NFL games today: Everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL season
NFL calendar: Key 2021 dates, Full offseason schedule
NFL training camp start dates
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys can open up their training camps on July 21 in preparation for the August 5 Hall of Fame Game in Canton. Other teams will open their camps later in July.
The NFL is planning for a “unified” start to training camp for the league’s 30 other teams on July 29. Starting July 31, fans will be able to attend camp practices after being held away from team facilities last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is working with teams to set up fan events on that July 31 date.
Thursday, August 5: Hall of Fame Game, NFL preseason begins
The NFL preseason has been reduced from four to three games. It was canceled in 2020, as was the annual Hall of Fame game, which is played in Canton, Ohio.
2021 NFL preseason schedule
Hall of Fame Weekend
|Thursday, Aug. 5
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (in Canton, Ohio)
|8:00 PM
|FOX
NFL preseason Week 1
|Thursday, Aug. 12
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Washington Football Team @ New England Patriots
|7:30 PM
|Patriots Preseason Network
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles
|7:30 PM
|KDKA-TV, NBC10
|Friday, Aug. 13
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons
|7:00 PM
|WKRN
|Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions
|7:00 PM
|WIVB, FOX 2
|Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals
|10:00 PM
|KTVT, KPNX (Channel 12)
|Saturday, Aug. 14
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|CBS4, FOX32
|Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings
|4:00 PM
|FOX 9
|Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|7:00 PM
|NEWS 5
|New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens
|7:00 PM
|WBAL-TV
|New York Jets @ New York Giants
|7:30 PM
|WNBC
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7:30 PM
|Bengals TV Network, WFLA
|Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers
|8:00 PM
|ABC13, Packers TV Network
|Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers
|8:30 PM
|KSHB
|Seattle Seahawks @ Las Vegas Raiders
|9:00 PM
|Q13 FOX, FOX5 Las Vegas
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams
|10:00 PM
|CBS2 LA
|Sunday, Aug. 15
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|Panthers TV Network, FOX59
NFL preseason Week 2
|Thursday, Aug. 19
|Time (ET)
|TV
|New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles
|7:30 PM
|Patriots Preseason Network, NBC10
|Friday, Aug. 20
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Football Team
|8:00 PM
|Bengals TV Network, NBC4
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals
|8:00 PM
|KSHB, KPNX (Channel 12), ESPN
|Saturday, Aug. 21
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|WIVB, FOX32
|New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM
|WLNY/CBS, Packers TV Network
|Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins
|7:00 PM
|CBS4
|Baltimore Ravens @ Carolina Panthers
|7:00 PM
|WBAL-TV, Panthers TV Network
|Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|7:30 PM
|FOX 2, KDKA-TV
|Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7:30 PM
|WKRN, WFLA
|Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys
|8:00 PM
|ABC13, KTVT
|Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings
|8:00 PM
|FOX59, FOX 9
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams
|10:00 PM
|FOX5 Las Vegas
|Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
|10:00 PM
|Q13 FOX
|Sunday, Aug. 22
|Time (ET)
|TV
|New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|WNBC, NEWS 5
|San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers
|7:30 PM
|CBS2 LA
|Monday, Aug. 23
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
NFL preseason Week 3
|Friday, Aug. 27
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions
|7:00 PM
|FOX59, FOX 2
|Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets
|7:30 PM
|NBC10, WCBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Carolina Panthers
|7:30 PM
|KDKA-TV, Panthers TV Network
|Minnesota Vikings @ Kansas City Chiefs
|8:00 PM
|FOX 9, KSHB
|Saturday, Aug. 28
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|Packers TV Network, WIVB
|Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Football Team
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network, WBAL-TV, NBC4
|Chicago Bears @ Tennessee Titans
|7:00 PM
|FOX32, WKRN
|Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints
|8:00 PM
|KPNX (Channel 12)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans
|8:00 PM
|WFLA, ABC13
|Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos
|9:05 PM
|TBD
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Seattle Seahawks
|10:00 PM
|CBS2 LA, Q13 FOX
|Sunday, Aug. 29
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM
|KTVT
|Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals
|4:00 PM
|CBS
|Las Vegas Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers
|4:00 PM
|FOX5 Las Vegas
|New England Patriots @ New York Giants
|6:00 PM
|Patriots Preseason Network, WNBC
|Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons
|8:00 PM
|NBC
NFL Games Today: Week 1 kickoff: Thursday, September 9
Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium to kick off the 2021 NFL season. It’s a great lineup of Week 1 matchups, but this one is going to be seriously intriguing.Also Read:
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVI start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Regular season upcoming NFL games
NFL Week 1
|Thursday, Sept. 9
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 12
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks @ Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Washington Football Team
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Denver Broncos @ New York Giants
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Monday, Sept. 13
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN, ABC
NFL Week 2
|Thursday, Sept. 16
|Time (ET)
|TV
|New York Giants @ Washington Football Team (TNF)
|8:20 PM
|NFLN
|Sunday, Sept. 19
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|New England Patriots @ New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Monday, Sept. 20
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
NFL Week 3
|Thursday, Sept. 23
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans (TNF)
|8:20 PM
|NFLN
|Sunday, Sept. 26
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Washington Football Team @ Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons @ New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|New York Jets @ Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks @ Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Monday, Sept. 27
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- *TNF = Thursday Night Football
- *SNF = Sunday Night Football
- *MNF = Monday Night Football
