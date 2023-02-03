ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 35

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
DENVER, CO
KHOU

DeMeco Ryans returns to Texans in new role as head coach

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hired a familiar face to be their newest head coach, according to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera. Former Texans linebacker and last year's San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was officially made the franchise's sixth head coach on Wednesday. Ryans, 38, just finished his...
HOUSTON, TX
sportszion.com

“Erin Andrews has interviewed Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott and both lost” NFL Fans react to 49ers QB Brock Purdy interview prior to NFC game vs Eagles

The Eagles looked like one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year with a balanced team. The team has been destroying their opponents from the start of the tournament. While the San Francisco 49ers seemed a formidable opponent, Erin Andrews’ interview with QB Brock Purdy assured fans that the Eagles would be headed to the Super Bowl even before the game started.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says 'too early to know' who is following DeMeco Ryans to the Texans

DeMeco Ryans is well respected. The new Houston Texans coach was highly regarded while the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. However, Ryans had made inroads and connections inside the organization longer than that as he started his coaching career in San Francisco in 2017, the first year of the Shanahan era.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2023 NFL head coach tracker: Broncos trade for Sean Payton; Texans complete homecoming with DeMeco Ryans

The 2023 NFL coaching cycle maintained what's now an 11-year trend in which there have been at least five new head coaches. This year's coaching carousel is in full swing with three of the five head-coaching vacancies now filled -- the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers -- and two teams are still in the interview stages for their openings in the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
ALABAMA STATE
WFTV

2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too

The college all-star games are under way, which means it's officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here's a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let's be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
GEORGIA STATE
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy