, CBS2 LA,
Q13 FOX
Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints start time moved up due to tropical storm

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Game Time (ET) TV
Jaguars @ Cowboys 1:00 PM NFL Network, KTVT
Dolphins @ Bengals 4:00 PM CBS
Raiders @ 49ers 4:00 PM NFL Network, FOX5 Las Vegas, KPIX 5
Patriots @ Giants 6:00 PM NFL Network, Patriots Preseason Network,
WNBC
Browns @ Falcons 8:00 PM NBC

NFL calendar: Key 2021 dates, Full schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PV91N_0XQ56XkA00
Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NFL roster cutdown date – August 31

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, NFL teams are required to simultaneously submit their final 53-man rosters for the upcoming season. Any player on the active/physically unable to perform list must either be active or be placed on the reserve/PUP list or be activated.

NFL Games Today: Week 1 kickoff: Thursday, September 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009koD_0XQ56XkA00
Jan 17, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans (not pictured) against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in a NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium to kick off the 2021 NFL season. It’s a great lineup of Week 1 matchups, but this one is going to be seriously intriguing.

Regular season upcoming NFL games

NFL Week 1: Thursday September 9

Game Time (ET) TV
Cowboys @ Buccaneers (TNF) 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 1: Sunday September 12

Game Time (ET) TV
Jaguars @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
Steelers @ Bills 1:00 PM CBS
Jets @ Panthers 1:00 PM CBS
Eagles @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
Seahawks @ Colts 1:00 PM FOX
Los Chargers @ Washington 1:00 PM CBS
Cardinals @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS
49ers @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX
Vikings @ Bengals 1:00 PM FOX
Browns @ Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
Dolphins @ Patriots 4:25 PM CBS
Packers @ Saints 4:25 PM FOX
Broncos @ Giants 4:25 PM FOX
Bears @ Rams (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 1: Monday September 13

Game Time (ET) TV
Ravens @ Raiders (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC

Team by Team NFL Schedule

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

NFL Week 2: Thursday September 16

Game Time (ET) TV
Giants @ Washington (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN

NFL Week 2: Sunday September 19

Game Time (ET) TV
Rams @ Colts 1:00 PM FOX
Patriots @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS
Bengals @ Bears 1:00 PM FOX
49ers @ Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
Raiders @ Steelers 1:00 PM FOX
Texans @ Browns 1:00 PM CBS
Saints @ Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
Bills @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
Broncos @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
Falcons @ Buccaneers 4:05 PM FOX
Vikings @ Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
Cowboys @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
Titans @ Seahawks 4:25 PM CBS
Chiefs @ Ravens (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 2: Monday September 20

Game Time (ET) TV
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

NFL Week 3: Thursday September 23

Game Time (ET) TV
Panthers @ Texans (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN

NFL Week 3: Sunday September 26

Game Time (ET) TV
Chargers @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
Bears @ Browns 1:00 PM FOX
Saints @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX
Washington @ Bills 1:00 PM FOX
Cardinals @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
Colts @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS
Ravens @ Lions 1:00 PM CBS
Bengals @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
Falcons @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX
Jets @ Broncos 4:05 PM CBS
Dolphins @ Raiders 4:05 PM CBS
Buccaneers @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX
Seahawks @ Vikings 4:25 PM FOX
Packers @ 49ers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 3: Monday September 27

Game Time (ET) TV
Eagles @ Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
  • *TNF = Thursday Night Football
  • *SNF = Sunday Night Football
  • *MNF = Monday Night Football

When is the NFL trade deadline?

All 32 NFL teams must have finalized by 4 PM EST on Nov. 2. After the deadline passes, trades involving players can’t be made until the new 2022 NFL league year begins on March 15 at 4 PM EST.

Key dates for NFL playoffs

  • January 15-16: Wild Card Weekend games
  • January 22-23: Divisional Round games
  • January 30: AFC and NFC Championship Games
  • February 13: Super Bowl LVI

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Thursday August 5

Game Time (ET) TV
Cowboys vs. Steelers
(Steelers won 16-3 in Canton, Ohio) 		7:00 PM FOX

NFL Preseason Week 1 Results

Thursday August 12

Game Time (ET) TV
Washington @ Patriots
(Patriots won 22-13) 		7:30 PM NFL Network, NBC4, Patriots Preseason Network
Steelers @ Eagles
(Steelers won 24-16) 		7:30 PM KDKA-TV, NBC10

Friday August 13

Game Time (ET) TV
Titans @ Falcons
(Titans won 23-3) 		7:00 PM WKRN, FOX 5
Bills @ Lions
(Bills won 16-15) 		7:00 PM NFL Network, WIVB, FOX 2
Cowboys @ Cardinals
(Cardinals won 19-16) 		10:00 PM NFL Network, KTVT, KPNX (Channel 12)

Saturday, August 14

Game Time (ET) TV
Dolphins @ Bears ( Bears won 20-13 ) 1:00 PM NFL Network, CBS4, FOX32
Broncos @ Vikings (Broncos won 33-6) 4:00 PM NFL Network, KTVD, FOX 9
Browns @ Jaguars (Browns won 23-13) 7:00 PM NFL Network, NEWS 5
Saints @ Ravens (Ravens won 17-14) 7:00 PM FOX 8/Gray Comm., WBAL-TV
Jets @ Giants (Jets won 12-7) 7:30 PM WNBC
Bengals @ Buccaneers (Bengals won 19-14) 7:30 PM Bengals TV Network, WFLA
Texans @ Packers (Texans won 26-7) 8:00 PM ABC13, Packers TV Network
Chiefs @ 49ers (Chiefs won 19-16) 8:30 PM KSHB, KPIX 5
Seahawks @ Raiders (Raiders won 20-7) 9:00 PM Q13 FOX, FOX5 Las Vegas
Chargers @ Rams (Chargers won 13-6) 10:00 PM NFL Network, CBS2 LA, ABC7

Sunday, August 15

Game Time (ET) TV
Panthers @ Colts, (Colts 21, Panthers 18) 1:00 PM NFL Network, Panthers TV Network, FOX59

NFL preseason Week 2 results

Thursday, August 19

Game Time (ET) TV
Patriots @ Eagles (Patriots 35, Eagles 0) 7:30 PM NFL Network, Patriots Preseason Network,
NBC10

Friday, August 20

Game Time (ET) TV
Washington 17, Bengals 13 8:00 PM NFL Network, Bengals TV Network,
NBC4
Chiefs 17, Cardinals 13 8:00 PM ESPN, KSHB, KPNX (Channel 12)

Saturday, August 21

Game Time (ET) TV
Bills 41, Bears 15 1:00 PM NFL Network, WIVB, FOX32
Jets 23, Packers 14 4:25 PM NFL Network, WLNY/CBS,
Packers TV Network
Ravens 20, Panthers 3 7:00 PM WBAL-TV,
Panthers TV Network
Dolphins 37, Falcons 17 7:00 PM FOX 5, CBS4
Steelers 26, Lions 20 7:30 PM NFL Network, FOX 2, KDKA-TV
Titans 34, Buccaneers 3 7:30 PM WKRN, WFLA
Texans 20, Cowboys 14 8:00 PM ABC13, KTVT
Colts 12, Vikings 10 8:00 PM FOX59, FOX 9

Sunday, August 22

Game Time (ET) TV
Browns 17, Giants 13 1:00 PM NFL Network, WNBC
49ers 15, Chargers 10 7:30 PM NFL Network, CBS2 LA, KPIX 5
