CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A year after one of the largest regional airlines in the US ceased operations, it's back with a new budget carrier called Aha! - see the company's full history

By Thomas Pallini,Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYp8V_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! livery

Aha!

  • American regional carrier ExpressJet Airlines ceased operations on September 30, 2020, after decades of flying.
  • The carrier was reborn as budget carrier Aha! on October 24, flying from Reno, Nevada to Pasco-Tri-Cities, Washington.
  • Aha! will start with eight destinations from its Reno base, but plans to expand to 20+ in the coming months.

Major US regional carrier ExpressJet Airlines ceased operations on September 30, 2022, but after a year of sitting stagnant, the airline has been reborn as a new low-cost carrier called Aha!, which stands for "air-hotel-adventure."

ExpressJet was once one of the country's largest and most prestigious regional airlines that performed flights for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airline, however, the carrier only flew for United in its final years. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, many carriers had to cut costs and routes to make up for losses due to low demand, and ExpressJet was an early casualty having lost its contract with United to regional competitor CommutAir.

ExpressJet may have temporarily closed its doors, but its defunct operation was not permanent. In September 2021, the regional carrier announced an all-new business venture in the form of Aha!, a low-cost airline based out of Reno, Nevada.

Take a look at ExpressJet's fall from grace and rebirth as an indepedent leisure carrier.

ExpressJet, like most airlines, started 2020 strong. A steady stream of pilots and flight attendants were eager to join its ranks and United Airlines had entrusted the carrier with flying a new, larger aircraft type, the Embraer E175, less than a year earlier.

Source: ExpressJet Airlines

Its flagship aircraft was the Embraer ERJ145, a 50-seat regional aircraft that's a favorite among US airlines. One of the US' largest carriers by fleet size already, ExpressJet announced on February 24, 2020 that it would take on 36 additional ERJ145s, a plan that would make the airline the largest operator of the Brazilian plane.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpoY6_0XPzKFqJ00
A United Express Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Source: ExpressJet Airlines

The next month, the coronavirus pandemic decimated air travel, and the airline industry heavily contracted.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o67wF_0XPzKFqJ00
A flight attendant awaiting passengers on an empty regional jet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

After evaluating its regional network, United selected rival regional carrier CommutAir to exclusively fly the ERJ145, crippling ExpressJet. The July 30 announcement gave employees two months' notice that the airline would be ceasing operations.

Source: ExpressJet Airlines

With air travel still at reduced levels, it was clear that ExpressJet wouldn't find a home elsewhere and the airline agreed to close its doors on September 30, 2020, ending a 41-year history for the airline that can trace its earliest routes to Atlantic Southeast Airlines in 1979.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTP3Z_0XPzKFqJ00
A United Express Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

Tim Boyle/Newsmakers

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Around 1,400 pilots and countless more flight attendants, mechanics, and other employees lost their jobs overnight. But it largely went unnoticed as the average flyer doesn't know ExpressJet as they do the airlines it flew for as regional airlines often don't have their own brand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2ZsC_0XPzKFqJ00
A United Express Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

Robert Alexander/Getty

Regional aircraft play a vital role in the hub-and-spoke route system that most airlines employ. Regional airlines typically serve smaller cities or routes with less demand that would otherwise go unserved by the major airlines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQ6N2_0XPzKFqJ00
A Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ 700 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket:Getty

Major airlines brought regional carriers into the fold beginning in the 1980s with American Airlines starting the American Eagle regional brand, industry analyst Henry Harteveldt told Business Insider. Before then, regional airlines were independent operations that sold their own tickets and marketed their own flights. Flyers could get from Los Angeles to New York on American, for example, but would then have to buy another ticket on another airline to get to Binghamton or Albany. Bringing regional operations under one umbrella, Harteveldt explained, allowed for travelers to go from point A to point B on one airline, one itinerary, and one ticket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9NCv_0XPzKFqJ00
Tails of three major airlines in the early 2000s.

Tim Boyle/Getty

Regional carriers eventually became reliant on the major airlines for flying contracts and stopped selling their own tickets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaQoe_0XPzKFqJ00
A United Express Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

They even adopted the branding of the airlines for whom they'd fly - including the paint jobs of their aircraft and the uniforms of their crew - so passengers would have no idea they were actually flying on a different airline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4dSa_0XPzKFqJ00
A Delta Air Lines regional jet aircraft.

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

ExpressJet did try to launch a brand of its own - selling tickets and marketing flights independent of any airline and using planes painted in its own livery - but it was unsuccessful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqxFO_0XPzKFqJ00
An Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/AP

The short-lived endeavor saw ExpressJet operate point-to-point routes that saw no competition from the airlines.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFM4Y_0XPzKFqJ00
An Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/AP

Source: ABC News

Rising fuel costs were largely to blame with the airline closing up its independent operation on September 2, 2008.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mf0Hl_0XPzKFqJ00
An Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

John M. Heller/Getty

Source: Santa Barbara Independent

And while airlines like ExpressJet would once fly for multiple carriers at once, the past decade has seen more regional carriers limit their flying to only one.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDq4y_0XPzKFqJ00
A United Express Embraer E175 aircraft.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

ExpressJet eventually stopped flying for Delta and American and was only flying for United in its last years. At the time, United was a strong partner but limiting its operations to one airline put all of its eggs in one basket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKoNm_0XPzKFqJ00
United Airlines passenger jets tax at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Reuters

ExpressJet also wasn't the only regional airline to go under in 2020 with other carriers included Compass Airlines, flying for Delta and American… And Trans States Airlines, flying exclusively for United.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsAUV_0XPzKFqJ00
A Trans States Airlines Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

At its peak, ExpressJet had nearly 250 aircraft in its fleet, making it larger than Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines today.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtrBM_0XPzKFqJ00
An Embraer ERJ145 regional aircraft.

Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty

Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

Colin Crane, a former ExpressJet first officer flying the Embraer E175, described the airline as filled with dedicated professionals that knew its high worth in the industry and had high standards for its pilots. "We were the little airline that could," Crane told Business Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bg7gW_0XPzKFqJ00
A United Express Embraer E175 regional jet.

Robert Alexander/Getty

"We were known by our mainline partners as an airline that would, come hell or high water, accept the challenges that our mainline partners posed to us and complete them with the same ExpressJet style and standards of service," Crane said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLmn9_0XPzKFqJ00
A United Airlines Embraer E175 regional jet.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

United's decision came as airlines were desperately trying to cut costs in the immediate aftereffect of the coronavirus pandemic's peak in the spring. CommutAir was likely cheaper as a smaller airline with less overhead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sytIF_0XPzKFqJ00
Parked United Airlines aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic.

Associated Press

CommutAir just began flying the Embraer ERJ145 for United in 2016 and is now being entrusted with a contract to fly them exclusively.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rumWY_0XPzKFqJ00
A United Express Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines.

Robert Alexander/Getty

But, according to Crane, no other carrier came close to ExpressJet's level of reliability, noting that the airline's record earned it the nickname "SureJet."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UU1Ay_0XPzKFqJ00
An Embraer ERJ145 regional aircraft.

aviation images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty

However, ExpressJet's demise was not permanent. Exactly one year after closing its doors, the carrier relaunched its commercial operation with a charter flight from Tallahassee, Florida to Anderson, South Carolina ferrying a sports team. The flight is just the start of ExpressJet's continued legacy as a regional carrier.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wr5j_0XPzKFqJ00
ExpressJet Airlines first commercial flight since ceasing operations

ExpressJet Airlines

Source: ExpressJet Airlines

In addition to charter operations, ExpressJet has taken its high standard of reliability and put it into an all-new business venture known as "air-hotel-adventure," or simply, Aha!, marking the airline's second attempt as an independent carrier.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3lXS_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! livery

Aha!

Source: Aha!

Aha! is ExpressJet's new low-cost leisure brand that will connect smaller markets in a point-to-point network.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yfXl_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! Embraer 145 aircraft concept

Aha!

Source: Aha!

The relaunch will allow ExpressJet to recall from the 2,700 employees furloughed after it ceased operations in 2020. As part of the reboot, the airline has reached contract agreements with both its flight attendant and dispatch unions and is in the final stages of its contract with its pilot union.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ka6jv_0XPzKFqJ00
ExpressJet flight attendants

ExpressJet Airlines

Source: ExpressJet Airlines

Aha!'s inaugural flight took to the sky on October 24 from Reno-Tahoe Airport to Tri-Cities Airport in Washington state. The route was the first of eight nonstops that Aha! will operate from Reno across the West Coast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZibZ_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! inaugural flight from Reno, Nevada to Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington

RadarBox

Source: RadarBox , Aha!

The other seven destinations on the airline's route map are Bakersfield, California; Ontario, California; Fresno, California; Eureka, California; Medford, Oregon; Eugeue, Oregon; and Redmond, Oregon. All eight routes will be in service by November 10, though Aha! plans to expand to 20+ cities in the coming months.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGArt_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! route map

Aha!

Source: Aha! , A new leisure airline is launching $49 one-way flights from Reno to 8 West Coast destinations

Aha! will be powered by a fleet of 50-seater Embraer 145 regional jets in a 2x1 configuration, meaning no middle seats. The planes are owned by ExpressJet but have been rebranded with the Aha! logo across the fuselage, though ExpressJet flight crews will still man the aircraft.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tW4Xd_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! seat map

Aha!

Source: Aha!

Like other low-cost carriers, Aha!'s onboard drinks and snacks will be available for a fee onboard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuBfz_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! flight attendant

Aha!

Introductory fares run as low as $49 one-way for flights booked by November 15 for travel through December 23.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UtbC_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! tail logo

ExpressJet Airlines

Source: Aha!

"We're really excited to provide Tri-Cities residents the opportunity to take short trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers," ExpressJet CEO Subodh Karnik said in a release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXsaR_0XPzKFqJ00
Aha! CEO Subodh Karnik

Aha!

Source: Aha! , ExpressJet Airlines

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 135

Michael Herron
2020-10-24

So sad. And to Blame it on Trump is ignorant af. Neither the House of Representatives, the Senate nor the Executive Office of President of the United States are working together. They are all being stubborn thus it’s people are suffering. All of our so called “leaders” are waiting for the other party to “give in”. Trump was the one that gave us the first stimulus package. Remember that.

Reply(39)
20
Related
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

More airlines are choosing single-aisle jets for flights from North America to Europe - see the full evolution of jet-powered transatlantic flying

Widebody aircraft have historically dominated the transatlantic market due to their high capacity and low costs. With the rise of long-range narrowbodies, many airlines are opting to put single-aisle jets on flights across the pond. Narrowbody jets are preferable for their high efficiency and profitability for low-demand city pairs. For...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theasburycollegian.com

Airlines adjust COVID-19 vaccination policies following an outcry

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have updated their policy on COVID-19 vaccinations following employee outcry over threats of firing those who aren’t vaccinated by Thanksgiving. On Oct. 18, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American Airlines’ flight attendants, stated that workers will not be fired or removed...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KGMI

Southwest Airlines to begin service out of Bellingham November 7th

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Southwest Airlines begins service out of Bellingham International Airport in just over a week. The airline will inaugurate service from Bellingham with a flight to Oakland, California on Sunday, November 7th. Southwest will also offer service from Bellingham to Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expressjet Airlines#Us Airlines#Trans States Airlines#Spirit Airlines#Pasco Tri Cities#Delta Air Lines#Commutair#Embraer#Erj145s
WSOC Charlotte

Airlines continue to cut flights at CLT ahead of holidays

CHARLOTTE — Airlines have been scaling back their fourth-quarter plans for flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport — even as the holiday travel season approaches. Scheduled flights at CLT for the fourth quarter dropped 12.8% between Aug. 2 and Oct. 25, according to figures compiled by Cirium, a provider of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Business Insider

3 airlines are launching new flights to Florida this winter from the Northeast with fares ranging from $49 to more than $700

Americans still love escaping to Florida for the winter, and airlines are ready to accommodate with new flights to the Sunshine State launching in November. Three airlines have announced new flights from the Northeast to cities across Florida, offering travelers a variety of options when heading south for the winter. Avelo Airlines, JSX, and Elite Airways will join the busy East Coast air corridor, each with its own unique style and varying degrees of luxury.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

American Airlines CEO says onboard violent incidents must stop

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) Chief Executive Doug Parker on Thursday sounded the alarm about disruptive and violent incidents onboard U.S. airplanes after a flight attendant was physically assaulted, prompting a flight diversion. "This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines pilots fail in bid to block its vaccine mandate with judge ruling the airline is within its power to require it as a 'safety measure'

A federal judge has rejected a bid by pilots to block Southwest Airlines from imposing a COVID vaccine mandate, saying the airline is within its power to require vaccination as a safety measure. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn denied the request by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association union, which represents...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $49

Winter is quickly approaching, and so many of us, especially those of us who live in colder parts of the country, are looking for a way out. Compile the typical winter blues with the fact that we've been in a global pandemic for almost two years now and that the US and many other countries are loosening travel restrictions. It's the perfect storm for a busy winter. Southwest Airlines is making things a tad easier with flight deals as low as $49.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

These Major Airlines Just Canceled Hundreds of Flights

As the holidays roll around and COVID case numbers continue to drop, many of us are eager to travel in the upcoming months. The added protection provided from vaccinations and ongoing mask requirements on flights has also helped make air travel seem safer than it was early in the pandemic. But safety may not be the only concern now. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines created a nationwide frenzy by canceling more than 1,800 flights, stranding travelers in airport terminals across the country. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem like an isolated event. Several major airlines were forced to cancel hundreds of flights on Oct. 21, and this—along with separate challenges brought on by COVID—is just adding to the number of last-minute cancellations. Read on to find out more about the most recent issue that has affected several major airlines.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

273K+
Followers
19K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy