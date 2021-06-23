NFL games today: Everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL season

Check Out: The Most Valuable Football Cards From The 1990s – Includes Peyton Manning And Brett Favre

NFL training camp start dates

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys can open up their training camps on July 21 in preparation for the August 5 Hall of Fame Game in Canton. Other teams will open their camps later in July.

The NFL is planning for a “unified” start to training camp for the league’s 30 other teams on July 29. Starting July 31, fans will be able to attend camp practices after being held away from team facilities last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is working with teams to set up fan events on that July 31 date.

Thursday, August 5: Hall of Fame Game, NFL preseason begins

The NFL preseason has been reduced from four to three games. It was canceled in 2020, as was the annual Hall of Fame game, which is played in Canton, Ohio.

2021 NFL preseason schedule

Hall of Fame Weekend

Thursday, Aug. 5 Time (ET) TV Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (in Canton, Ohio) 8:00 PM FOX

NFL preseason Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 12 Time (ET) TV Washington Football Team @ New England Patriots 7:30 PM Patriots Preseason Network Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 PM KDKA-TV, NBC10 Friday, Aug. 13 Time (ET) TV Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons 7:00 PM WKRN Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions 7:00 PM WIVB, FOX 2 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals 10:00 PM KTVT, KPNX (Channel 12) Saturday, Aug. 14 Time (ET) TV Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS4, FOX32 Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings 4:00 PM FOX 9 Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars 7:00 PM NEWS 5 New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens 7:00 PM WBAL-TV New York Jets @ New York Giants 7:30 PM WNBC Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 PM Bengals TV Network, WFLA Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers 8:00 PM ABC13, Packers TV Network Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers 8:30 PM KSHB Seattle Seahawks @ Las Vegas Raiders 9:00 PM Q13 FOX, FOX5 Las Vegas Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams 10:00 PM CBS2 LA Sunday, Aug. 15 Time (ET) TV Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM Panthers TV Network, FOX59

NFL preseason Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 19 Time (ET) TV New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 PM Patriots Preseason Network, NBC10 Friday, Aug. 20 Time (ET) TV Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Football Team 8:00 PM Bengals TV Network, NBC4 Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals 8:00 PM KSHB, KPNX (Channel 12), ESPN Saturday, Aug. 21 Time (ET) TV Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM WIVB, FOX32 New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM WLNY/CBS, Packers TV Network Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins 7:00 PM CBS4 Baltimore Ravens @ Carolina Panthers 7:00 PM WBAL-TV, Panthers TV Network Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers 7:30 PM FOX 2, KDKA-TV Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 PM WKRN, WFLA Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys 8:00 PM ABC13, KTVT Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings 8:00 PM FOX59, FOX 9 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams 10:00 PM FOX5 Las Vegas Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks 10:00 PM Q13 FOX Sunday, Aug. 22 Time (ET) TV New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM WNBC, NEWS 5 San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:30 PM CBS2 LA Monday, Aug. 23 Time (ET) TV Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints 8:00 PM ESPN

NFL preseason Week 3

Friday, Aug. 27 Time (ET) TV Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions 7:00 PM FOX59, FOX 2 Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets 7:30 PM NBC10, WCBS Pittsburgh Steelers @ Carolina Panthers 7:30 PM KDKA-TV, Panthers TV Network Minnesota Vikings @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:00 PM FOX 9, KSHB Saturday, Aug. 28 Time (ET) TV Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM Packers TV Network, WIVB Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Football Team 6:00 PM NFL Network, WBAL-TV, NBC4 Chicago Bears @ Tennessee Titans 7:00 PM FOX32, WKRN Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints 8:00 PM KPNX (Channel 12) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans 8:00 PM WFLA, ABC13 Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos 9:05 PM TBD Los Angeles Chargers @ Seattle Seahawks 10:00 PM CBS2 LA, Q13 FOX Sunday, Aug. 29 Time (ET) TV Jacksonville Jaguars @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM KTVT Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals 4:00 PM CBS Las Vegas Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers 4:00 PM FOX5 Las Vegas New England Patriots @ New York Giants 6:00 PM Patriots Preseason Network, WNBC Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons 8:00 PM NBC

NFL Games Today: Week 1 kickoff: Thursday, September 9

Jan 17, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans (not pictured) against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in a NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium to kick off the 2021 NFL season. It’s a great lineup of Week 1 matchups, but this one is going to be seriously intriguing.

Regular season upcoming NFL games

NFL Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 9 Time (ET) TV Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF) 8:20 PM NBC Sunday, Sept. 12 Time (ET) TV Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Seattle Seahawks @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX Los Angeles Chargers @ Washington Football Team 1:00 PM CBS Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM FOX Denver Broncos @ New York Giants 4:25 PM FOX Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC Monday, Sept. 13 Time (ET) TV Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC

Team by Team NFL Schedule

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

NFL Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 16 Time (ET) TV New York Giants @ Washington Football Team (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN Sunday, Sept. 19 Time (ET) TV Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM FOX Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM CBS Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC Monday, Sept. 20 Time (ET) TV Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

NFL Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 23 Time (ET) TV Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans (TNF) 8:20 PM NFLN Sunday, Sept. 26 Time (ET) TV Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Washington Football Team @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM FOX Arizona Cardinals @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions 1:00 PM CBS Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Atlanta Falcons @ New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX New York Jets @ Denver Broncos 4:05 PM CBS Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX Seattle Seahawks @ Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM FOX Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC Monday, Sept. 27 Time (ET) TV Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN

*TNF = Thursday Night Football

*SNF = Sunday Night Football

*MNF = Monday Night Football

