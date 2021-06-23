Cancel
NFL games today: Everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL season

By Matt Fitzgerald
NFL calendar: Key 2021 dates, Full offseason schedule

NFL training camp start dates

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys can open up their training camps on July 21 in preparation for the August 5 Hall of Fame Game in Canton. Other teams will open their camps later in July.

The NFL is planning for a “unified” start to training camp for the league’s 30 other teams on July 29. Starting July 31, fans will be able to attend camp practices after being held away from team facilities last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is working with teams to set up fan events on that July 31 date.

Thursday, August 5: Hall of Fame Game, NFL preseason begins

The NFL preseason has been reduced from four to three games. It was canceled in 2020, as was the annual Hall of Fame game, which is played in Canton, Ohio.

2021 NFL preseason schedule

Hall of Fame Weekend

Thursday, Aug. 5 Time (ET) TV
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (in Canton, Ohio) 8:00 PM FOX

NFL preseason Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 12 Time (ET) TV
Washington Football Team @ New England Patriots 7:30 PM Patriots Preseason Network
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 PM KDKA-TV, NBC10
Friday, Aug. 13 Time (ET) TV
Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons 7:00 PM WKRN
Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions 7:00 PM WIVB, FOX 2
Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals 10:00 PM KTVT, KPNX (Channel 12)
Saturday, Aug. 14 Time (ET) TV
Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS4, FOX32
Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings 4:00 PM FOX 9
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars 7:00 PM NEWS 5
New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens 7:00 PM WBAL-TV
New York Jets @ New York Giants 7:30 PM WNBC
Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 PM Bengals TV Network, WFLA
Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers 8:00 PM ABC13, Packers TV Network
Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers 8:30 PM KSHB
Seattle Seahawks @ Las Vegas Raiders 9:00 PM Q13 FOX, FOX5 Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams 10:00 PM CBS2 LA
Sunday, Aug. 15 Time (ET) TV
Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM Panthers TV Network, FOX59

NFL preseason Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 19 Time (ET) TV
New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 PM Patriots Preseason Network, NBC10
Friday, Aug. 20 Time (ET) TV
Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Football Team 8:00 PM Bengals TV Network, NBC4
Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals 8:00 PM KSHB, KPNX (Channel 12), ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 21 Time (ET) TV
Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM WIVB, FOX32
New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM WLNY/CBS, Packers TV Network
Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins 7:00 PM CBS4
Baltimore Ravens @ Carolina Panthers 7:00 PM WBAL-TV, Panthers TV Network
Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers 7:30 PM FOX 2, KDKA-TV
Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 PM WKRN, WFLA
Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys 8:00 PM ABC13, KTVT
Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings 8:00 PM FOX59, FOX 9
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams 10:00 PM FOX5 Las Vegas
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks 10:00 PM Q13 FOX
Sunday, Aug. 22 Time (ET) TV
New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM WNBC, NEWS 5
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:30 PM CBS2 LA
Monday, Aug. 23 Time (ET) TV
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints 8:00 PM ESPN

NFL preseason Week 3

Friday, Aug. 27 Time (ET) TV
Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions 7:00 PM FOX59, FOX 2
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets 7:30 PM NBC10, WCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Carolina Panthers 7:30 PM KDKA-TV, Panthers TV Network
Minnesota Vikings @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:00 PM FOX 9, KSHB
Saturday, Aug. 28 Time (ET) TV
Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM Packers TV Network, WIVB
Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Football Team 6:00 PM NFL Network, WBAL-TV, NBC4
Chicago Bears @ Tennessee Titans 7:00 PM FOX32, WKRN
Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints 8:00 PM KPNX (Channel 12)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans 8:00 PM WFLA, ABC13
Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos 9:05 PM TBD
Los Angeles Chargers @ Seattle Seahawks 10:00 PM CBS2 LA, Q13 FOX
Sunday, Aug. 29 Time (ET) TV
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM KTVT
Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals 4:00 PM CBS
Las Vegas Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers 4:00 PM FOX5 Las Vegas
New England Patriots @ New York Giants 6:00 PM Patriots Preseason Network, WNBC
Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons 8:00 PM NBC

NFL Games Today: Week 1 kickoff: Thursday, September 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009koD_0XQ56XkA00
Jan 17, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans (not pictured) against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in a NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium to kick off the 2021 NFL season. It’s a great lineup of Week 1 matchups, but this one is going to be seriously intriguing.

Regular season upcoming NFL games

NFL Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 9 Time (ET) TV
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF) 8:20 PM NBC
Sunday, Sept. 12 Time (ET) TV
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS
New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS
Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
Seattle Seahawks @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX
Los Angeles Chargers @ Washington Football Team 1:00 PM CBS
Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS
San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX
Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX
Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS
Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM FOX
Denver Broncos @ New York Giants 4:25 PM FOX
Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC
Monday, Sept. 13 Time (ET) TV
Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC

Team by Team NFL Schedule

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

NFL Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 16 Time (ET) TV
New York Giants @ Washington Football Team (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN
Sunday, Sept. 19 Time (ET) TV
Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX
New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX
Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM FOX
Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM CBS
Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC
Monday, Sept. 20 Time (ET) TV
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

NFL Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 23 Time (ET) TV
Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN
Sunday, Sept. 26 Time (ET) TV
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX
New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX
Washington Football Team @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS
Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions 1:00 PM CBS
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
Atlanta Falcons @ New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX
New York Jets @ Denver Broncos 4:05 PM CBS
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX
Seattle Seahawks @ Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM FOX
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC
Monday, Sept. 27 Time (ET) TV
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
  • *TNF = Thursday Night Football
  • *SNF = Sunday Night Football
  • *MNF = Monday Night Football

