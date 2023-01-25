Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is helped off the field during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Pollard will not return to the game. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection after Divisional Round
A majority of the National Football League and its fans are looking ahead to the offseason with the 2022 NFL
List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL playoff schedule 2023: Updated bracket & TV channels for AFC, NFC championship games
NFL viewers in 2021 watched as a pair of underdogs made runs to the Super Bowl as the No. 4 Bengals met the No. 4 Rams in Los Angeles. That won't be the case in 2022. The AFC championship will have a familiar look to it as the Chiefs are once again hosting the Bengals. An injured Patrick Mahomes survived a run by the Jaguars while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati defense dominated the Bills in Buffalo to set up a rematch.
2023 NFL playoffs picks: Eagles beat 49ers in NFC title game thriller, Bengals edge Chiefs in AFC Championship
Maybe it was just me, but did anyone else experience deja vu over the weekend?. The 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals all won during a divisional round that ended with the Cowboys running the dumbest play possible. That's exactly what happened last year, too? Right? OK. Just wanted to make sure it wasn't just me.
2023 NFL franchise tag projections: A look at the figures and who might be tagged
Starting on February 21, NFL teams can start placing the franchise tag on impending free agents. That window lasts until
